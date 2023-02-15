Fall 2022 President's List at Georgia State University
To be eligible for the President's List at Georgia State University, degree-seeking students must have earned a GPA of at least 4.0 for a minimum of nine semester hours of academic credit taken at Georgia State during the fall or spring term with no incompletes for the semester. Eligible students must have a minimum GPA of 2.0 for all classes taken at Georgia State.
Students from Douglas County include:
• Carmen Aguilar-Antonio of Lithia Springs
• Brethanie Bananao of Douglasville
• Taliyah Baptiste of Douglasville
• Haley Bearden of Douglasville
• Brooke Bransford of Douglasville
• Aliyah Bujung of Douglasville
• Nakya Bynum of Lithia Springs
• Tanielia Campbell of Douglasville
• Jasmine Chism of Lithia Springs
• Preston Coleman of Winston
• Siema Cox of Lithia Springs
• Jocelyn Diaz of Douglasville
• Tamiko Durham of Douglasville
• Beverly Ellison of Douglasville
• Alexis Erp of Douglasville
• Megan Gambrell of Douglasville
• Priscilla Gant of Douglasville
• Chelsey Ginther of Douglasville
• Daniel Golden of Douglasville
• Oksana Harrington of Douglasville
• Shannon Hill of Douglasville
• EternalJoi Holmes of Douglasville
• Jawara Johnson of Douglasville
• Jaylan Johnson of Douglasville
• Milan Lawrence of Lithia Springs
• Henry McClain of Douglasville
• Isaac Miller of Douglasville
• Breana Morrison of Douglasville
• Hira Nasir of Douglasville
• Amanda Nicholas of Douglasville
• Andrew Patrick of Douglasville
• Betty Pope of Douglasville
• Thaishawn Porter of Douglasville
• Titus Quarshie of Douglasville
• Aalyah Ramirez of Lithia Springs
• Jawaun Reid of Lithia Springs
• Eboni Richardson of Douglasville
• Yadira Roman Valladares of Lithia Springs
• Diamond Solomon of Douglasville
• Taylor Stringfield of Douglasville
• Gabriel Taplin of Douglasville
• Leah Terry of Douglasville
• Kayla Thornton of Douglasville
• Joseph Vaughns of Douglasville
• Darnita Williams of Lithia Springs
• Jalen Willingham of Douglasville
• Ian Willoughby of Douglasville
• Bradley Witcher of Douglasville
• Serenity Wright of Douglasville
Fall 2022 Dean's List at Georgia State University
To be eligible for the Dean's List, degree-seeking students must have earned a GPA of at least 3.5 for a minimum of nine semester hours of academic credit taken at Georgia State during the fall or spring term with no incompletes for the semester. Eligible students must have a minimum GPA of 2.0 for all classes taken at Georgia State.
Students on the Fall 2022 Dean's List from Douglas County include:
• Kobe Morgan of Lithia Springs
• Kachikwulu Maduchem Izundu of Austell
• Taylor Townsend of Douglasville
• Alexsies Alexander of Douglasville
• Machion Walls of DOuglasville
• Crispus Hendrix of Douglasville
• Trinidy Newsome of Douglasville
• Sone Hastings of Douglasville
• Jalian Wiley of Douglasville
• Ali Al-Husseini of Douglasville
• Ashlee Burts of Douglasville
• Amir Oseitutu of Lithia Springs
• Abdul Samad of Douglasville
• Christopher Hayes of Douglasville
• Erica De Nova of Douglasville
• Etheard Thebaud of Douglasville
• Henry Nketeh of Lithia Springs
• Jailen Corbin of Douglasville
• Justin Howard of Douglasville
• Jasmin Johnson of Douglasville
• Joseph Naughton of Douglasville
• Kayla Krow of Douglasville
• LeTerrion Lindley of Douglasville
• Princess Bonsu of Douglasville
• Peter McClain of Douglasville
• Peter Oyekunle of Douglasville
• Sandws Ahmady of Lithia Springs
• Samantha Henderson of Douglasville
• Skylar James of Winston
• Severine Louis of Douglasville
• Trinity Davis of Douglasville
• Ijeoma Nketeh of Lithia Springs
• Sarah Pugh of Douglasville
• Damiana Villanueva of Lithia Springs
• Makiya Sheffield of Lithia Springs
• Caitryn Chemwor of Lithia Springs
• Jasmine Francis of Douglasville
• Alexius Singleton of Douglasville
• Foster Hewitt of Douglasville
• Skye Richardson of Douglasville
• Melissa Tamayo of Douglasville
• Bridgett Martinez of Douglasville
• Cayden Ellis of Douglasville
• Sarah Celestin of Douglasville
• VanCleveland Williams of Douglasville
• Haile Vakiener of Douglasville
• Simone Lake of Douglasville
• Victor Wilberforce of Douglasville
• Bethany McCullough of Douglasville
• Makayla Smith of Douglasville
• Craig Bravo of Douglasville
• Nya Jefferson of Douglasville
• Nhu Nguyen of Douglasville
