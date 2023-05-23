EternalJoi Holmes Inducted into The 1913 Society at Georgia State University
EternalJoi Holmes of Douglasville was inducted this April into The 1913 Society, the presidential ambassador corps of Georgia State University.
Holmes was among the 23 new members of the society inducted this spring during ceremonies with Georgia State President M. Brian Blake and university First Lady Dr. Bridget Blake.
The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi Inducts New Members
The following people recently were initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines.
• Miriam Boulay of Douglasville at Samford University
• Morgan Dykes of Douglasville at Mercer University
• Katherine Gamel of Douglasville at Campbell University
• Jacquia Melvin of Douglasville at Mercer University
• Leketha Outley of Douglasville at Mercer University
They are among approximately 25,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership. Graduate students in the top 10 percent of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.
Phi Kappa Phi was founded in 1897 under the leadership of undergraduate student Marcus L. Urann who had a desire to create a different kind of honor society: one that recognized excellence in all academic disciplines. Today, the Society has chapters on more than 325 campuses in the United States, its territories and the Philippines. Its mission is "To recognize and promote academic excellence in all fields of higher education and to engage the community of scholars in service to others."
Haley Worthy Named to Delta Phi Tau National Honor Society at Georgia State University
Haley Worthy, of Winston, a student of the Byrdine F. Lewis College of Nursing and Health Professions at Georgia State University, was named to the Delta Phi Tau Society, the national honor society for physical therapists.
This national honor society, established by the American Council of Academic Physical Therapy, recognizes Doctor of Physical Therapy students in their last year of PT school, who have demonstrated excellence, integrity and professionalism in the areas of academic achievement, leadership, service or research, and have demonstrated strong moral character, ethics and the core values of PT profession.
Haley Worthy Named to the Alpha Eta Honor Society at Georgia State University
Haley Worthy, of Winston, was recently named to the Alpha Eta National Honor Society chapter of the Georgia State University Byrdine F. Lewis College of Nursing and Health Professions.
This honor society promotes and recognizes significant scholarship, leadership and contributions to the allied health professions. Baccalaureate degree candidates who have maintained an overall GPA of 3.5 or better are eligible for induction. Graduate degree candidates are also eligible.
Emily Newton graduates with Flagler College Class of 2023
Flagler College celebrated the academic and personal accomplishments of more than 450 graduates at the Class of 2023 Commencement Ceremony on Saturday, May 6.
Each year, Flagler's graduating class boldly exemplifies intelligence, creativity, skill, and entrepreneurship- the Class of 2023 is no exception.
Among the graduates, 59 are student-athletes. There are also 20 students who completed Flagler's distinguished Honors Program and have an Honors designation placed on their official academic transcripts. These students were among the 5% of their class invited to join the program their freshman year.
This year's graduating class brought ideas and perspectives from across the country and world, with students from 32 states and two territories of the U.S., and more than a dozen international exchange students.
The most represented majors across the graduating seniors include Psychology (63 majors), Business Administration (45), Criminology (38), Coastal Environmental Science (33), Graphic Design (27), Digital Media Production & Journalism (23), Marketing (22), Elementary Education (19), History (19), and Hospitality and Tourism Management (19).
Newton, a graduate from Douglasville, GA was honored with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Hospitality & Tourism Management. Newton was also a recipient of the esteemed Business Administration Department Award.
Georgia State Student Kayla Anthony Receives Vicki York Fair Scholarship
Georgia State University student Kayla Anthony recently received the Vicki York Fair Scholarship.
Anthony, of Douglasville, is a Bachelor's student in Communication in the College of Arts and Sciences.
This fund was established to honor the memory of Vicki York Fair, who was a public relations specialist for the Georgia Board of Regents.
The award recognizes an outstanding public relations major who has demonstrated a commitment to professionalism, high ethical standards, devotion to the profession of PR, and outstanding academic achievement.
The College of Arts and Sciences provides a skill-based liberal arts and sciences education for Atlanta's diverse, next-generation workforce.
Georgia State University, an enterprising urban public research university, is a national leader in graduating students from widely diverse backgrounds.
The student body of nearly 52,000 demonstrates that students from all backgrounds can achieve at high rates with unsurpassed connections to the city's business, government, nonprofit and cultural organizations.
Georgia State Student Ammiel Forbes Receives Master's Student Political Science Scholarship
Georgia State University student Ammiel Forbes recently received the Bill and Jeanie Thomas Endowed Scholarship.
Forbes, of Douglasville, is a Master's student in Political Science in the College of Arts and Sciences.
This scholarship was named in honor of former Professor of Political Science, William "Bill" Thomas and his late wife, Jeanie, and aids students in the Political Science Master's Program in achieving their academic and career goals.
The College of Arts and Sciences provides a skill-based liberal arts and sciences education for Atlanta's diverse, next-generation workforce.
Haley Polane graduates from University of the Cumberlands
Haley Polane of Douglasville recently graduated from University of the Cumberlands.
More than 2,100 graduates celebrated the completion of their undergraduate or graduate degrees from Cumberlands this spring. Many graduates attended commencement ceremonies in person on the university's Williamsburg campus the first weekend in May to celebrate their accomplishments.
Deanna Purnell Achieves Spring 2023 Dean's List at Belmont University
Deanna Purnell (Douglasville) qualified for Belmont University's Spring 2023 Dean's List. Approximately 49 percent of Belmont's 6,552 undergraduate students were named.
Belmont Provost Dr. David Gregory said, "For Belmont's vision of becoming the leading Christ-centered university in the world to be realized, having a student body that is keenly committed to academic excellence, among other things is required. Dean's List achievements are consistently earned by a high percentage of the student body, giving evidence of an ever-increasing regard for scholarship across all programs. It is an honor to have a body of students as dedicated to stellar academic performance as it is to extra and co-curricular excellence."
