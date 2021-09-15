Academic Honors and Achievements
Jacob Myers of Douglasville Named to UA Deans List
Jacob Myers was named to The University of Alabama Deans List for Summer Semester 2021.
A total of 358 students enrolled during the summer 2021 term at The University of Alabama made the dean’s list with academic records of 3.5 or above (on a 4.0 scale), or the president’s list with academic records of 4.0 (all A’s).
The UA dean’s and president’s lists recognize full-time undergraduate students. The lists do not apply to graduate students or to undergraduate students who take less than a full course load.
UNG freshman cadets complete FROG Week
More than 200 cadets began their time as University of North Georgia (UNG) cadets with Freshman Recruit Orientation Group (FROG) Week from Aug. 15-21. FROG Week marks the transition from civilian to military life within UNG’s Corps of Cadets.
The following local cadets completed FROG Week:
• Kyle Martelino of Winston, GA
• Connor Moore of Douglasville, GA
• Joshua Murray of Douglasville, GA
• Elliott Westbrook of Douglasville, GA
Cadet leaders plan and execute all corps events, including FROG Week, with the oversight of the commandant staff. UNG is one of six senior military colleges in the nation and commissions more than 100 officers into the Army, Army National Guard and Army Reserves each year.
Cadet Col. Ryan Jones, a senior from Richmond, Virginia, pursuing a degree in strategic and security studies, is the brigade commander who leads the more than 725 cadets enrolled at UNG. He said the knowledge and experiences gained in FROG Week help integrate the newcomers into the corps.
“FROG Week offers us a great opportunity to bring in our new freshmen and build a team with our cadet leaders,” Jones said. “These older cadets give FROGs role models to look up to as they adjust to the leadership laboratory of the corps.”
Massiel Diaz named to Columbia College 2021 Summer Semester dean’s list
Columbia College of Missouri recently announced its dean’s list for the Summer Semester (May-August, 2021). To be named to the dean’s list, a student must have completed 12 semester hours in a 16-week period and achieved a minimum GPA of 3.5 on a 4.0-point scale.
Among those named to the dean’s list is Massiel Diaz of Douglasville, who attended Online.
Local students named to Kennesaw State’s Summer 2021 President’s List
Kennesaw State University recently named students to the President’s List in recognition of their academic excellence for the Summer 2021 semester. To achieve this honor, each undergraduate student must have completed at least nine semester hours with a term grade point average of 4.0.
Nearly 900 students were named to the list, including the following local students:
• Ansleigh Seymour of Douglasville, a Elementary Education major.
• Julie Kurkian of Lithia Springs, a Marketing major.
• Bruce Gikunju of Lithia Springs, a Management major.
• Helen Carter of Douglasville, a Management-Interest major.
• Christopher Vazquez of Lithia Springs, a Construction Management major.
• Conner Archey of Douglasville, a Computer Science major.
• Jeremy Plattel of Douglasville, a Mechatronics Engineering major.
• Porsha Simmons of Lithia Springs, a Integrated Health Science major.
• Monica Conley of Douglasville, a Nursing major.
• Takang Ojongmboh of Douglasville, a Nursing-Interest major.
• Brittany Tiveron of Douglasville, a Human Services major.
• Aliyah Smith of Winston, a Biology major.
• Ariana Alvord of Douglasville, a Biology major.
• Lelani Smith of Douglasville, a Modern Language & Culture major.
• Kathy Howard of Douglasville, a Integrative Studies major.
• Bailey Schmidt of Lithia Springs, a Political Science major
Local students named to Kennesaw State’s Summer 2021 Dean’s List
More than 900 students were named to the Summer 2021 Dean’s List at Kennesaw State University.
