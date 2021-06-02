Krotz earns place on Furman Dean’s List
Lauren Krotz of Douglasville, Georgia, earned a place on Furman University’s dean’s list for the 2020 fall semester. Furman’s dean’s list is composed of full-time undergraduate students who earn a grade point average of 3.4 or higher on a four-point system. Krotz’s parents are Matthew Krotz and Susan Krotz.
Furman is a private, undergraduate liberal arts and sciences university of 2,700 students in Greenville, South Carolina. The university is noted for its rigorous academic program and strong faculty, and its 750-acre campus is widely recognized as one of the most beautiful in the nation.
Hardy qualifies for Dean’s List at Brewton-Parker
One student from Douglas County qualified for the Dean’s List at Brewton-Parker College of Mount Vernon, Georgia, for the Fall 2020 semester, announced Dr. Robert Brian, Vice President for Academic Services.
The student is Natalie Marie Hardy from Douglasville.
Qualifying students were enrolled in 12 or more hours and earned a grade point average of 3.6 or better.
Spiess earns honors at ABAC
Students who qualified for academic honors during the 2020-21 academic year at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College were recognized during the recent Spring Fling on the ABAC campus.
Students receiving Distinguished Honor status are those who have completed 45 or more academic semester hours at ABAC with an overall grade point average of 3.75 or higher. Superior Honor students are those who have completed 45 academic semester hours at ABAC with an overall grade point average of 3.5 to 3.74, and Honor status goes to those who have completed 45 or more academic semester hours at ABAC with an overall grade point average of 3.25 to 3.49.
Students recognized with their majors and hometowns are as follows:
• Sharon Spiess, Biology, Distinguished, Douglasville.
Marrero-Rivera graduates from East Stroudsburg University
A total of 979 students received degrees from East Stroudsburg University of Pennsylvania at four separate commencement ceremonies for each of the university colleges on May 7 and May 8. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the ceremonies took place at Eiler-Martin Stadium in order to follow CDC guidelines and social distancing.
Jean Marrero-Rivera, from Lithia Springs, Ga., is among those who will graduate.
A total of 775 bachelor’s degrees, 203 master’s degrees and one doctoral degree were awarded.
Crawford named a Georgia College Class of 2021 Valedictorian
Jacklyn Crawford from Douglasville has been named one of 15 valedictorians for the May/August graduating class of 2021 at Georgia College-a feat that can only be accomplished through hard work, dedication and perseverance. Valedictorians have a perfect 4.0 GPA throughout their undergraduate careers. Crawford majored in English, Creative Writing.
Georgia College, the state’s designated public liberal arts university, combines the educational experience expected at esteemed private liberal arts colleges with the affordability of public higher education.
Diaz named to Dean’s List at Columbia College
Columbia College recently announced its dean’s list for the Spring 2021 Semester (January — April, 2021.) To be named to the dean’s list, a student must have completed 12 semester hours in a 16-week period and achieved a minimum GPA of 3.5 on a 4.0-point scale.
Among those named to the dean’s list is Massiel Diaz of Douglasville, who attended Online.
Locals graduate from Berry College
Berry College recently welcomed its newest class of graduates.
• Matt Craig of Douglasville, GA
• Jehiel Lemon of Douglasville, GA
• Andrew Mora of Douglasville, GA
• Kertina Owens of Douglasville, GA
• Austin Perry of Douglasville, GA
State Supreme Court Justice Sarah Hawkins Warren was the featured commencement speaker May 8. Warren earned a bachelor’s degree in public policy and Spanish, magna cum laude, from Duke University.
Nationally recognized for academic excellence and as an outstanding educational value, Berry is an independent, coeducational, comprehensive liberal arts college of approximately 2,100 students. For more than a century, the college has offered an exceptional education that balances intellectual exploration, practical learning, and character development. Its 27,000-acre campus is the world’s largest. Visit www.berry.edu.
Dixon, Purnell named to Dean’s List at Belmont University
The following students achieved the Dean’s List at Belmont University for the Spring 2021 semester. Eligibility is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours (exclusive of audit and pass/fail courses this semester) and a quality grade point average of 3.5 with no grade below a C (inclusive of audit, pass/fail courses and zero-credit courses).
