Locals named to President's List at UWG
The University of West Georgia has named 77 local residents to the Fall 2022 President's List.
The President's List is a record of an elite class of UWG Wolves who achieve a 4.0 grade point average for the semester.
This semester's local recipients are listed below. Past recipients can be found online at https://www.westga.edu/about-uwg/student-academic-achievement.
• Divine Akhibi
• Joseph Anning
• Madeline Archer
• Damaris Aveldanes-Veliz
• Anna Barnett
• William Blevins
• Hayden Bogner
• Kelli Breed
• Jasmine Brown
• Zhane Brown
• Sarah Bruce
• Mary Carlson
• Grace Chaves
• Natalja Chumley
• Alyssa Clay
• Christiana Cooper
• Ainsley Cowart
• Maizie Daniel
• Robyn Davis
• Shari Mane De La Pena
• Kenneth Dearman
• Joao Eaton
• Analiez Ellerbee
• Naomi Felder
• India Garcia
• Payton Gates
• Chloe Gilbert
• Victoria Gilbert
• Jonathan Haub
• Isabella Herring
• Cody Hubbard
• Kaitlin Huntsberry
• Carly Johnson
• Matthew Kirkham
• Merideth Lane
• Jael Lawton
• Micaiah Lawton
• Jessica Leckner
• Valeria Lee
• Bryan Leggett
• Shirley Lowery
• Supiesi Manu
• Eva Marchbanks
• Owen Marchbanks
• Hailey Marquart
• Lia Martin
• Lina Martinez Montero
• Justin McDermott
• Macy McIntosh
• Nickolas Meegan
• Jacob Mitchell
• Morgan Mitchell
• William Moore
• Gabriel Mullins
• Douglas Mwaura
• Akosua Nti-Ababio
• Angela Obeng
• Blessing Okon
• Greyson Payne
• Jaci Rainwater
• Rori Ray
• Yulissa Riscajche
• Rachel Rose
• Eric Scarantino
• Maria Shamasna
• Tabatha Smith
• Zach Tipton
• Madilyn Ward
• Mckenzie Westmoreland
• Emma Whited
• Brendan Willoughby-Ray
• Jacob Wilson
• Emmeline Wise
• Stephanie Woods
• Claire Wright
• Zechariah Yarnall
• Mikayla Zinn
Weathington named to Dean's List at Belmont
Belmont has announced the list of students recognized on the Dean's List for the Fall 2022 semester. Of the approximately 52 percent of Belmont's 7,100 undergraduate students who qualified for the Fall 2022 Dean's List, Grant Weathington (Douglasville) was listed.
Belmont Provost Dr. David Gregory said, "The Dean's List achievement among a majority of Belmont's student body exemplifies our campus commitment to exemplary education and the successful matriculation of our students. It is a privilege to recognize the accomplishments of our students in the academic space, and the University looks forward to the continued support, education and growth of those who have entrusted Belmont to equip them with the necessary tools to thrive at the local, national and global level."
GCSU College of Health Sciences announces Fall 2022 Dean’s List
Georgia College & State University recognizes its students from the College of Health Sciences for making the Dean’s List for the fall 2022 semester.
Georgia College salutes all of its students who made the Dean’s List for their strong efforts.
• Amelia Glaser of Douglasville
• Emma Godfrey of Winston
• Bailey Gordon of Douglasville
GCSU College of Arts & Sciences announces Fall President’s List
Georgia College & State University recognizes its students from the College of Arts & Sciences for making the President’s List for the fall 2022 semester. Georgia College salutes all of its students who made the President’s List for their outstanding efforts.
• Anaya Cone of Douglasville
• Connor Sivley of Winston
GCSU College of Arts & Science announces Fall Dean's List
Georgia College & State University recognizes its students from the College of Arts & Sciences for making the Dean's List for the fall 2022 semester.
Georgia College salutes these students who made the Dean's List for their outstanding efforts.
• Elena Cruz of Douglasville
• Katherine Cruz of Douglasville
• Rehema Karanja of Douglasville
• Juan Santacruz of Winston
Sydney Lowe named to Western Carolina University's Fall 2022 Dean's List
Congratulations to Sydney Lowe, of Douglasville, GA, for being named to the Western Carolina University Fall 2022 Dean's List.
Lowe was among more than 2,000 students to achieve this honor. To qualify for this honor, students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher while completing a minimum of 12 credit hours.
Christian Oharadenning honored as APSU 2022 graduate
Austin Peay State University is proud to recognize Christian Oharadenning of Douglasville, GA, as one of the more than 1,200 graduates to receive degrees at the commencement ceremony on December 9, 2022.
Mercer University announces Fall 2022 President's, Dean's Lists
Mercer University recently announced the President's List and Dean's List for the fall 2022 semester. Inclusion on these lists requires students to meet rigorous GPA standards specific to the college or school within the University.
Founded in 1833, Mercer University is a dynamic and comprehensive center of undergraduate, graduate and professional education. The University enrolls approximately 9,000 students in 12 schools and colleges - liberal arts and sciences, law, pharmacy, medicine, business, engineering, education, theology, music, nursing, health professions, and professional advancement - on major campuses in Macon and Atlanta, medical school sites in Macon, Savannah and Columbus, and at regional academic centers in Henry and Douglas counties.
The following area students earned a place on the lists:
Douglasville, Georgia
• Angel Cook, senior, College of Education, President's List
• Rhonda Dunson, sophomore, College of Professional Advancement, President's List
• Morgan Dykes, senior, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, President's List
• Alexis Hill, junior, College of Professional Advancement, Dean's List
• Kennedy Jackson, sophomore, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Dean's List
• Claudine Kase, senior, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, President's List
• Kizzi Laster, senior, School of Business, Dean's List
• Kayla Lewis, junior, College of Nursing, President's List
• Tanya Mcintosh, junior, College of Education, Dean's List
• Loretta Mikell, senior, College of Education, Dean's List
• Charcle Sparks, junior, College of Professional Advancement, Dean's List
• Timara Walker, junior, College of Education, Dean's List
• Tia White, junior, College of Professional Advancement, Dean's List
Winston, Georgia
• Brandie Stewart, junior, School of Business, Dean's List
