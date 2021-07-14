Locals graduate from Georgia State University

Editor’s Note: The following local residents were among the Spring 2021 graduates from Georgia State University. The Thursday, July 8 edition of the Sentinel listed all other spring graduates from GSU.

• Tyler Brantley of Douglasville, earning a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree, majoring in Studio with a concentration in Photography

• Tamariya Hall of Douglasville, earning a Bachelor of Interdisciplinary Studies degree with a concentration in Biomedical Sciences & Enterprise

• Tafari Kennedy of Douglasville, earning a Bachelor of Interdisciplinary Studies degree with a concentration in Sport Administration

• Taylor Mcconnell of Lithia Spgs, earning a Bachelor of Science in Education degree, majoring in Elementary Education with a concentration in Special Education

• Victoria Beauchamp of Douglasville, earning a Bachelor of Arts degree, majoring in English

• Vaughn Betton of Douglasville, earning a Bachelor of Arts degree, majoring in Journalism with a concentration in Media and Society

• Wajiha Sajid of Douglasville, earning a Bachelor of Arts degree, majoring in Art with a concentration in Studio Art.

Locals named to President’s List at Georgia State

To be eligible for the President’s List, degree-seeking students must have earned a GPA of at least 4.0 for a minimum of nine semester hours of academic credit taken at Georgia State during the fall or spring term with no incompletes for the semester. Eligible students must have a minimum GPA of 2.0 for all classes taken at Georgia State.

Local students on the President’s List include:

• Chiemela Ananaba of Lithia Springs

• Chantel Audaine of Douglasville

• Tamariya Hall of Douglasville

• Tiffany Padilla-Cilio of Lithia Springs

• Shemyah Wilson of Douglasville

• Taliyah Baptiste of Douglasville

• Othello German-Bey of Douglasville

• Foster Hewitt of Douglasville

• Sydney Jennings of Douglasville

• Natalie Pimentel of Douglasville

• Hannah Ricci-Westcott of Douglasville

• Makayla Smith of Douglasville

• Rain Sparks of Douglasville

• Sandws Ahmady of Lithia Springs

• Miguel Arbelaez of Lithia Springs

• Ian Attar of Douglasville

• Brethanie Bananao of Douglasville

• Sarai Brooks of Douglasville

• Aliyah Bujung of Douglasville

• Delvon Faulk of Douglasville

• Alora Fowler of Douglasville

• Savanna Keller of Douglasville

• Ajia Kim of Lithia Springs

• Myles LeBlanc of Douglasville

• Mason Oruru of Douglasville

• Eboni Richardson of Douglasville

• Sashary Rosado of Douglasville

• Evan Shadix of Douglasville

• Emani Silvera of Douglasville

• Kaymie Slade of Douglasville

• Taylor Stringfield of Douglasville

• Justin Veasley of Douglasville

• Ian Willoughby of Douglasville

• Kelia Pardo of Douglasville

• Shanice Paul of Douglasville

• Leah Terry of Douglasville

• Jorden Williams of Douglasville

• Cayden Ellis of Douglasville

• Taylor McConnell of Lithia Springs

• Alyssa Porter of Douglasville

• Brooke Bransford of Douglasville

• Alexis Breed of Douglasville

• Dae’Giana Bynum of Douglasville

• Jaye Kimsey of Douglasville

• Janasia Lewis of Douglasville

• Oksana Harrington of Douglasville

• Kemahdi Mann of Lithia Springs

• Mytiah Caldwell of Lithia Springs

• Ke’Andra Hayes of Lithia Springs

• Joshua Ingram of Lithia Springs

• Gabrielle James of Douglasville

Locals named to Dean’s List at Georgia State

To be eligible for the Dean’s List, degree-seeking students must have earned a GPA of at least 3.5 for a minimum of nine semester hours of academic credit taken at Georgia State during the fall or spring term with no incompletes for the semester. Eligible students must have a minimum GPA of 2.0 for all classes taken at Georgia State.