Approximately 53% of Belmont’s 6,170 undergraduate students qualified for the Spring 2021 Dean’s List. Belmont Provost Dr. Thomas Burns said, “Students achieving the Dean’s List recognition at Belmont have clearly demonstrated enormous commitment to their educational endeavors — they have invested deeply in their studies and in their future. We are happy to celebrate their success and know that their continued, consistent and comprehensive dedication to their academic work will equip them to embrace future opportunities to engage and transform our world.”
• Lindsay Dixon of Douglasville
• Deanna Purnell of Douglasville
Muhammad awarded The Lee Project Endowed Scholarship at GSU
Georgia State University student Qariah Muhammad has been awarded The Lee Project Endowed Scholarship.
Muhammad, of Douglasville, is a sociology major in the College of Arts & Sciences.
Allison Webb created
the Lee Project Scholarship in memory of Lee Lowery III, who was a sophomore at Georgia State University and graduated from Grady High School, where he was a scholar athlete. This scholarship is given to a high-achieving student
who has overcome adversity to succeed academically.
The College of Arts & Sciences provides a skills-based liberal arts and sciences education for Atlanta’s diverse, next-generation workforce.
Georgia State University, an enterprising urban public research university, is a national leader in graduating students from widely diverse backgrounds.
Savannah Willoughby commissions as a second lieutenant
In ceremonies held May 5-7 by the University of North Georgia, 50 graduating cadets were awarded commissions as second lieutenants. These in-person ceremonies required masks to align with COVID-19 health and safety protocols.
Savannah Willoughby of Douglasville, GA, earned a bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice and commissioned in the Army National Guard, Military Police.
UNG, with more than 140 years of experience educating future leaders, is one of only six senior military colleges in the country. For more information about the university’s Corps of Cadets, visit http://ung.edu/
military-college-
admissions/index.php.
Locals named to President’s List at UNG
University of North Georgia (UNG) President Bonita C. Jacobs recognized students who achieved a 4.0 GPA during the spring 2021 semester. Students enrolled in 12 or more credit hours in bachelor’s degree programs who achieved a 4.0 grade point average were named to the President’s Honor Roll. Students enrolled in associate degree or dual enrollment programs who met the same level of achievement were named to the President’s List.
• Abigail Wittwer of Douglasville, GA, has been named to the President’s Honor Roll.
• Ashleigh Ayers of Winston, GA, has been named to the President’s Honor Roll.
• Sabrina Knutson of Winston, GA, has been named to the President’s Honor Roll.
• Natalie Johnson of Douglasville, GA, has been named to the President’s Honor Roll.
• Sarah Boggs of Douglasville, GA, has been named to the President’s Honor Roll.
• Justin Heintz of Douglasville, GA, has been named to the President’s Honor Roll.
• Walker McGraw of Douglasville, GA, has been named to the President’s Honor Roll.
Locals named to Dean’s List at UNG
The deans of each of UNG’s colleges announced the names of those students who made their respective lists for spring 2021. The following local students were named to the Dean’s List:
• Allison Mount of Douglasville
• Carly Shackelford of Douglasville
• Delphina Djeumeni of Douglasville
• Elizabeth Nails of Douglasville
• Ella Muse of Douglasville
• Ethan Acker of Douglasville
• Kristin McCloud of Douglasville
• Lauren Turner of Winston
• Lawson Willard of Douglasville
• Maddie Shiery of Douglasville
• Maddison Bullock of Douglasville
• Megan Turner of Douglasville
• Merigan Thomas of Douglasville
• Nathan Whatley of Lithia Springs
• Pierce Williams of Douglasville
Ellinas named to Dean’s List at Bob Jones
Timothy Ellinas, a Senior Biblical Studies major from Douglasville, was among approximately 800 Bob Jones University students named to the Spring 2021 Dean’s List.
The Dean’s List recognizes students who earn a 3.00-3.74 grade point average during the semester.
Located in Greenville, South Carolina, Bob Jones University provides an outstanding regionally accredited Christian liberal arts education purposely designed to inspire a lifelong pursuit of learning, loving and leading.
