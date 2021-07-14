Locals graduate from Georgia State University
Editor’s Note: The following local residents were among the Spring 2021 graduates from Georgia State University. The Thursday, July 8 edition of the Sentinel listed all other spring graduates from GSU.
• Tyler Brantley of Douglasville, earning a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree, majoring in Studio with a concentration in Photography
• Tamariya Hall of Douglasville, earning a Bachelor of Interdisciplinary Studies degree with a concentration in Biomedical Sciences & Enterprise
• Tafari Kennedy of Douglasville, earning a Bachelor of Interdisciplinary Studies degree with a concentration in Sport Administration
• Taylor Mcconnell of Lithia Spgs, earning a Bachelor of Science in Education degree, majoring in Elementary Education with a concentration in Special Education
• Victoria Beauchamp of Douglasville, earning a Bachelor of Arts degree, majoring in English
• Vaughn Betton of Douglasville, earning a Bachelor of Arts degree, majoring in Journalism with a concentration in Media and Society
• Wajiha Sajid of Douglasville, earning a Bachelor of Arts degree, majoring in Art with a concentration in Studio Art.
Locals named to President’s List at Georgia State
To be eligible for the President’s List, degree-seeking students must have earned a GPA of at least 4.0 for a minimum of nine semester hours of academic credit taken at Georgia State during the fall or spring term with no incompletes for the semester. Eligible students must have a minimum GPA of 2.0 for all classes taken at Georgia State.
Local students on the President’s List include:
• Chiemela Ananaba of Lithia Springs
• Chantel Audaine of Douglasville
• Tamariya Hall of Douglasville
• Tiffany Padilla-Cilio of Lithia Springs
• Shemyah Wilson of Douglasville
• Taliyah Baptiste of Douglasville
• Othello German-Bey of Douglasville
• Foster Hewitt of Douglasville
• Sydney Jennings of Douglasville
• Natalie Pimentel of Douglasville
• Hannah Ricci-Westcott of Douglasville
• Makayla Smith of Douglasville
• Rain Sparks of Douglasville
• Sandws Ahmady of Lithia Springs
• Miguel Arbelaez of Lithia Springs
• Ian Attar of Douglasville
• Brethanie Bananao of Douglasville
• Sarai Brooks of Douglasville
• Aliyah Bujung of Douglasville
• Delvon Faulk of Douglasville
• Alora Fowler of Douglasville
• Savanna Keller of Douglasville
• Ajia Kim of Lithia Springs
• Myles LeBlanc of Douglasville
• Mason Oruru of Douglasville
• Eboni Richardson of Douglasville
• Sashary Rosado of Douglasville
• Evan Shadix of Douglasville
• Emani Silvera of Douglasville
• Kaymie Slade of Douglasville
• Taylor Stringfield of Douglasville
• Justin Veasley of Douglasville
• Ian Willoughby of Douglasville
• Kelia Pardo of Douglasville
• Shanice Paul of Douglasville
• Leah Terry of Douglasville
• Jorden Williams of Douglasville
• Cayden Ellis of Douglasville
• Taylor McConnell of Lithia Springs
• Alyssa Porter of Douglasville
• Brooke Bransford of Douglasville
• Alexis Breed of Douglasville
• Dae’Giana Bynum of Douglasville
• Jaye Kimsey of Douglasville
• Janasia Lewis of Douglasville
• Oksana Harrington of Douglasville
• Kemahdi Mann of Lithia Springs
• Mytiah Caldwell of Lithia Springs
• Ke’Andra Hayes of Lithia Springs
• Joshua Ingram of Lithia Springs
• Gabrielle James of Douglasville
Locals named to Dean’s List at Georgia State
To be eligible for the Dean’s List, degree-seeking students must have earned a GPA of at least 3.5 for a minimum of nine semester hours of academic credit taken at Georgia State during the fall or spring term with no incompletes for the semester. Eligible students must have a minimum GPA of 2.0 for all classes taken at Georgia State.
