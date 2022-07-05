Locals graduate from GSU during the Spring 2022 Semester
More than 4,000 students graduated from Georgia State at the associate's, bachelor's, master's, specialist, and doctoral levels during the spring semester.
Georgia State graduates from Douglas County include:
• Abigail Ammazi of Douglasville, who earned a Bachelor of Arts degree with a Global Scholars Distinction, majoring in Art History.
• Ariana Castro of Douglasville, who earned an Associate of Science degree, with studies in Biology.
• Ammiel Forbes of Douglasville, who earned a Bachelor of Arts degree with a Global Scholars Distinction in Political Science in the pre-law track, minoring in Sociology.
• Alexis Gray of Lithia Springs, who earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Managerial Sciences.
• Arion Latham of Douglasville, who earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology.
• Akshil Patel of Douglasville, who earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Finance.
• Alyssa Porter of Douglasville, who earned a Bachelor of Science in Education degree in Elementary Education, with a concentration in certification in teaching English as a Second Language (ESOL).
• Alexis Wininger of Douglasville, who earned a Master of Social Work degree.
• Brittany Brayton of Douglasville, who earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Public Health.
• Blake Henry of Douglasville, who earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Entrepreneurship.
• Camryn Bierria of Douglasville, who earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Film and Media, with a minor in Spanish.
• Celena Smiley of Douglasville, who earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Managerial Sciences.
• Chelsea Stevenson of Douglasville, who earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Business Economics.
• Deshane Edwards of Douglasville, who earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Sign Language Interpreting.
• Demesha Foster of Douglasville, who earned a Master of Arts In Teaching degree in Health and Physical Education.
• Elijah Bransford of Douglasville, who earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Marketing.
• Eunice Villanueva of Lithia Springs, who earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Respiratory Therapy.
• Emily Waters of Douglasville, who earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Anthropology, with a minor in History.
• Eugennie Williams of Douglasville, who earned a Family Nurse Practitioner Post Master's Degree Certificate.
• Gloria Kalala of Lithia Spgs, who earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Sociology.
• Hannah Brooks of Douglasville, who earned a Bachelor of Arts degree with a Global Scholars Distinction, majoring in Applied Linguistics and Korean, additionally earning a certificate in Teaching English as a Foreign Language.
• Haylea Flowers-Dixon of Douglasville, who earned an Associate of Science degree, with studies in Health Science Professions.
• Hull Williams of Douglasville, who earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Art, with a concentration in Studio Art.
• Isabel Ward of Douglasville, who earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Film and Media, with a Georgia Film Academy minor.
• Jacob Battle of Douglasville, who earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Computer Information Systems.
• Jaeda Berry of Douglasville, who earned a Bachelor of Social Work degree.
• Joan Galicia of Douglasville, who earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science.
• Joshua Ingram of Douglasville, who earned a Bachelor of Social Work degree.
• Jailyn Johnson of Lithia Springs, who earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Hospitality Administration.
• Justina Kim of Douglasville, who earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Nutrition Science.
• Jemia Robinson of Douglasville, who earned a Master of Arts In Teaching degree in Mathematics Education.
• Joshua Wilburn of Douglasville, who earned an Associate of Arts degree, with studies in Film.
• Karen Armstrong of Lithia Spgs, who earned a Master of Social Work degree.
• Kevin Johnson of Lithia Springs, who earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Journalism, with a concentration in Public Relations, and a minor in History.
• KeyShawn Phillips of Douglasville, who earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Mathematics.
• Kristie Richardson of Douglasville, who earned a Doctor of Nursing Practice degree.
• Kelsey Smith of Douglasville, who earned a Master of Arts In Teaching degree in Special Education with a concentration in Adapted Curriculum.
• Kyle Wright of Douglasville, who earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice in the legal studies track.
• Lindsay Platt of Douglasville, who earned a Doctor of Physical Therapy degree.
• Lauren Rivers of Douglasville, who earned a Master of Arts degree in Applied Linguistics, with a certificate in Teaching English as a Foreign Language (TESOL).
• Maggie Benson of Winston, who earned a Master of Science degree in Neuroscience.
• Maia Bliss of Douglasville, who earned a Bachelor of Interdisciplinary Studies degree with a Global Scholars Distinction, concentrating in Global Studies.
• Majesty Bostic of Douglasville, who earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Computer Information Systems.
• Maryurys Chavarria of Douglasville, who earned a Bachelor of Arts degree with a Global Scholars Distinction, majoring in International Economics and Modern Languages with a concentration in French and a minor in International Business.
• Mesfin Gezahegne of Douglasville, who earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Finance.
• Mason Oruru of Douglasville, who earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Africana Studies, with a minor in Philosophy.
• Michelle Sy-Savane of Lithia Spgs, who earned a Master of Public Administration degree, with a concentration in Policy Analysis & Evaluation.
• Othello German-Bey of Douglasville, who earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Art, with a concentration in Studio Art, and a minor in Film and Media.
• Omar Muhammad of Douglasville, who earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science.
• Rolandria Justice-Emenuga of Douglasville, who earned a Doctor of Education degree in Educational Leadership.
• Rosa Miralda of Winston, who earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in English, with a concentration in Rhetoric And Composition and a minor in Psychology.
• Ryan Morissaint of Rockmart, who earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology.
• Reda Okim of Douglasville, who earned a Bachelor of Interdisciplinary Studies degree in Clinical Informatics.
• Radha Thakkar of Douglasville, who earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology.
• Ryan White of Douglasville, who earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Film and Media, with a minor in Journalism.
• Synderricka Almon of Douglasville, who earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science.
• Savy Altamirano of Lithia Springs, who earned an Associate of Science degree, with studies in Business Administration.
• Stephannie Bourgoin of Douglasville, who earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology.
• Sarai Brooks of Douglasville, who earned a Bachelor of Arts degree with a Global Scholars Distinction, majoring in applied linguistics, and earned certificates in Korean and Teaching English as a Foreign Language.
• Stacy Hobson of Douglasville, who earned an Executive Master of Business Administration degree.
• Savanna Keller of Douglasville, who earned a Bachelor of Arts with a Global Scholars Distinction, majoring in Applied Linguistics and earning certificates in Korean and Teaching English as a Foreign Language.
• Samantha Tillery of Lithia Springs, who earned an Associate of Science degree, with studies in Health Science Professions.
• Sashana Whyte of Douglasville, who earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Finance.
• Tia Chism of Lithia Springs, who earned a Master of Arts In Teaching degree in Social Studies Education with a concentration in History.
• Taylor Dent of Douglasville, who earned a Bachelor of Science in Education degree with a Global Scholars Distinction, majoring in Elementary Education and minoring in Spanish.
• Taylor Morgan of Lithia Springs, who earned a Bachelor of Interdisciplinary Studies degree, with studies in Law and Society.
• Tyson Stokes of Lithia Springs, who earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Film and Media, with a minor in Art.
• Tristan Travitz of Douglasville, who earned a Bachelor of Music degree, with a concentration in Instrumental Music Education.
• Victoria Pommells of Douglasville, who earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Actuarial Science.
• Vanessa Vega Perez of Douglasville, who earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Biological Science.
• Xavier Suber of Douglasville, who earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Speech Communications, with a minor in Women's, Gender & Sexuality Studies.
• Yoharis Mendoza Altamar of Douglasville, who earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice with a concentration in Crime and Justice, and a minor in Spanish.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.