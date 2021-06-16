JSU announces spring 2021 graduates
Jacksonville State graduated its largest class of students in university history this spring, awarding degrees to 959 students. This breaks the previous record of 895 graduates in Spring 2020. Graduates included:
• Nana Barimah of Douglasville
• Mackenzie Canady of Winston
• Joseph Mcmichen of Douglasville
• Asjah Nowell of Lithia Springs
• Shaneka Wallace of Douglasville
Founded in 1883 as a state teachers college, Jacksonville State University has grown from humble beginnings into the Alabama regional university with the highest percentage of accredited programs. Located in the Appalachian foothills midway between Birmingham and Atlanta, JSU offers more than 150 courses of study, including over 40 online programs, at the undergraduate and graduate level.
JSU announces spring 2021 honor’s list
More than 2,000 students were recognized for their outstanding academic performance over the Spring 2021 semester at JSU by being named to the President’s or Dean’s List, including:
• Valeria LoRusso of Lithia Springs; Dean’s List
• Karima Lamb of Douglasville; Dean’s List
• Katherine Leonard of Douglasville; Dean’s List
• Madison Prince of Douglasville; President’s List
• Andriana Raggs of Douglasville; Dean’s List
• Emily Barnett of Douglasville; Dean’s List
• Murchison Murray of Douglasville; Dean’s List
• Chloe Forrest of Douglasville; President’s List
• Matthew Turner of Douglasville; Dean’s List
• Josue Guzman of Douglasville; Dean’s List
• Shelby Cox of Douglasville; President’s List
• Evan Nabors of Winston; President’s List
McClure is a spring 2021 Deans’ Scholar at Hinds Community College
Justin McClure of Douglasville has been named a Hinds Community College Deans’ Scholar for the Spring 2021 semester.
Deans’ Scholars are those students with a cumulative 3.5 to 3.9 grade point average.
With six campuses in central Mississippi, Hinds Community College is a comprehensive institution offering quality, affordable educational opportunities with academic programs of study leading to seamless university transfer and career and technical programs teaching job-ready skills.
Shorter University announces local Dean’s List students
Shorter University has announced students named to the dean’s list during the spring semester of 2021. To achieve this honor, students must have been enrolled full time and have earned at least a 3.5 grade point average for the term.
Students named to the list include:
Douglasville
• Jordan Bowzard, Communication Studies
• Aleigha Eason, Marketing
• Kayla George, Theatre
• Antonio Givens, Theatre
Winston
• Maverick Beaudreau, Communication Studies
• Abbie Howard, Christian Studies
Georgia College awards degrees
Dr. Steve Dorman, president of Georgia College, has awarded degrees to the graduating class of May 2021.
• Karla Hernandez of Winston
• Chambray Johnson of Douglasville
• Carman Mallory of Douglasville
• Joseph Martin of Douglasville
• Barry Powell of Douglasville
• Miranda Rudisill of Douglasville