The following local students made the list:
• Mikial Abdur-Rahim of Douglasville
• Oyinkansola Oyinloye of Douglasville
• Stevens Gedeon of Douglasville
• Jordyn Dowda of Douglasville
• Alissia Evans of Douglasville
• Jackson Mccauley of Winston
• Evin Patten of Douglasville
• Orion Williams of Douglasville
• Trexell Bailey of Lithia Springs
• Jenuwin Drayton of Douglasville
• Hope Delagrange of Douglasville
• Kassidi Amos of Douglasville
• Bethany Petri of Douglasville
• Chassey Lock of Douglasville
• Madison Scogin of Winston
• Lauryn Hall of Douglasville
• Marissa Bailey of Lithia Springs
To qualify for the Dean’s List, students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher and complete a minimum of nine credit hours.
Douglas County Residents Make President’s, Dean’s Lists at Reinhardt
Reinhardt University is proud to announce the students who earned the recognition of being placed on the Spring 2021 President’s and Dean’s Lists.
To be on the President’s List, students must take at least 12 credit hours, earning a 4.0 GPA and not have any incompletes.
The Douglas County residents who earned their place on the Spring 2021 President’s List are:
From Douglasville
• Maddie Leigh Archer
• Solomon Dwayne Maye
• Courtney L. Peyton
• Avanni C. Sykes
The Dean’s List is compiled at the end of each semester to recognize undergraduate students who have completed at least 12 hours during the semester with a 3.5-3.99 GP, with no grade less than a B.
Douglas County residents who earned their place on the Spring 2021 Dean’s List are:
From Douglasville
• Tristin Lee Baumann
• Erin Elizabeth Rice
Jacquelyn Jones joins the Sound of the South at Troy University
Jacquelyn Jones of Winston, Georgia, became a member of the prestigous “Sound of the South” Marching Band at Troy University during the Fall 20 semester.
The “Sound of the South” Marching Band is a precision collegiate ensemble that has developed a national reputation for its quality musicianship and its exciting arrangements and innovative field productions. The “Sound of the South” is the largest student organization on campus, boasting numbers more than 300 strong each semester. Members of the “Sound of the South” have represented almost every organization on campus, maintaining leadership positions in the fields of academia, student government and athletics, as well as many other areas of campus life. The band entertains audiences regularly at both home and away games, as well as making guest appearances in exhibition at local and out-of-state marching band competitions.
Jacob King of Douglasville receives white coat from Harding University College of Pharmacy
Jacob King of Douglasville is one of 27 students that received a white coat from the College of Pharmacy at Harding University. The ceremony represents the educational transition from the general studies of the undergraduate level to professional pharmacy education.
Harding University is a private Christian, liberal arts university located in Searcy, Arkansas. Accredited by the Higher Learning Commission, it is the largest private university in the state. Harding’s student body represents students from across the U.S. and more than 50 nations and territories. The University offers more than 100 undergraduate majors; more than 15 preprofessional programs; more than 40 graduate and professional programs; as well as numerous study abroad opportunities including locations in Australasia, Peru, England, Greece, Italy and Zambia. For more information, visit harding.edu.
SNHU Announces Summer 2021 President’s List
It is with great pleasure that Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) congratulates the following students on being named to the summer 2021 President’s List.
Full-time students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above are named to the President’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits; undergraduate day students must earn 12 credits in fall or spring semester, and online students must earn 12 credits in either EW1 & EW2, EW3 & EW4, or EW5 & EW6.
• Marissa Atherton of Douglasville
• Megan Cruz of Douglasville
• Brittany Blanchette of Douglasville
• Alyssa Blackburn of Douglasville
• Keith McNealy of Douglasville
• Yvonne Flemister of Douglasville
JSU Announces Summer 2021 Graduates
Nearly 500 students were awarded degrees as part of Jacksonville State University’s Summer 2021 commencement on August 6, including the following:
• Cassidy Edwards of Douglasville — BSN in Nursing.
• William Jones of Douglasville — EDS in Education.
• Andrew Lightner of Douglasville — MA in Music.
• Valeria LoRusso of Lithia Springs — BS in Biology.
• Vincent Parks of Lithia Springs — MSE in Physical Education.
• Kemuel Williams of Lithia Springs — BS in Exercise Science/Wellness.
