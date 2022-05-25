Padilla-Cilio named to the Alpha Eta Honor Society at GSU
Tiffany Padilla-Cilio of Lithia Springs, was recently named to the Alpha Eta National Honor Society chapter of the Georgia State University Byrdine F. Lewis College of Nursing and Health Professions.
This honor society promotes and recognizes significant scholarship, leadership and contributions to the allied health professions. Baccalaureate degree candidates who have maintained an overall GPA of 3.5 or better are eligible for induction. Graduate degree candidates are also eligible.
Georgia State University became a founding member of the Alpha Eta Honor Society in March 1975.
Padilla-Cilio named recipient of Health Informatics Program Award at GSU
Tiffany Padilla-Cilio of Lithia Springs, a Georgia State University student, was named a recipient of the Outstanding Bachelor of Interdisciplinary Studies (B.I.S.) in Health Informatics Program Award.
This award is given to students who have demonstrated academic achievement, have strong leadership skills, and strong potential as future health IT professionals.
Students of the B.I.S. program in Health Informatics take courses in the Byrdine F. Lewis College of Nursing and Health Professions, as well as in the J. Mack Robinson College of Business' Computer Information Systems department.
Kim receives the Outstanding Undergraduate Nutrition Researcher Award from GSU
Justina Kim of Douglasville was named a recipient of the Department of Nutrition Outstanding Undergraduate Nutrition Researcher Award at Georgia State University.
The award was presented during the 2022 Honors Day ceremony of the Byrdine F. Lewis College of Nursing and Health Professions in March 2022.
This award recognizes a graduating senior who demonstrates a commitment to research, evidence of critical thinking skills, and a strong potential in nutrition research.
The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi Inducts New Members
The following people recently were initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines.
• Bailey Gordon of Douglasville at Georgia College & State University
• Denzel Quinones of Douglasville at Clark Atlanta University
• Toni Stevens of Lithia Springs at Clark Atlanta University
Daniell takes the People's Choice Award in Lewis College Student Research Conference at GSU
Andie Daniell of Douglasville (30134) received the People's Choice Award in the annual Byrdine F. Lewis College of Nursing and Health Professions Student Research Conference at Georgia State University.
Daniell, as part of a team of physical therapy students, presented research titled "Is it valid to use the uninjured leg to monitor quadriceps strength recovery following ACL reconstruction? A meta-analysis comparing patients' uninjured leg strength to healthy controls."
More than 65 research teams of students in all of the current academic areas of nursing, nutrition, occupational therapy, physical therapy and respiratory therapy presented at the 2022 conference, held in person for the first time in two years.
Local student named to dean's list at Washington University in St. Louis
Sola Adeyemi of Lithia Springs was named to the dean's list for the fall 2021 semester at Washington University in St. Louis. Adeyemi is currently enrolled in the university's College of Arts & Sciences.
To qualify for the Dean's List in the College of Arts & Sciences, students must earn a semester grade point average of 3.6 or above and be enrolled in at least 14 graded units.
Local Students Candidates for Graduation from Utah State University
Utah State University will recognize 6,588 candidates for graduation during its Spring 2022 Commencement celebration. The graduates are from USU's statewide campuses across the state of Utah, as well as USU Online, earning degrees and certificates during the summer 2021, fall 2021 and spring 2022 semesters.
The following local students are set to earn degrees:
• Ashleigh Brown is a candidate for graduation with a(n) Bachelor of Science in Marketing from Utah State University.
• Colson Karr is a candidate for graduation with a(n) Bachelor of Science in Fisheries & Aquatic Sciences from Utah State University.
• Shana Nelson is a candidate for graduation with a(n) Bachelor of Science in Family Life Studies from USU Tooele.
• Olivia Sorensen is a candidate for graduation with a(n) Associate of Science in General Studies from USU Eastern.
Sara Riggs receives Tom and Betty Phillips Elite Honors Nursing Scholarship
Sara Riggs of Douglasville is among the inaugural cohort of Kennesaw State University students to receive the Wellstar-Tom and Betty Phillips Elite Honors Nursing Endowed Scholarship.
University officials, along with Tom Phillips and Wellstar Health System President and CEO Candice L. Saunders, recently celebrated the scholarship recipients at a reception.
"At Kennesaw State, a key part of our mission is to prepare students to meet critical needs in their communities. Skilled, dedicated nurses are among the most important resources in the healthcare field and always in demand," Kennesaw State President Kat Schwaig said. "I'm excited and honored to have the support of Tom Phillips and Wellstar Health System - together we are impacting our students, our community and our world for the better."
The $5 million scholarship endowment is a joint venture between Kennesaw State's Wellstar College of Health and Human Services, KSU Journey Honors College, Wellstar Health System, the KSU Foundation, and Phillips, an emeritus member of the Wellstar Health System Board of Trustees.
This scholarship is the most recent gift to the University from the Phillips. In 2009, Tom Phillips and his late wife Betty established the Tom and Betty Phillips Endowed Scholarship to benefit both graduate and undergraduate students in KSU's Wellstar College of Health and Human Services.
"It's gratifying to finally meet the students benefiting from this scholarship," said Phillips, whose gift made the program possible. "You're the first class of this program and you're starting a legacy that will perpetuate and get stronger as time goes on."
Kennesaw State and Wellstar Health System have been collaborating for more than 40 years, formalizing their partnership in 2008 when the University added the Wellstar name to its College of Health and Human Services and School of Nursing in recognition of an agreement that strengthened the relationship between the university and one of the top producers of nurses in the state.
"We are incredibly proud of our longstanding partnership with Kennesaw State University and our shared commitment to training qualified, compassionate nurses," Saunders said. "Together, we are transforming the landscape of healthcare by inspiring and training the next generation of world-class nurses."
In 2019, the National Institutes of Health awarded KSU and Wellstar a grant to jointly address the bioethical issues faced by individuals experiencing social and/or economic hardships when trying to manage their healthcare needs. And in February 2020, Wellstar gifted nearly $9 million to the nursing school to double the nursing program's enrollment and address the state of Georgia's nursing shortage.
Kennesaw State freshman Caleb Cruz always wanted to follow his mother into the nursing field. Cruz said he and his fellow students have reaped the benefits of both Honors and nursing.
"Everyone around us has helped us stay on the right path to becoming nurses, and we're all learning together and becoming closer," Cruz said. "As students and as nurses, we'll approach each day with a positive attitude and a passion for our work. We're all grateful beyond measure and we promise to make you proud."
Nearly 400 Piedmont University Students Graduate
Nearly 400 students graduated from Piedmont University on May 6. Undergraduate and graduate commencement ceremonies were held at the Johnny Mize Athletic Center & Museum on the Demorest campus.
There were 381 graduates, including:
• Brittany Drumgold of Douglasville, GA.
• Kerry Horn of Winston, GA.
• Leland Wilson of Douglasville, GA.
The graduates represented 11 states, including Alabama, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia.
Degrees being conferred included the Bachelor of Arts, Bachelor of Fine Arts, Bachelor of Science, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Master of Arts, Master of Business Administration, Master of Science, Master of Arts in Teaching, Education Specialist, and Doctor of Education.
