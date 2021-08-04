Academic Honors and Achievements
Students earn faculty honors at Georgia Tech
Honors for Spring 2021 at the Georgia Institute of Technology. This designation is awarded to undergraduate students who have earned a 4.0 academic average for the semester.
• Jalen Brown of Douglasville
• Nirvana Durbal of Douglasville
• Anli French of Douglasville
• Marcus Morris of Douglasville
• Binaya Timsina of Douglasville
The Georgia Institute of Technology, or Georgia Tech, is a top 10 public research university developing leaders who advance technology and improve the human condition.
Local students named to Dean’s List at Georgia Tech
The following students have earned the distinction of Dean’s List at the Georgia Institute of Technology for Spring 2021. This designation is awarded to undergraduate students who have earned a 3.0 or higher academic average for the semester.
• Stefanny Arcos of Douglasville
• Jonathan Britt of Douglasville
• Courtney Curtis of Douglasville
• Alyssa Jones of Douglasville
• Ali Lakhani of Douglasville
• Jiawei Li of Lithia Springs
• Jazmin Lucio of Douglasville
• Justin Phillips of Douglasville
• Nathan Pope of Douglasville
• Solomon Takang of Douglasville
• Thalia Tyson of Douglasville
• Andrew Walker of Douglasville
Jones completes IMPACT and enrolls at Troy University
Jacquelyn Jones of Winston, Georgia, has completed IMPACT new student orientation and enrolled at Troy University for the Fall 2021 semester at the Troy Campus.
Johnson earns Rama Hotel Scholaship (AH&LEF) from the Robinson College of Business at Georgia State University
Jailyn Johnson of Lithia Springs earned the Rama Hotel Scholaship (AH&LEF) at the J. Mack Robinson College of Business at Georgia State University during the 2020-21 academic year.
JHM Hotels, Inc. established the Rama Scholarship for the American Dream with a $1,000,001 endowment. The five Rama brothers, principals in the company, emigrated from India to pursue their American Dream. It began with the ownership of one lodging property and grew into a successful operation of 40 properties with 6,520 rooms and more than 1,500 associates. The fund, established on the 25th anniversary of the brothers’ first hotel purchase, encourages others to create their own American Dream.
Georgia State University, an enterprising urban public research university, is a national leader in graduating students from widely diverse backgrounds.
McCullough inducted as Robinson College of Business Senator and Atlanta Campus Speaker Pro Tempore of the Student Government Association at Georgia State University
Bethany McCullough of Douglasville has been inducted as Robinson College of Business Senator and Atlanta Campus Speaker Pro Tempore of the Student Government Association for the 2021-22 academic year at Georgia State University.
The primary purpose of the SGA is to represent the students’ interests to the university and lobby on their behalf. The SGA provides a conduit for students to influence how the university operates by dealing directly with Georgia State staff and faculty. Moreover, the SGA selects the ten individuals who represent the students in the University Senate as voting members.
Valdosta State University announces Spring 2021 graduates
Valdosta State University is proud to announce the members of its graduating class of Spring 2021, including the following area residents:
• Lenah Allen of Douglasville earned the Bachelor of Arts in English
• Jada Bartley of Douglasville earned the Bachelor of Fine Arts in Dance
• Keri Belvin of Atlanta earned the Master of Public Administration
• Jacob Gingell of Douglasville earned the Bachelor of Business Administration in Healthcare Administration
• Alexis Leake of Douglasville earned the Bachelor of Science in Chemistry
• Tawan Marbury of Douglasville earned the Master of Arts in Teaching in Special Education
• Kennedi Mitchell of Douglasville earned the Bachelor of Fine Arts in Mass Media
• Na’Talia Orebeau of Douglasville earned the Bachelor of Science in Exercise Physiology
• Kathryn Walker of Lithia Springs earned the Master of Social Work
These students are among more than 1,100 students who completed their degree requirements during Spring Semester 2021.
“I am incredibly proud of our graduates for having the dedication to overcome countless obstacles, including this ongoing global health crisis, and to finish strong and reach this significant milestone,” said Dr. Richard A. Carvajal, president of VSU. “I am similarly so proud of the world-class faculty and staff who supported these students through life-changing teaching, mentoring, advising, research, community engagement opportunities, and much more on their journey to this special day.”
Area Residents Graduate from Mercer University
Mercer University conferred bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees to more than 2,200 students at five commencements held in May in Macon and Atlanta.
