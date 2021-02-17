Academic Honors and Achievements
University of North Georgia announces Dean’s Lists for fall 2020The deans of each of UNG’s five colleges — the College of Arts & Letters, the College of Education, the College of Health Sciences & Professions, the Mike Cottrell College of Business, and the College of Science & Mathematics — announced the names of those students who made their respective lists for fall 2020.
Dean’s List recognition is achieved by having at least a 3.5 grade point average, carrying 12 or more credit hours in one semester and having no grade lower than B.
• Walker McGraw of Douglasville
• Seth Madden of Douglasville
• Veronica Niklasson of Douglasville
• Alexander Walker of Douglasville
• Allison Mount of Douglasville
• Bella Harper of Douglasville
• Savannah Willoughby of Douglasville
• Christian Martella of Douglasville
• Temilayo Akinseye of Douglasville
• Lauren Turner of Winston
• Lindsay Dixon of Douglasville
• William Pearson of Douglasville
• Sabrina Knutson of Winston
• Elizabeth Nails of Douglasville
• Megan Giddens of Douglasville
• Sarah Giddens of Douglasville
University of North Georgia announces President’s Lists for fall 2020University of North Georgia (UNG) President Bonita C. Jacobs recognized students who achieved a 4.0 GPA during the fall 2020 semester. Students enrolled in 12 or more credit hours in bachelor’s degree programs who achieved a 4.0 grade point average were named to the President’s Honor Roll. Students enrolled in associate degree or dual enrollment programs who met the same level of achievement were named to the President’s List.
• Ethan Acker of Douglasville — President’s Honor Roll
• Sarah Boggs of Douglasville — President’s Honor Roll
• Sydney Bullard of Douglasville — President’s Honor Roll
• Maddison Bullock of Douglasville — President’s Honor Roll
• Kayla Danley of Winston — President’s Honor Roll
• Ryan Garrett of Douglasville — President’s Honor Roll
• Justin Heintz of Douglasville — President’s Honor Roll
• Natalie Johnson of Douglasville — President’s Honor Roll
• Kaylie Morgan of Winston — President’s Honor Roll
• Merigan Thomas of Douglasville — President’s Honor Roll
• Abigail Wittwer of Douglasville — President’s Honor Roll
• Caroline Yancey of Douglasville — President’s Honor Roll
Berry College announces fall 2020 Dean’s ListThe following area students were named to the Fall 2020 Dean’s List at Berry College. The Dean’s List honors students who posted an academic average of 3.5 or better on a 4.0 scale while carrying a class load of at least 12 hours during the semester.
• Jose Palacios, of Lithia Springs, GA
• Jehiel Lemon, of Douglasville, GA
• Sydney Godfrey, of Douglasville, GA
• Amelia Mae Rothwell, of Douglasville, GA
• Carleigh Camp, of Douglasville, GA
• Will Henley, of Douglasville, GA
• Jessica Herring, of Douglasville, GA
• Andrew Mora, of Douglasville, GA
• Ally Carpenter, of Winston, GA
• Gabby Sexton, of Winston, GA
• Zac Warren, of Winston, GA
• Katie Horn, of Winston, GA
Douglas County Students Make Brewton-Parker Dean’s ListThree students from Douglas County qualified for the Dean’s List at Brewton-Parker College of Mount Vernon, Georgia, for the Fall 2020 semester, announced Dr. Robert Brian, Vice President for Academic Services.
• Students are Cisley Lorraine Copper from Lithia Springs,
• Natalie Marie Hardy from Douglasville,
• Gregory Terrell Ragland also from Douglasville.
Area residents make Academic Achievement List at Georgia Southwestern State UniversityThe following local residents made the Fall 2020 Academic Achievement List at Georgia Southwestern State University and were among 632 students recognized for scholastic achievement.
• Ernare Ayuk of Douglasville
• Alexandria CaJuste of Douglasville
Area residents make Dean’s List at Georgia Southwestern State UniversityThe following local residents made the Fall 2020 Dean’s List at Georgia Southwestern State University and were among 632 students recognized for scholastic achievement.
• Siredma Acosta of Douglasville
• Daelyn Craig of Lithia Springs
Lewis graduates from Georgia CollegeRebekah Lewis from Douglasville, GA graduated from Georgia College in December 2020 with a BSN Nursing degree.
Georgia College, the state’s designated public liberal arts university, combines the educational experience expected at esteemed private liberal arts colleges with the affordability of public higher education.
Area residents graduate from Georgia Southwestern State UniversityThe following area residents were among 444 students who earned an undergraduate or graduate degree from Georgia Southwestern State University during the Fall 2020 Commencement Ceremony held on Saturday, December 12 in the Convocation Hall of the Student Success Center. GSW recognized Spring, Summer and Fall graduates in the Class of 2020 across four smaller, socially-distanced ceremonies.
