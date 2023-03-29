A’Lyah Releford Initiated into Omicron Delta Kappa
A’Lyah Releford, a native of Douglasville, was recently initiated into the Agnes Scott College Circle of Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society. The Society welcomed 152 new initiates from 10 universities during February 2023.
Students initiated into the Society must be sophomores, juniors, seniors, or graduate/professional students in the top 35% of their class, demonstrate leadership experience in at least one of the five pillars, and embrace the ODK ideals. Fewer than 5% of students on a campus are invited to join each year.
