Academic Honors and Achievements

Ramos-Macias graduates from Berea College
Jose Ramos-Macias of Douglasville, Georgia received a Bachelor of Arts from Berea College conferred on May 15, 2022.
Berea College’s 2022 Commencement Ceremony was held Sunday, May 8 at 2 p.m. in Seabury Arena. Guest speaker Geoffrey Canada, globally renowned president and creator of the Harlem Children’s Zone and known for his advocacy for education reform, spoke during the ceremony on meeting challenges facing our youth.
Spring 2022 President’s List announced at Georgia State University
To be eligible for the President’s List at Georgia State University, degree-seeking students must have earned a GPA of at least 4.0 for a minimum of nine semester hours of academic credit taken at Georgia State during the fall or spring term with no incompletes for the semester. Eligible students must have a minimum GPA of 2.0 for all classes taken at Georgia State.
Students on the President’s List from Douglas County include:
• Liam Adamson of Douglasville
• Sandws Ahmady of Lithia Springs
• Kikiyin Ajibade of Douglasville
• Jalen Allen of Lithia Springs
• Abigail Ammazi of Douglasville
• Ian Attar of Douglasville
• Courtney Bell of Douglasville
• Brooke Bransford of Douglasville
• Elijah Bransford of Douglasville
• Craig Bravo of Douglasville
• Hannah Brooks of Douglasville
• Sarai Brooks of Douglasville
• Daniel Brown of Douglasville
• Aliyah Bujung of douglasville
• Nakya Bynum of Lithia Springs
• Jazlyn Cardoza of Douglasville
• Jasmine Chism of Lithia Springs
• Alexa Cleckley of Douglasville
• Jocelyn Diaz of Douglasville
• Alexis Erp of Douglasville
• Grace Evans of Douglasville
• Semaje Ferguson of Douglasville
• Megan Gambrell of Douglasville
• Chelsey Ginther of Douglasville
• Daniel Golden of Douglasville
• Oksana Harrington of Douglasville
• Foster Hewitt of Douglasville
• Shannon Hill of Douglasville
• Joshua Ingram of Douglasville
• Tori Jett of Winston
• Jerad Johanningmeier of Winston
• Justina Kim of Douglasville
• Severine Louis of Douglasville
• Mason Oruru of Douglasville
• Alyssa Porter of Douglasville
• Thaishawn Porter of Douglasville
• Madeline Riddell of Douglasville
• Deanna Rodriguez of Douglasville
• Yadira Roman Valladares of Lithia Springs
• Yvonna Scott of Lithia Springs
• Emani Silvera of Douglasville
• Makayla Smith of Douglasville
• Taylor Stringfield of Douglasville
• Jesus Suastegui of Douglasville
• Melissa Tamayo of Douglasville
• Victory Taplin of Douglasville
• Etheard Thebaud of Douglasville
• Haile Vakiener of Douglasville
• Joseph Vaughns of Douglasville
• Manilousia Vona of Douglasville
• Emily Waters of Douglasville
• Ian Willoughby of Douglasville
More than 3,000 students were named to the President’s List this semester.
Spring 2022 Dean’s List announced at Georgia State University
To be eligible for the Dean’s List, degree-seeking students must have earned a GPA of at least 3.5 for a minimum of nine semester hours of academic credit taken at Georgia State during the fall or spring term with no incompletes for the semester. Eligible students must have a minimum GPA of 2.0 for all classes taken at Georgia State.
