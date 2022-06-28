Lamb named to Dean's List at Georgia College
Tessa Lamb of Douglasville, GA, made the Dean's List at Georgia College.
Georgia College recognizes its students from the College of Health Sciences for their outstanding work for the 2022 spring semester.
Georgia College, the state's designated public liberal arts university, combines the educational experience expected at esteemed private liberal arts colleges with the affordability of public higher education.
Locals named to President's List at Georgia College
Georgia College recognizes its students from the College of Health Sciences for their outstanding work for the 2022 spring semester. They have made the President's List.
• Bailey Gordon of Douglasville, GA
• Kaitlyn Miller of Lithia Springs, GA
JSU announces Spring 2022 Dean's List
Nearly 1,100 students have been named to the Dean's List for their outstanding academic performance at Jacksonville State University in Spring 2022.
• Valeria LoRusso of Lithia Springs
• Trinity Watts of Douglasville
• Mya Walker of Douglasville
• Luisa Arnold of Douglasville
• Bailey English of Douglasville
• Baleigh Bradford of Douglasville
• Destin Felder of Douglasville
• Evie Martin of Douglasville
• Dylan Franklin of Winston
To be named to the Dean's List, students must earn a 3.5-3.99 GPA for the semester while completing at least 12 GPA hours of course credit.
JSU announces Spring 2022 President's List
More than 1,000 students were named to President's List at Jacksonville State University for their outstanding academic performance in Spring 2022.
• Bianca Griggs of Douglasville
• Katherine Leonard of Douglasville
• Emily Barnett of Douglasville
• Shelby Cox of Douglasville
To be named to the President's List, students must earn a perfect 4.0 GPA for the semester while completing at least 12 hours of GPA course credit.
Samford University announces Dean's List for Spring 2022 Semester
Samford University recognizes 1,720 students named to the 2022 spring semester Dean's List.
To qualify for the dean's list, a student must have earned a minimum 3.5 grade point average out of a possible 4.0 while attempting at least 12 credit hours of coursework. The Dean's List is the highest academic recognition given by the school at the end of each semester.
The following local have been named to Samford University's Dean's List for the spring 2022 semester:
• Emmaline Conn of Douglasville, GA
• India Rowe of Douglasville, GA
• Audrey Myers of Douglasville, GA
Cannon Graduates from Elmhurst University
Aaron A. Cannon, of Lithia Springs, GA, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Psychology from Elmhurst University. Three ceremonies were held throughout the day on Saturday, May 21 for the Class of 2022.
The ceremonies marked the official end to the University's yearlong sesquicentennial celebrations, and "the first day of our next 150 years," President Troy D. VanAken said.
Elmhurst University is a leading four-year institution of higher education that seamlessly blends liberal learning and professional preparation to help students reach their full potential.
Locals graduate from Alabama
The University of Alabama awarded 5,907 degrees during its spring commencement ceremonies on May 6-8, 2022.
With a beautiful campus, dozens of challenging academic programs, expert faculty and numerous opportunities for service and growth, The University of Alabama is a place where legends are made. UA offers its students a premier educational, cultural and social experience with more than 200 undergraduate, graduate and professional programs. The campus gives students the opportunity to interact with faculty performing cutting-edge research.
• Janae' Johnson of Douglasville has received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Bachelor of Science.
• Kaitlyn Jones of Douglasville has received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Master of Science.
• Breanna Payne of Douglasville has received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration.
• Taressa Stringer of Douglasville has received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration, Master of Science.
• Courtney Wiley of Douglasville has received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Educational Specialist.
The University of Alabama, part of The University of Alabama System, is the state's flagship university. UA shapes a better world through its teaching, research and service. With a global reputation for excellence, UA provides an inclusive, forward-thinking environment and nearly 200 degree programs on a beautiful, student-centered campus. A leader in cutting-edge research, UA advances discovery, creative inquiry and knowledge through more than 30 research centers. As the state's largest higher education institution, UA drives economic growth in Alabama and beyond.
Douglasville resident named to Spring 2022 Semester Dean's List at Dean College
Dean College is pleased to announce that Angel Rivera of Douglasville has earned a place on the Dean's List for the Spring 2022 semester. Students named to the Dean's List have demonstrated a serious commitment to their studies while at Dean College.
Founded in 1865, Dean College is a private, residential college located in Franklin Massachusetts, 45 minutes from Boston, Massachusetts, and Providence, Rhode Island.
Tucker named to Ohio University's Spring 2022 Dean's List
Ohio University Honors Tutorial College student Molly Tucker from Douglasville has been named to OHIO's Spring 2022 Dean's List.
More than 4,400 students qualified for the spring semester 2022 Dean's List at Ohio University, including main and regional campuses.
Students from across the country were represented on the Dean's List. Students also represented Angola, Guatemala, Oman, Bahrain, Canada and many other countries.
Ohio students must earn at least a 3.5 grade point average for the semester with a schedule of classes totaling at least 15 hours, 12 of which were taken for letter grades, to achieve this distinction.
Mercer University announces Spring 2022 President's, Dean's Lists
Mercer University recently announced the President's List and Dean's List for the spring 2022 semester. Inclusion on these lists requires students to meet rigorous GPA standards specific to the college or school within the University.
Founded in 1833, Mercer University is a dynamic and comprehensive center of undergraduate, graduate and professional education. The University enrolls more than 9,000 students in 12 schools and colleges – liberal arts and sciences, law, pharmacy, medicine, business, engineering, education, theology, music, nursing, health professions, and professional advancement – on major campuses in Macon and Atlanta, medical school sites in Macon, Savannah and Columbus, and at regional academic centers in Henry and Douglas counties.
The following area students earned a place on the lists:
Douglasville, Georgia
• Danaeus Arnold, junior, School of Business, President's List
• Sheena Blue, senior, College of Professional Advancement, Dean's List
• Jennifer Bordelon, freshman, College of Professional Advancement, Dean's List
• Zach Burnett, senior, College of Professional Advancement, President's List
• Amber Cason, junior, College of Professional Advancement, Dean's List
• Morgan Dykes, senior, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Dean's List
• Valerie High, senior, College of Education, Dean's List
• Kiya James, junior, College of Professional Advancement, President's List
• Claudine Kase, junior, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Dean's List
• Maya Maragh, special preparatory undergrad, College of Professional Advancement, Dean's List
• Mikayla Metts, senior, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Dean's List
• Loretta Mikell, junior, College of Education, Dean's List
• Cheyenne Roberts, senior, College of Nursing, Dean's List
• Judith Sykes, special preparatory undergrad, College of Professional Advancement, Dean's List
• Timara Walker, sophomore, College of Education, Dean's List
Winston, Georgia
• Karimah Jones, senior, College of Education, Dean's List
• Hortensia Moore, senior, College of Professional Advancement, Dean's List