Founded in 1833, Mercer University is a dynamic and comprehensive center of undergraduate, graduate and professional education. The University enrolls more than 9,000 students in 12 schools and colleges — liberal arts and sciences, law, pharmacy, medicine, business, engineering, education, theology, music, nursing, health professions, and professional advancement — on major campuses in Macon and Atlanta, medical school sites in Macon, Savannah and Columbus, and at regional academic centers in Henry and Douglas counties.
The following area students were among those who graduated from Mercer during the 2020-2021 academic year:
Douglasville, Georgia
• Meghan Brown, College of Pharmacy, Doctor of Pharmacy
• Brittaney Ellis, College of Education, Bachelor of Science in Education
• Toby Foster, School of Business, Master of Business Administration
• Kelly Gentry, College of Professional Advancement, Bachelor of Science
• Kimberly Gessner, School of Engineering, Master of Science in Engineering
• Christopher Hindman, School of Business, Bachelor of Business Administration
• Christopher William Isennock , School of Medicine, Doctor of Medicine
• Shannon Merritt Isennock , School of Medicine, Doctor of Medicine
• Charlotte Jackson, College of Education, Bachelor of Science in Education
• Lisa Land, College of Professional Advancement, Bachelor of Science
• Heidi LePitre, College of Professional Advancement, Bachelor of Science
• Ashley Lupo, College of Nursing, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
• Jessica Montague, College of Nursing, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
• Laurie Parker, College of Education, Bachelor of Science in Education
• Shailey Hemal Shah, School of Law, Juris Doctor
• Seyi Taiwo, College of Education, Bachelor of Science in Education
• Wes Taylor, School of Law, Juris Doctor
• Devon Treadaway, School of Business, Master of Business Administration
• Ericka Williams, College of Education, Master of Arts in Teaching
• Uriah Windley, College of Nursing, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
• Katie Winslett, College of Education, Bachelor of Science in Education
Lithia Springs, Georgia
• Tulsi Patel, College of Nursing, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Winston, Georgia
• Melissa Rosado, College of Professional Advancement, Bachelor of Science
Milner of Lithia Springs named to Muskingum University Academic Merit List
Alicia Milner of Lithia Springs has been named t o the Spring 2021 Academic Merit List at Muskingum University in New Concord, Ohio.
Webb of Douglasville named To Emerson College Spring 2021 Dean’s List
Presley Webb, a native of Douglasville, GA has been named to Emerson College’s Dean’s List for the Spring 2021 semester. Webb is majoring in Media Arts Production and is a member of the Class of 2024. The requirement to make Emerson’s Dean’s List is a grade point average of 3.7 or higher.
Justice named to Wheaton College (Ill.) Dean’s List
Wheaton College student Zachary Justice of Lithia Springs, Georgia, was named to the Dean’s List for the Spring 2021 semester.
To earn Dean’s List honors at Wheaton, an undergraduate student must carry 12 or more credit hours and achieve a 3.5 grade point average or higher on the 4.0 scale.
Jerome of Douglasville graduates from Eastern
Hundreds of students graduated from Eastern Connecticut State University this spring 2021 semester. The University’s 131st annual Commencement Exercises occurred on campus on May 15 and 16.
Jerome of Douglasville graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences.
Since 2009 the University has held Commencement at the XL Center in Hartford. Due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols, the University’s 131st Commencement was held outdoors on the grounds of nearby Windham Technical High School. Two sessions for 2021 undergraduates were held on May 15 to manage social distancing, as well as a separate session for graduate students. On Sunday, May 16, the Class of 2020 returned to campus for an in-person ceremony.
Cote of Lithia Springs makes Dean’s List at RIT
Aaron Cote of Lithia Springs was named to the Dean’s List at Rochester Institute of Technology for the 2021 Spring Semester. Cote is in the computer science program.
Rochester Institute of Technology is home to leading creators, entrepreneurs, innovators and researchers. Founded in 1829, RIT enrolls about 18,600 students in more than 200 career-oriented and professional programs, making it among the largest private universities in the U.S.
McCoy graduates from Missouri State University
Missouri State University awarded 2,954 degrees to students in spring 2021. The commencement ceremonies took place May 13-14, 2021, at JQH Arena.
LaBraile McCoy of Douglasville graduated with a Doctor of Nursing Practice.
Students who graduated with honors completed at least 30 undergraduate credit hours with a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.5.