• Neelkumar Lad of Douglasville
• Jennelle Rowser of Douglasville
• Talaia Respress of Lithia Springs
• Mikayla Cleary of Douglasville
• Margarita Pinto of Douglasville
• Laila Atkins of Douglasville
• Maiya Chester of Douglasville
• Susan Trejo-Garcia of Lithia Springs
• Ituaje Okojie of Douglasville
• Nayeli Lopez of Douglasville
• Victory Taplin of Douglasville
• Alexa Cleckley of Douglasville
• Jaylen Baptiste of Douglasville
• Madeline Riddell of Douglasville
• Milaan Williams of Douglasville
• Amillion Etienne of Douglasville
• Jadesola Ajibade of Douglasville
• Madison Davis of Douglasville
• Toni Eason of Douglasville
• Victoria Revlett of Douglasville
• Shyann Richard of Douglasville
• Kimberly Alexis of Douglasville
• Kurdis Green of Douglasville
• Christina Webb of Douglasville
• Leyton Jones of Douglasville
• ReMari Wright of Douglasville
• Brittani Powell of Douglasville
• Jesus Suastegui of Douglasville
• Evan Aybar of Douglasville
• Jewana Chaudhary of Douglasville
• Paige Neal of Douglasville
• Roderick Clark of Douglasville
• Mikyle Troy of Douglasville
• Daniel Brown of Douglasville
• Laila Campbell of Douglasville
• William Zheng of Douglasville
• Carla Gilmore of Douglasville
• Imani Conant-Curtis of Douglasville
• Courtney Bell of Douglasville
• Kiara Kelly of Lithia Springs
• Charlyne Lebon of Lithia Springs
• Khoa Ho of Lithia Springs
• Jalen Allen of Lithia Springs
• Jay Patel of Lithia Springs
• India Yulee of Winston
• Zaineb Qadeer of Winston
• Sua Williams of Douglasville
• Phuoc Pham of Douglasville
• Nuha Muhammad of Lithia Springs
• Lauren Cowherd of Douglasville
• Amanda Dorvelus of Douglasville
• Dillon Williams of Douglasville
• Ikechukwu Nwosu of Douglasville
• Lynn-Renee Touko of Douglasville
• Qhalil Taylor of Douglasville
• David Oduja of Douglasville
• Taylor Street of Douglasville
• Amani Browning of Douglasville
• Alaina Carr of Douglasville
• Cassidy Daniel-Boulier of Douglasville
• Cameron Hamler of Douglasville
• Chelsea Lee of Douglasville
• Chinyere Nwosu of Douglasville
• Daniel Moreno of Douglasville
• David Ore of Douglasville
• Isaac Breiding of Douglasville
• Israel La Fleur of Douglasville
• Jada Tucker of Douglasville
• Micha Copeland of Douglasville
• Mikinzi Hudson of Douglasville
• Miles Stevenson of Douglasville
• Moosa Yousaf of Douglasville
• Oyinnimiebi Bribena of Douglasville
• Rachalle Guzman of Douglasville
• Ramishaa Mehr of Douglasville
• Ryan Smith of Douglasville
• Tea Douglas of Douglasville
• Tatianna Montgomery of Douglasville
• Maryln Darko of Lithia springs
• Madison Dixon of Lithia Springs
• Shawn Rigdon of Lithia Springs
• Aiyanna Broughton of Winston
• Alyssa Royal of Winston
Sims Named to UA Little Rock Fall 2022 Dean's List
Destiny Sims of Douglasville, GA, has been named to the Dean's List for the Fall 2022 semester at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.
The Dean's List recognized nearly 1,150 students with superior academic performances at the end of the semester.
To be on the Dean's List, UA Little Rock students must earn at least nine credit hours and maintain at least a 3.5 GPA.
Local Students named to Mississippi State University's fall 2022 Deans' List
To be named to the Deans' List at Mississippi State, a student must have achieved a grade-point average between 3.5 and 3.79, based on a 4.0 scale, while completing at least 12 semester hours of course work with no incomplete grades or grades lower than a C.
2,445 students were named to the fall 2022 Deans' List at Mississippi State University. The following local students are included in this honor:
• Asher Etheridge, of Douglasville, GA
• Emma Armstrong, of Douglasville, GA
• Samantha Henley, of Douglasville, GA
Some names of students may not appear on this list as a result of student requests for privacy from publication through the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act.
Mississippi State University announces fall 2022 President's List
Mississippi State University congratulates 4,174 students who were named to the fall 2022 President's List. Students on the President's List achieved a 3.80 or better grade-point average, based on a 4.0 scale, while completing at least 12 semester hours of course work with no incomplete grades or grades lower than a C.
• Sydney Benton, of Douglasville, GA
• Halee McDonald, of Douglasville, GA
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.