• Jawara Johnson of Douglasville

• Jaylan Johnson of Douglasville

• Chrysae Robinson of Lithia Springs

• Kennedy Wilson of Douglasville

• Abigail Ammazi of Douglasville

• Camryn Bierria of Douglasville

• Marcus Broderick of Douglasville

• Adrianne Dowdy of Lithia Springs

• Shannon Hill of Douglasville

• Habib Mbenga of Douglasville

• Sierra Miles of Douglasville

• Isaac Miller of Douglasville

• Carrington Morgan of Lithia Springs

• Essence Nelson of Douglasville

• Emily Nguyen of Douglasville

• Thaishawn Porter of Douglasville

• Sarah Pugh of Douglasville

• Jawaun Reid of Lithia Springs

• Daisy Salinas of Lithia Spgs

• Jazlyne Sanchez of Douglasville

• Gabriel Taplin of Douglasville

• QhayLynn Taylor of Douglasville

• Jasmine Walker of Lithia Springs

• Hull Williams of Douglasville

• Lizette Arias of Douglasville

• Khalif Atkins of Douglasville

• Makayla Bass of Douglasville

• Tiffany Beasley of Douglasville

• Maia Bliss of Douglasville

• Stephannie Bourgoin of Douglasville

• Craig Bravo of Douglasville

• Hannah Brooks of Douglasville

• Daylo’n Burgess of Douglasville

• Nakya Bynum of Lithia Springs

• Daniel Campos of Douglasville

• Eboni Cook of Douglasville

• Axel Espinosa of Lithia Springs

• Ammiel Forbes of Douglasville

• Janay Gaines of Douglasville

• Christopher Gambrell of Douglasville

• Danielle Hall of Douglasville

• Tyler Harris of Douglasville

• Michael Howard of Douglasville

• Skylar James of Winston

• Helena Jamison of Douglasville

• Nicole Jenkins of Douglasville

• Maseo Jones of Douglasville

• Muhammad Khan of Douglasville

• Sydney Lake of Douglasville

• Severine Louis of Douglasville

• Esther Martinez of Lithia Springs

• Gabrielle Mattern of Douglasville

• Sierra McIntosh of Douglasville

• Jaden McKinney of Douglasville

• Kaylan Mitchell of Douglasville

• Taylor Morgan of Lithia Springs

• Ciarra Morris of Douglasville

• Omar Muhammad of Douglasville

• Valentine Okpala of Douglasville

• Titus Quarshie of Douglasville

• Cassandra Ramos of Douglasville

• Leticia Roberts of Douglasville

• David Shepard of Douglasville

• Mohammad Spall of Douglasville

• Melissa Tamayo of Douglasville

• Jaylin Trammell of Douglasville

• Chinemerem Ubbaonu of Lithia Springs

• Amanda Koffi-Az of Lithia Springs

• Victor Wilberforce of Douglasville

• Ada Wood of Winston

• Serenity Wright of Douglasville

• Ali Al-Husseini of Douglasville

• Jacob Battle of Douglasville

• Amelia Bearden of Douglasville

• Eric Belcher of Douglasville

• Elijah Bransford of Douglasville

• Caitryn Chemwor of Lithia Springs

• Enya Dake of Lithia Springs

• Jasmine Donald of Douglasville

• Mesfin Gezahegne of Douglasville

• Samantha Henderson of Douglasville

• Crispus Hendrix of Douglasville

• Lisette Lindley of Douglasville

• Kylie Marrero of Douglasville

• Peter McClain of Douglasville

• Ijeoma Nketeh of Lithia Springs

• Dominic Owusu-Ansah of Lithia Springs

• Akshil Patel of Douglasville

• Arya Patel of Douglasville

• Victoria Pommells of Douglasville

• Rori Ray of Douglasville

• Rocio Rebollar of Douglasville

• Skye Richardson of Douglasville

• Deanna Rodriguez of Douglasville

• Etheard Thebaud of Douglasville

• Shacori Valentine of Douglasville

• Jessica Washington of Lithia Springs

• Gracie Atsma of Douglasville

• Ariel Berry of Douglasville

• Ashlee Burts of Douglasville

• Sarah Celestin of Douglasville

• Hannah Forrester of Douglasville

• Rachel Garcia-Aguirre of Douglasville

• Tanasia Harris of Douglasville

• Michelle Howard of Lithia Springs

• Peter Oyekunle of Douglasville

• Denae Williams of Douglasville

• Christie Alfred of Douglasville

• Jailen Corbin of Douglasville

• Emily Douglas of Winston

• Gia Franklin of Douglasville

• Arrie Jackson of Lithia Springs

• Justina Kim of Douglasville

• Ahdeaylah Moore of Lithia Springs

• Sandy Pham of Douglasville

• Eunice Villanueva of Lithia Springs

• Keera Amerson of Lithia Springs

• Kianna Amerson of Lithia Springs

• Ariana Castro of Douglasville

• Jordan Cooley of Douglasville

• Corey Jackson of Douglasville

• Allison Manuel of Douglasville

• Kyshauna Robinson-Burton of Lithia Springs

• Troy Telfer of Lithia Springs

• Mai Han Tran of Douglasville

• Justice White of Douglasville

• Katelyn Burton of Douglasville

• Maryurys Chavarria of Douglasville

• Jackson Deakin of Douglasville

• Evan Doty of Lithia Springs

• Christopher Hayes of Douglasville

• LeTerrion Lindley of Douglasville

• Haile Vakiener of Douglasville

• Brittany Brayton of Douglasville

• Temia Caraballo of Douglasville

• Kelsea Patrick of Douglasville

• Joseph Vaughns of Douglasville