• Jamie Washington of Douglasville earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in accounting
• Jamar Gross of Douglasville earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in management
• Shatyriah Crawford of Douglasville earned a specialist degree in early childhood education
“It was a great day,” said GSW President Neal Weaver, Ph.D. “This is one of the most important days of our graduates’ lives, and certainly the most anticipated day on our campus, so we had to figure out a way to make an in-person graduation happen. The day may have been long, but it was absolutely worth every bit of it to honor all of our 2020 graduates with as much of a traditional ceremony as possible. I want to thank GSW’s Graduation Committee who worked extremely hard over the last few months to plan and safely execute four ceremonies in one day. I think the day went smoothly, and it was apparent the graduates and their families were happy to be here.”
Georgia Southwestern took many safety precautions throughout the day to hold in-person ceremonies and help ensure the safety of the graduates and their families. Face masks were required inside the building and were worn at all times, graduates were allowed up to four guests, and seating on the floor and in the stands was spaced out and marked off to meet proper social distancing protocol. The arena was also thoroughly cleaned in between ceremonies.
Graduates received a package in early May with a special gift available only to Spring 2020 graduates. They were encouraged to share photos posing with the package contents, wearing their cap and gown, or watching the ceremony and post on social media.
The Macebearers for each ceremony were as follows: Dr. Chadwick Gugg, associate professor of mathematics in the College of Arts and Sciences, and Dr. Paula Bryant, professor and associate dean in the College of Nursing and Health Sciences; Dr. Queen Brown, professor of education in the College of Education; Dr. Chu-Chu Wu, professor of education in the College of Education; Dr. Robert Bennett, professor of business in the College of Business and Computing.
Georgia Southwestern State University, located in Americus, Ga., is a public, four-year unit of the University System of Georgia with approximately 3,000 students. Georgia Southwestern offers outstanding professional programs of study as well as degrees in the arts, humanities, sciences and graduate programs in business, computer science, education, English, and nursing. Founded in 1906, Georgia Southwestern is recognized as one of the best value colleges in the nation. Visit www.gsw.edu for more information.
Students named to President’s List at Georgia CollegeThe following students completed courses with exemplary marks and made the President’s List for the Fall 2020 semester at Georgia College in Milledgeville, Georgia.
• Madison Golden of Douglasville
• Tessa Lamb of Douglasville
• Macy McIntosh of Douglasville
• Michael Thomas of Winston
Students named to Georgia College Dean’s ListThe following students completed courses with exemplary marks and made the Dean’s List for the Fall 2020 semester at Georgia College in Milledgeville, Georgia.
• Anaya Cone of Douglasville
• Bridget Ebdon of Douglasville
• Sidney Johnson of Douglasville
• Rebekah Lewis of Douglasville
• Kaitlyn Miller of Lithia Springs
• Addyson Rainwater of Winston
• Savannah Todd of Douglasville
• Payton Welch of Lithia Springs
Ellinas named to President’s List at Bob Jones UniversityTimothy Ellinas, a Junior Biblical Studies major from Douglasville, was among approximately 600 Bob Jones University students named to the Fall 2020 President’s List.
The President’s List recognizes students who earn a 3.75 or higher grade point average for the semester.
Chitwood, Newton named to Piedmont College Dean’s ListAlexis Chitwood of Winston, GA, and Weldon Newton of Douglasville, GA have been named to the Piedmont College Dean’s List for the Fall 2020 semester. Dean’s List honorees achieve a 3.50-3.99 GPA.
Hilko among those to earn degrees from UNG in fall 2020For the fall 2020 semester, the University of North Georgia awarded more than 1,000 degrees and certificates to graduates. Nearly 600 of those graduates walked across the stage of the Convocation Center Dec. 5-6 in 52 mini-ceremonies created to follow social distancing guidelines and prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Ian Hilko of Douglasville, GA, graduated with a/an Bachelor of Science — Computer Science.
Tolbert earns M.Ed. degree from Concordia University, NebraskaMonique Tolbert of Douglasville, Ga., earned a Master of Education degree from Concordia University, Nebraska in the Fall of 2020.
Morris receives academic scholarship to Culver-Stockton CollegeChris Morris from Douglasville, GA, has been accepted into Culver-Stockton College’s incoming class for the fall 2021 semester.
Morris, a senior at New Manchester High School, also was awarded the Hilltop Scholarship, a $10,500 per year scholarship for four years. This scholarship is awarded based upon academic credentials and is renewable provided the student remains in good academic standing.
Culver-Stockton College, located in Canton, Mo., is a four-year residential institution in affiliation with the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ). C-SC specializes in experiential education and is one of only two colleges in the nation to offer the 12+3 semester calendar, where the typical 15-week semester is divided into a 12-week term and a 3-week term.
