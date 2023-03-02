Academic Honors and Achievements
Samford University Announces Dean’s List for Fall 2022 Semester
Samford University recognizes 2,022 students named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2022 semester.
To qualify for the dean’s list, a student must have earned a minimum 3.5 grade point average out of a possible 4.0 while attempting at least 12 credit hours of coursework. The Dean’s List is the highest academic recognition given by the school at the end of each semester.
• India Rowe of Douglasville, GA
• Carolyn Standridge of Douglasville, GA
Hermajesty Powell Named President’s Scholar for the Fall 2022 Semester
Hinds Community College President’s Scholars have been named for the Fall 2022 semester. President’s Scholars are those with a cumulative 4.0 grade point average.
Among those recognized as a Fall 2022 President’s Scholar is Hermajesty Powell of Douglasville.
With six campuses in central Mississippi, Hinds Community College is a comprehensive institution offering quality, affordable educational opportunities with academic programs of study leading to seamless university transfer and career and technical programs teaching job-ready skills.
Sydney Lowe named to Western Carolina University’s Fall 2022 Chancellor’s List
Congratulations to Sydney Lowe, of Douglasville, GA for being named to the Western Carolina University Fall 2022 Chancellor’s List.
Lowe was among more than 2,000 students to achieve this honor. To qualify for the Chancellor’s List, students must earn a GPA of 3.8 or higher while completing a minimum of 12 credit hours.
Shorter University Announces Local Dean’s List Students
Shorter University has announced students named to the dean’s list during the fall semester of 2022. To achieve this honor, students must have been enrolled full time and have earned at least a 3.5 grade point average for the term.
Students named to the list include:
Douglasville, GA
• Kayla George, Theatre
Winston, GA
• Abbie Howard, Christian Studies
CLC announces fall honors lists
Central Lakes College, Brainerd and Staples, has announced its 2022 fall semester honors lists.
The President’s List includes 394 students who earned a grade-point average of 3.75 to 4.0 while enrolled for at least 12 credits.
The Dean’s List includes 303 students who earned a grade-point average of 3.25 to 3.74.
The released honors list does not include students who have requested no release of information.
Central Lakes College is a comprehensive community and technical college in the Minnesota State System. The college serves about 5,500 students annually in liberal arts and career education programs.
Douglasville, GA
Ike Ugonna, President’s List
Lee University Announces Dean’s List for Fall 2022
Lee University congratulates students who earned Dean’s List honors during the Fall 2022 semester. Dean’s List recognition is earned by full-time students with a semester grade point average between 3.7 and 4.00.
Congratulations to these distinguished scholars on earning this academic achievement.
• Emily McManus of Winston, GA
• George Ashmore of Douglasville, GA
Makaila Cange earns a spot on the Dean’s List at Coastal Carolina University
More than 2,700 undergraduate students at Coastal Carolina University were named to the Dean’s List for the Fall 2022 semester, including Makaila Cange, from Douglasville, GA. Students who make the Dean’s List have achieved a grade point average of 3.5 or higher (3.25 for freshmen) for the semester.
Coastal Carolina University is a dynamic, public comprehensive liberal arts institution located in Conway, located just minutes from the resort area of Myrtle Beach, S.C.
CCU offers baccalaureate degrees in 104 major fields of study. Among the University’s graduate-level programs are 27 master’s degrees, one educational specialist degree, and the doctorates in education and in marine science: coastal and marine systems science. CCU boasts a growing array of internship, research, and international opportunities for students, as well as numerous online programs through Coastal Online.
MTSU congratulates local scholars among 5,920-plus included on fall 2022 dean’s list
Middle Tennessee State University is congratulating the 5,920-plus students, including local scholars, who appear on the dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester.
To qualify for this distinction, an undergraduate student must maintain a current semester grade-point average of 3.5 or above and earn at least 12 semester hours.
The following local students made the fall 2022 dean’s list at the Murfreesboro university:
• Joseph Mukundi of Lithia Springs, who’s majoring in Aerospace
• Taryn Nelson of Douglasville, who’s majoring in Psychology
The complete list of honorees, compiled by the MTSU Registrar’s Office and alphabetized by the students’ surnames and home counties, also is available as a searchable PDF in this story at MTSUNews.com, the university’s news site: https://mtsunews.com/deans-list-fall-2022.
Founded in 1911 as one of three state normal schools for teacher training, Middle Tennessee State University, located in Murfreesboro less than a mile from the state’s geographic center, is one of the largest undergraduate universities in Tennessee. With a fall enrollment averaging more than 21,000 students for the past several years, MTSU remains committed to providing individualized service and making student success its top priority.
Jessica Geter Named to Dean’s List at University of Maryland Global Campus
Jessica Geter of Lithia Springs was named to the Dean’s List for the fall semester at University of Maryland Global Campus (UMGC). To be eligible for the honor, a student must complete at least six credits during the term, earned a grade point average of at least 3.5 for the term, and maintained a cumulative GPA of 3.5 at UMGC.
UMGC was established in 1947 to serve adults in the workforce. Today, the university enrolls some 90,000 students annually, offering bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral degree programs, as well as certificates in more than 125 fully online, hybrid and face-to-face programs and specializations.
UMGC has a long history of innovation in reaching students where they are, including as a pioneer of internet instruction, piloting its first online classes in 1994. The university has received numerous awards for its groundbreaking work in developing fully online degree programs, including in high-demand fields such as cybersecurity, business, data analytics, health care and education.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.