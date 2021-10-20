Locals graduate from Georgia Tech
The Georgia Institute of Technology awarded degrees to approximately 1,480 undergraduate and graduate students at the conclusion of summer semester. Among the graduates were:
• Anika Carter of Douglasville — Bachelor of Science in Environmental Engineering
• Goddy Okoukoni of Douglasville — Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering
• Thalia Tyson of Douglasville — Bachelor of Science in Applied Languages and Intercultural Studies with Highest Honors
• Jeremy Wildberger of Winston — Master of Science in Analytics
The Georgia Institute of Technology, or Georgia Tech, is a top 10 public research university developing leaders who advance technology and improve the human condition
The Institute offers business, computing, design, engineering, liberal arts, and sciences degrees. Its nearly 40,000 students, representing 50 states and 149 countries, study at the main campus in Atlanta, at campuses in France and China, and through distance and online learning.
As a leading technological university, Georgia Tech is an engine of economic development for Georgia, the Southeast, and the nation, conducting more than $1 billion in research annually for government, industry, and society.
Danley of Winston one of record 34 Distinguished Military Students from UNG
A record 34 University of North Georgia (UNG) cadets who earned Distinguished Military Student (DMS) status for the 2021-22 academic year were honored Sept. 25 at the DMS Banquet and Sept. 26 at the DMS Review.
Kayla Danley of Winston was one of the DMS cadets.
To be selected, a cadet must be in the upper half of the academic class, the upper third of the ROTC class, and the upper third of UNG’s Order of Merit List, established by the professor of military science. Additionally, cadets are chosen on the basis of interest and aptitude for military service and outstanding qualities of leadership and high moral character as demonstrated by participation and achievement in campus, civic and military activities.
Todd Tolbert of Douglasville makes Dean’s List at University of Maryland Global Campus
Todd Tolbert of Douglasville, GA, made the Dean’s List for the summer term at University of Maryland Global Campus. To be eligible for the honor, a student must have completed at least six credits during the term, earned a grade point average of at least 3.5 for the term, and maintained a cumulative GPA of 3.5 at UMGC.
Established in 1947, University of Maryland Global Campus is a world leader in innovative educational models, with award-winning online programs in disciplines including biotechnology, cybersecurity, data analytics, and information technology that are in high demand in today’s increasingly technical, global workplace.
