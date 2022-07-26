Area residents graduate from Mercer University
Mercer University conferred bachelor's, master's and doctoral degrees to more than 2,300 students at five commencements held in May in Macon and Atlanta.
Founded in 1833, Mercer University is a dynamic and comprehensive center of undergraduate, graduate and professional education. The University enrolls more than 9,000 students in 12 schools and colleges — liberal arts and sciences, law, pharmacy, medicine, business, engineering, education, theology, music, nursing, health professions, and professional advancement — on major campuses in Macon and Atlanta, medical school sites in Macon, Savannah and Columbus, and at regional academic centers in Henry and Douglas counties.
The following area students were among those who graduated from Mercer during the 2021-2022 academic year:
Douglasville, Georgia:
• Kade Aucoin, School of Business, Bachelor of Business Administration
• Valerie High, College of Education, Bachelor of Science in Education
• Shamika Jones, College of Education, Bachelor of Science in Education
• Avery Nail, School of Law, Juris Doctor
• Cheyenne Roberts, College of Nursing, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
• Frances Strella, College of Education, Bachelor of Science in Education
Lithia Springs, Georgia:
• Kazi Hossain, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science
Winston, Georgia:
• Leslie Johnson, College of Education, Bachelor of Science in Education
• Karimah Jones, College of Education, Bachelor of Science in Education
Valdosta State University announces Spring 2022 graduates
Valdosta State University is proud to announce the members of its graduating class of Spring 2022.
• Karen Bridges of Winston earned the Master of Business Administration
• Joshua Flowers of Lithia Springs earned the Master of Arts in Teaching in Health and Physical Education
• Shermira Harris of Douglasville earned the Bachelor of Science in Psychology
• Jaime Reyes of Douglasville earned the Master of Education in Adult and Career Education
• Carlyn Seese of Douglasville earned the Bachelor of Science in Education in Communication Disorders
• Ailia Tomlinson of Douglasville earned the Bachelor of Fine Arts in Mass Media
Scarborough named to Dean's List at Freed-Hardeman University
Freed-Hardeman University has released the names of students who made the President's and Dean's Lists for the spring 2022 semester.
To be on the President's List, a student must be full-time and have a 4.0 grade point average. Students on the Dean's List have earned a minimum 3.4 grade point average for the semester.
MacKenzie Scarborough, of Douglasville, Georgia, was named to FHU's Dean's List. Scarborough is earning a Bachelor of Arts in Photography.
Surapaneni earns academic honors from Florida Tech
Rohan Surapaneni of Douglasville has been named to the Spring 2022 Dean's List at Florida Institute of Technology.
To be included on the Dean's List, a student must complete 12 or more graded credits in a semester with a semester grade point average of at least 3.4.
Secka inducted into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi
Lamin Secka of Lithia Springs, Georgia, was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Secka was initiated at Clark Atlanta University.
Secka is among approximately 25,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership. Graduate students in the top 10 percent of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.
Phi Kappa Phi was founded in 1897 under the leadership of undergraduate student Marcus L. Urann who had a desire to create a different kind of honor society: one that recognized excellence in all academic disciplines. Today, the Society has chapters on more than 325 campuses in the United States, its territories and the Philippines. Its mission is "To recognize and promote academic excellence in all fields of higher education and to engage the community of scholars in service to others."
Shelton awarded degree from Miami University
Shelton of Douglasville, GA was among more than 3,700 students from Miami University who received degrees during the in-person spring commencement May 14-15, 2022.
Shelton graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree, majoring in Psychology.
Nationally recognized as one of the most outstanding undergraduate institutions, Miami University is a public university located in Oxford, Ohio. With a student body of nearly 19,000, Miami effectively combines a wide range of strong academic programs with faculty who love to teachand the personal attention ordinarily found only at much smaller institutions.
Allen enrolls at New York Institute of Technology
New York Institute of Technology welcomes newly enrolled students for the fall 2022 semester, including Stephanie Allen from Douglasville. Allen will study Digital Arts.
About New York Institute of Technology
New York Institute of Technology's six schools and colleges offer undergraduate, graduate, and professional degree programs in in-demand disciplines including computer science, data science, and cybersecurity; biology, health professions, and medicine; architecture and design; engineering; IT and digital technologies; management; and energy and sustainability. A nonprofit, independent, private, and nonsectarian institute of higher education founded in 1955, it welcomes nearly 8,000 students worldwide. The university has campuses in New York City and Long Island, New York; Jonesboro, Arkansas; and Vancouver, British Columbia, as well as programs around the world. Nearly 110,000 alumni are part of an engaged network of physicians, architects, scientists, engineers, business leaders, digital artists, and healthcare professionals. Together, the university's community of doers, makers, healers, and innovators empowers graduates to change the world, solve 21st-century challenges, and reinvent the future.
Students earn Faculty Honors at Georgia Tech for the Spring Semester
The following students earned the distinction of Faculty Honors for Spring 2022 at the Georgia Institute of Technology. This designation is awarded to undergraduate students who have earned a 4.0 academic average for the semester.
• Nirvana Durbal of Douglasville
• Alyssa Jones of Douglasville
• Marcus Morris of Douglasville
• Jovanna Patterson of Douglasville
The Georgia Institute of Technology, or Georgia Tech, is a top 10 public research university developing leaders who advance technology and improve the human condition.
Sutton of Douglasville earns Dean's List Honor at Young Harris College
Young Harris College is pleased to announce that Abbigayle Sutton of Douglasville has been named to the Dean's List for the Spring 2022 semester.
Congratulations on this outstanding academic achievement, Abbigayle!
Young Harris College is a private baccalaureate and master's degree-granting institution located in the beautiful mountains of North Georgia. Founded in 1886 and historically affiliated with The United Methodist Church, Young Harris College educates, inspires, and empowers students through an education that purposefully integrates the liberal arts and professional studies. The College has four academic divisions: Fine Arts; Humanities; Mathematics, Science, and Technology; and Professional Studies. Approximately 1,400 students are enrolled in its residential and Early College programs. The College is an active member of the NCAA Division II and remains a fierce competitor in the prestigious Peach Belt Conference. For more information, visit yhc.edu
Krotz graduates from Furman University
Furman University President Elizabeth Davis presided over the class of 2022 commencement exercises, which took place Saturday, May 7, at Paladin Stadium on campus.
Nearly 630 students graduated in the class of 2022. Lauren Krotz of Douglasville, Georgia, graduated summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Chinese Studies and Politics & International Affairs. Krotz's parents and/or guardians are Mr. Matthew E. Krotz and Mrs. Susan K. Krotz.