Students named to the Dean’s List from Douglas County include:
• Ebonique Heywood of Lithia Springs
• Taylor Nixon of Lithia Springs
• Amanda Nicholas of Douglasville
• Cyndi Agyekum of Douglasville
• Evelyn Amador of Douglasville
• Stephannie Bourgoin of Douglasville
• Hull Williams of Douglasville
• Benjamin Romero of Lithia Springs
• Chrysae Robinson of Lithia Springs
• Tiffany Padilla-Cilio of Lithia Springs
• Taylor Morgan of Lithia Springs
• Ryan White of Douglasville
• Maryurys Chavarria of Douglasville
• Mesfin Gezahegne of Douglasville
• Brittany Brayton of Douglasville
• Helena Jamison of Douglasville
• Ammiel Forbes of Douglasville
• Omar Muhammad of Douglasville
• Victoria Pommells of Douglasville
• Christopher Gambrell of Douglasville
• Savanna Keller of Douglasville
• Allison Brown of Douglasville
• Ciarra Morris of Douglasville
• Ebonie Graham of Douglasville
• Ali Al-Husseini of Douglasville
• Ashlee Burts of Douglasville
• Arianna Henderson of Lithia Springs
• Alyssa Lane of Winston
• Henry Nketeh of Lithia Springs
• Isaac Miller of Douglasville
• Jaylan Johnson of Douglasville
• Kayla Anthony of Douglasville
• Kemahdi Mann of Lithia Springs
• Maia Bliss of Douglasville
• Oluwadamilola Fakoya of Lithia Springs
• Peter McClain of Douglasville
• Peter Oyekunle of Douglasville
• Samantha Henderson of Douglasville
• Skylar James of Winston
• Serenity Wright of Douglasville
• Tahlar Bones of Douglasville
• Tanielia Campbell of Douglasville
• Trinity Davis of Douglasville
• Henry McClain of Douglasville
• Jawaun Reid of Lithia Springs
• Maria Aralu of Douglasville
• Jamie Crews of Douglasville
• Leticia Roberts of Douglasville
• Jordan Cooley of Douglasville
• Khalil Skelton of Douglasville
• Sarah Pugh of Douglasville
• Zedane Browne of Douglasville
• Madiena Asisullah of Lithia Springs
• Daisy Salinas of Lithia Springs
• Brethanie Bananao of Douglasville
• Staffan Burnett of Douglasville
• Camryn Bierria of Douglasville
• Jaden McKinney of Douglasville
• Alexius Singleton of Douglasville
• Gabriel Taplin of Douglasville
• Skye Richardson of Douglasville
• Danielle Hall of Douglasville
• Breana Morrison of Douglasville
• Khalif Atkins of Douglasville
• Melanie Jimenez of Douglasville
• Nicole Jenkins of Douglasville
• Wajeeha Mehr of Douglasville
• Cayden Ellis of Douglasville
• Jawara Johnson of Douglasville
• Eboni Richardson of Douglasville
• Simone Lake of Douglasville
• Victor Wilberforce of Douglasville
• Bethany McCullough of Douglasville
• Taliyah Baptiste of Douglasville
• Kaylan Mitchell of Douglasville
• Tiffany Bell of Douglasville
• Sandy Pham of Douglasville
• Mikayla Cleary of Douglasville
• Margarita Pinto of Douglasville
• Laila Atkins of Douglasville
• Ituaje Okojie of Douglasville
• Joshua Ernst of Douglasville
• Kanyinsola Olaoye of Douglasville
• Madyson Rosario of Douglasville
• Joyce Mambou Meguem of Douglasville
• Milaan Williams of Douglasville
• Jadesola Ajibade of Douglasville
• Madison Davis of Douglasville
• Victoria Revlett of Douglasville
• Russell Nkinituma of Douglasville
• Christina Webb of Douglasville
• Leyton Jones of Douglasville
• ReMari Wright of Douglasville
• Brittani Powell of Douglasville
• Diana Perez of Douglasville
• Ndaliaku Okoli of Douglasville
• Roderick Clark of Douglasville
• Mikyle Troy of Douglasville
• Aleesha Exantus of Douglasville
• William Zheng of Douglasville
• Carla Gilmore of Douglasville
• Imani Conant-Curtis of Douglasville
• Kiara Kelly of Lithia Springs
• Charlyne Lebon of Lithia Springs
• Khoa Ho of Lithia Springs
• India Yulee of Winston
• Zaineb Qadeer of Winston
• Aqra Qadeer of Winston
• Nicholas Obiagwu Redford of Douglasville
• EternalJoi Holmes of Douglasville
• Ah’Sune McPhearson of Douglasville
• Nuha Muhammad of Lithia Springs
More than 6,000 students were named to the Dean’s List this semester.
Cote named to DePauw University’s Spring 2022 Dean’s List
Lauren Cote of Lithia Springs has been named to DePauw University’s Spring 2022 Dean’s List.
The Dean’s List recognizes students who achieve a semester grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale. Congratulations on this well-earned achievement!
Founded in 1837, DePauw University is a top-ranked, 100% residential, private liberal arts university in Greencastle, Ind. Through its College of Liberal Arts and School of Music, DePauw provides highly personalized education in small classes, with 95% of its graduates employed or in graduate school within six months of graduation. DePauw is ranked 5th for study abroad, and 80% of students receive academic credit for off-campus study, including internships, independent projects and service work. The university is ranked in the top 20 for both graduate salaries and internship opportunities among private institutions, 8th for Fulbright Scholars, 8th for producing top business executives, 8th for graduate salaries, and 2nd for Teach For America employees. Our graduates have a 90% acceptance rate for medical school and an 80% acceptance rate for law school, both well above the national average.
Locals named to Dean’s List at Georgia College
Georgia College recognizes its students from the College of Arts and Sciences for their outstanding work for the 2022 spring semester. The following Georgia College students are named to Spring 2022 Dean’s List:
• Brianna Burnley of Douglasville
• Bailey Clark of Winston
• Kiama Karanja of Douglasville
• Rehema Karanja of Douglasville
• Addyson Rainwater of Winston
• Juan Santacruz of Winston
• Payton Welch of Lithia Springs
Georgia College, the state’s designated public liberal arts university, combines the educational experience expected at esteemed private liberal arts colleges with the affordability of public higher education.
