Academic Honors and Achievements

Smallwood begins classes at Georgia Southwestern
On Wednesday, Aug.18, Sibley Smallwood, of Douglasville, GA, began classes at Georgia Southwestern State University (GSW) in Americus, Georgia. Sibley was one of almost 400 incoming freshmen.
First-year students were officially welcomed to the University community at the Freshman Convocation held Tuesday, Aug. 17. Each student was given a silver Presidential Challenge Coin by GSW President Dr. Neal Weaver to signify the beginning of their college journey at Georgia Southwestern. Upon graduation, they will receive a gold coin in its place, bestowing the silver coin to someone who made a signigicant impact on them during their time at Georgia Southwestern.
GSW is looking forward to watching these students take their first year by storm.
Georgia Southwestern State University, located in Americus, Ga., is a public, four-year unit of the University System of Georgia with approximately 3,000 students.
