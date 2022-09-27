Valdosta State University Announces Summer 2022 Graduates
Valdosta State University is proud to announce the members of its graduating class of Summer 2022. This includes the following area residents:
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Valdosta State University Announces Summer 2022 Graduates
Valdosta State University is proud to announce the members of its graduating class of Summer 2022. This includes the following area residents:
• Kimberly Benford of Winston earned the Education Specialist in Teacher Leadership
• Jaylen Lyons of Douglasville earned the Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance
• Ian Reese of Douglasville earned the Bachelor of Science in Psychology
Established in 1906, Valdosta State University is a premier comprehensive university that offers both the extensive academic, cultural, and social opportunities of a major university and the small classes and close, personal attention of smaller institutions.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.