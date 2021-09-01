Local Students Make Academic Achievement List at Georgia Southwestern
The following local residents made the Summer 2021 Academic Achievement List at Georgia Southwestern State University and were among 437 students recognized for scholastic achievement.
• Siredma Acosta of Douglasville
• Ernare Ayuk of Douglasville
• Temiloluwa Lumpkin of Douglasville
• Shan Tully of Douglasville
Two from Douglasville make Dean's List at Valdosta State
Valdosta State University celebrates more than 300 distinguished and accomplished students who earned Dean's List status during Summer 2021, including the following area residents.
To qualify for Dean's List at VSU, students must achieve a semester grade point average of 3.50 or higher on nine or more semester hours with an institutional grade point average of 3.00 or higher.
• Na'Talia Orebeau of Douglasville
• Makalyn Sabella of Douglasville