• Jawara Johnson of Douglasville
• Jaylan Johnson of Douglasville
• Chrysae Robinson of Lithia Springs
• Kennedy Wilson of Douglasville
• Abigail Ammazi of Douglasville
• Camryn Bierria of Douglasville
• Marcus Broderick of Douglasville
• Adrianne Dowdy of Lithia Springs
• Shannon Hill of Douglasville
• Habib Mbenga of Douglasville
• Sierra Miles of Douglasville
• Isaac Miller of Douglasville
• Carrington Morgan of Lithia Springs
• Essence Nelson of Douglasville
• Emily Nguyen of Douglasville
• Thaishawn Porter of Douglasville
• Sarah Pugh of Douglasville
• Jawaun Reid of Lithia Springs
• Daisy Salinas of Lithia Spgs
• Jazlyne Sanchez of Douglasville
• Gabriel Taplin of Douglasville
• QhayLynn Taylor of Douglasville
• Jasmine Walker of Lithia Springs
• Hull Williams of Douglasville
• Lizette Arias of Douglasville
• Khalif Atkins of Douglasville
• Makayla Bass of Douglasville
• Tiffany Beasley of Douglasville
• Maia Bliss of Douglasville
• Stephannie Bourgoin of Douglasville
• Craig Bravo of Douglasville
• Hannah Brooks of Douglasville
• Daylo’n Burgess of Douglasville
• Nakya Bynum of Lithia Springs
• Daniel Campos of Douglasville
• Eboni Cook of Douglasville
• Axel Espinosa of Lithia Springs
• Ammiel Forbes of Douglasville
• Janay Gaines of Douglasville
• Christopher Gambrell of Douglasville
• Danielle Hall of Douglasville
• Tyler Harris of Douglasville
• Michael Howard of Douglasville
• Skylar James of Winston
• Helena Jamison of Douglasville
• Nicole Jenkins of Douglasville
• Maseo Jones of Douglasville
• Muhammad Khan of Douglasville
• Sydney Lake of Douglasville
• Severine Louis of Douglasville
• Esther Martinez of Lithia Springs
• Gabrielle Mattern of Douglasville
• Sierra McIntosh of Douglasville
• Jaden McKinney of Douglasville
• Kaylan Mitchell of Douglasville
• Taylor Morgan of Lithia Springs
• Ciarra Morris of Douglasville
• Omar Muhammad of Douglasville
• Valentine Okpala of Douglasville
• Titus Quarshie of Douglasville
• Cassandra Ramos of Douglasville
• Leticia Roberts of Douglasville
• David Shepard of Douglasville
• Mohammad Spall of Douglasville
• Melissa Tamayo of Douglasville
• Jaylin Trammell of Douglasville
• Chinemerem Ubbaonu of Lithia Springs
• Amanda Koffi-Az of Lithia Springs
• Victor Wilberforce of Douglasville
• Ada Wood of Winston
• Serenity Wright of Douglasville
• Ali Al-Husseini of Douglasville
• Jacob Battle of Douglasville
• Amelia Bearden of Douglasville
• Eric Belcher of Douglasville
• Elijah Bransford of Douglasville
• Caitryn Chemwor of Lithia Springs
• Enya Dake of Lithia Springs
• Jasmine Donald of Douglasville
• Mesfin Gezahegne of Douglasville
• Samantha Henderson of Douglasville
• Crispus Hendrix of Douglasville
• Lisette Lindley of Douglasville
• Kylie Marrero of Douglasville
• Peter McClain of Douglasville
• Ijeoma Nketeh of Lithia Springs
• Dominic Owusu-Ansah of Lithia Springs
• Akshil Patel of Douglasville
• Arya Patel of Douglasville
• Victoria Pommells of Douglasville
• Rori Ray of Douglasville
• Rocio Rebollar of Douglasville
• Skye Richardson of Douglasville
• Deanna Rodriguez of Douglasville
• Etheard Thebaud of Douglasville
• Shacori Valentine of Douglasville
• Jessica Washington of Lithia Springs
• Gracie Atsma of Douglasville
• Ariel Berry of Douglasville
• Ashlee Burts of Douglasville
• Sarah Celestin of Douglasville
• Hannah Forrester of Douglasville
• Rachel Garcia-Aguirre of Douglasville
• Tanasia Harris of Douglasville
• Michelle Howard of Lithia Springs
• Peter Oyekunle of Douglasville
• Denae Williams of Douglasville
• Christie Alfred of Douglasville
• Jailen Corbin of Douglasville
• Emily Douglas of Winston
• Gia Franklin of Douglasville
• Arrie Jackson of Lithia Springs
• Justina Kim of Douglasville
• Ahdeaylah Moore of Lithia Springs
• Sandy Pham of Douglasville
• Eunice Villanueva of Lithia Springs
• Keera Amerson of Lithia Springs
• Kianna Amerson of Lithia Springs
• Ariana Castro of Douglasville
• Jordan Cooley of Douglasville
• Corey Jackson of Douglasville
• Allison Manuel of Douglasville
• Kyshauna Robinson-Burton of Lithia Springs
• Troy Telfer of Lithia Springs
• Mai Han Tran of Douglasville
• Justice White of Douglasville
• Katelyn Burton of Douglasville
• Maryurys Chavarria of Douglasville
• Jackson Deakin of Douglasville
• Evan Doty of Lithia Springs
• Christopher Hayes of Douglasville
• LeTerrion Lindley of Douglasville
• Haile Vakiener of Douglasville
• Brittany Brayton of Douglasville
• Temia Caraballo of Douglasville
• Kelsea Patrick of Douglasville
• Joseph Vaughns of Douglasville
