Academic Honors and Achievements
Students Earn Faculty Honors at Georgia Tech for the Fall 2021 Semester
The following students earned the distinction of Faculty Honors for Fall 2021 at the Georgia Institute of Technology. This designation is awarded to undergraduate students who have earned a 4.0 academic average for the semester.
• Nirvana Durbal of Douglasville
• Dan Li of Douglasville
• Marcus Morris of Douglasville
• Thanh Nhan Tran of Douglasville
The Georgia Institute of Technology, or Georgia Tech, is a top 10 public research university developing leaders who advance technology and improve the human condition.
The Institute offers business, computing, design, engineering, liberal arts, and sciences degrees. Its nearly 40,000 students, representing 50 states and 149 countries, study at the main campus in Atlanta, at campuses in France and China, and through distance and online learning.
Georgia Southern University announces Fall 2021 Dean’s List
Georgia Southern University recently recognized approximately 3,420 students for excellence in academics on the Fall 2021 Dean’s List. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, a student must have at least a 3.5 grade point average and carry a minimum of 12 hours for the semester.
• Jeremiah Champion of Lithia Springs
• Adriana Ducharme of Winston
• Adaijah Dunson of Douglasville
• Jackson Eason of Douglasville
• Victoria Escamillo of Douglasville
• Milan Everett of Douglasville
• Abigail Guglielmetti of Douglasville
• Ashaurie Hamilton of Douglasville
• Kirsten Harris of Douglasville
• Charity Hollis of Douglasville
• Karrington Jones of Douglasville
• Carter Kidd of Douglasville
• Morgan Labonte of Douglasville
• Michaela Mahekeya of Douglasville
• Jack Pridgen of Douglasville
• Andrea Richardson of Douglasville
• Kameron Riggs of Douglasville
• Chanell Sealy of Douglasville
• Faith Shirley of Winston
• Kendall Thomas of Douglasville
Georgia Southern University announces Fall 2021 President’s List
Georgia Southern University recently recognized approximately 2,200 students for excellence in academics on the Fall 2021 President’s List. To be eligible for the President’s List, a student must have at least a 4.0 grade point average and carry a minimum of 12 hours for the semester.
• Rebekah Dyar of Douglasville
• Daniela Gonzalez Del Castillo of Douglasville
• Jenna Groom of Douglasville
• Tanijah Hammonds of Douglasville
• AntoineJeremiah Matthews of Douglasville
• Morgan Sanders of Douglasville
Berry College Vocal Honors Recital
Berry College’s Music Department’s top vocalists performed in the annual Vocal Honors Recital.
The Vocal Honors Recital is a prestigious opportunity where students audition to be one of the nine chosen to perform.
“These singers were selected by independent judges from Georgia State University and Atlanta Opera,” said Berry Music Lecturer Ruth Baker.
Each student performs two songs, including Operatic Literature, Art Song Literature, and Musical Theatre.
The students include:
• Sydney Godfrey of Douglasville, GA
• Trejohn Skinner of Douglasville, GA
• Myles Mason of Douglasville, GA
Fall 2021 President’s List at Georgia State University
To be eligible for the President’s List, degree-seeking students must have earned a GPA of at least 4.0 for a minimum of nine semester hours of academic credit taken at Georgia State during the fall or spring term with no incompletes for the semester. Eligible students must have a minimum GPA of 2.0 for all classes taken at Georgia State.
Local students include:
• Jalen Allen of Lithia Spgs
• Synderricka Almon of Douglasville
• Ian Attar of Douglasville
• Brethanie Bananao of Douglasville
• Brooke Bransford of Douglasville
• Sarai Brooks of Douglasville
• Daniel Brown of Douglasville
• Aliyah Bujung of Douglasville
• Ashlee Burts of Douglasville
• Maryurys Chavarria of Douglasville
• Jocelyn Diaz of Douglasville
• Anna Elliott of Douglasville
• Alexis Erp of Douglasville
• Megan Gambrell of Douglasville
• Othello German-Bey of Douglasville
• Oksana Harrington of Douglasville
• Joshua Ingram of Lithia Spgs
• Arrie Jackson of Lithia Springs
• Skylar James of Winston
• Jerad Johanningmeier of Winston
• Jasmin Johnson of Douglasville
• Jawara Johnson of Douglasville
• Jaylan Johnson of Douglasville
• Savanna Keller of Douglasville
• Justina Kim of Douglasville
• Charlyne Lebon of Lithia Spgs
• Janasia Lewis of Douglasville
• Severine Louis of Douglasville
• Omar Muhammad of Douglasville
• Paige Neal of Douglasville
• Essence Nelson of Douglasville
• Emily Nguyen of Douglasville
• Taylor Nixon of Lithia Springs
• Chinedu Nwosu of Douglasville
• Kanyinsola Olaoye of Douglasville
• Peter Oyekunle of Douglasville
• Tiffany Padilla-Cilio of Lithia Springs
• Kelia Pardo of Douglasville
• Natalie Pimentel of Douglasville
• Alyssa Porter of Douglasville
• Brittani Powell of Douglasville
• Aqra Qadeer of Winston
• Cassandra Ramos of Douglasville
• Rori Ray of Douglasville
• Hannah Saffo of Winston
• Evan Shadix of Douglasville
• Abdullah Shehata of Lithia Spgs
• Makayla Smith of Douglasville
• Sarah Starks of Douglasville
• Taylor Stringfield of Douglasville
• Melissa Tamayo of Douglasville
• Gabriel Taplin of Douglasville
• Mikyle Troy of Douglasville
• Joseph Vaughns of Douglasville
• Isabel Ward of Douglasville
• Ian Willoughby of Douglasville
• Serenity Wright of Douglasville
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.