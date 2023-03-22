Academic Honors and Achievements
Students Earn Faculty Honors at Georgia Tech for the Fall 2022 SemesterThe following students earned the distinction of Faculty Honors for Fall 2022 at the Georgia Institute of Technology. This designation is awarded to undergraduate students who have earned a 4.0 academic average for the semester.
• Nirvana Durbal of Douglasville
• Nicolas Miranda of Douglasville
• Hector Sanchez of Douglasville
Students Make Dean’s List at Georgia Tech for the Fall 2022 SemesterThe following students have earned the distinction of Dean’s List placement at the Georgia Institute of Technology for Fall 2022. This designation is awarded to undergraduate students who have earned a 3.0 or higher academic average for the semester.
• Kenneth Aguilar of Winston
• Courtney Curtis of Douglasville
• Donovon Jackson of Douglasville
• Marcus Morris of Douglasville
• Solomon Takang of Douglasville
• Micayah Taye of Douglasville
• Binaya Timsina of Douglasville
• Andrew Walker of Douglasville
Solomon Takang Named to Dean’s List at Georgia Tech Solomon Takang of Douglasville, GA, made the Dean’s List for the Summer 2022 semester at the Georgia Institute of Technology. This designation is awarded to undergraduate students who have earned a 3.0 or higher academic average for the semester.
