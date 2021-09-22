Locals named to President's List at Georgia State University
To be eligible for the President's List during the summer semester, degree-seeking students with a minimum Georgia State University cumulative grade point average (GPA) of 2.00 must earn a 4.0 GPA for the semester and complete at least 6 semester hours of academic credit with no incompletes.
Students named to the President's List from Douglas County include:
• Tiffany Padilla-Cilio of Lithia Springs
• Chrysae Robinson of Lithia Springs
• Laila Atkins of Douglasville
• Taliyah Baptiste of Douglasville
• Camryn Bierria of Douglasville
• Natalie Pimentel of Douglasville
• Makayla Smith of Douglasville
• Sandws Ahmady of Lithia Springs
• Brethanie Bananao of Douglasville
• Sarai Brooks of Douglasville
• Gaelle Burton of Douglasville
• Jonathan Dumas of Douglasville
• Victor Gulley of Winston
• Tyler Harris of Douglasville
• Savanna Keller of Douglasville
• Ethan Lopez of Lithia Springs
• Severine Louis of Douglasville
• Cassandra Ramos of Douglasville
• Eboni Richardson of Douglasville
• Jennelle Rowser of Douglasville
• Evan Shadix of Douglasville
• Damiana Villanueva of Lithia Springs
• Jacob Battle of Douglasville
• Samantha Henderson of Douglasville
• Jailyn Johnson of Lithia Springs
• Kelia Pardo of Douglasville
• Deanna Rodriguez of Douglasville
• Jeremy Ernst of Douglasville
• Peter Oyekunle of Douglasville
• Madiena Asisullah of Lithia Springs
• Jailen Corbin of Douglasville
• Fhan-Toe Hodge of Douglasville
• Kerry-Ann James of Lithia Springs
• Janasia Lewis of Douglasville
• Ariana Castro of Douglasville
• Savy Altamirano of Lithia Springs
• Oksana Harrington of Douglasville
• Olivia Jarrett of Douglasville
• Nhu Nguyen of Douglasville
• Margarita Pinto of Douglasville
• Morgan Sackman of Douglasville
• Mai Han Tran of Douglasville
• Christopher Hayes of Douglasville
• Joseph Vaughns of Douglasville
Locals named to Dean's List at Georgia State University
To be eligible for the Dean's List during the summer semester, degree-seeking students with a minimum Georgia State cumulative GPA of 2.00 must earn a 3.50 GPA for the semester and complete at least 6 semester hours of academic credit with no incompletes.
Students on the Dean's List from Douglas County include:
• Korie Amritt of Douglasville
• Robert Swindle of Lithia Springs
• Ryan White of Douglasville
• Tiffany Beasley of Douglasville
• Princess Bonsu of Douglasville
• Hannah Brooks of Douglasville
• Allendria Brown of Douglasville
• Tanielia Campbell of Douglasville
• Danielle Hall of Douglasville
• Muhammad Khan of Douglasville
• Alejandra Landaverde of Douglasville
• Wajeeha Mehr of Douglasville
• Taylor Morgan of Lithia Springs
• Daniel Navarro of Douglasville
• Julie Nguyen of Douglasville
• Taylor Nixon of Lithia Springs
• Sima Saeed of Douglasville
• David Shepard of Douglasville
• Tahlar Bones of Douglasville
• Leah Davis of Douglasville
• Leslie Magallanes of Douglasville
• Bethany McCullough of Douglasville
• Markel McKenzie of Douglasville
• Leah Terry of Douglasville
• Jessica Washington of Lithia Springs
• Sarah Celestin of Douglasville
• Alyssa Porter of Douglasville
• Morgan Brown of Douglasville
• Jere'Al Dorsey- Emodiae of Lithia Springs
• Chinedu Nwosu of Douglasville
• Eunice Villanueva of Lithia Springs
• Tiffany Bell of Douglasville
• Peris Kagua of Douglasville
• Troy Telfer of Lithia Springs
• Susan Trejo-Garcia of Lithia Springs
• Katelyn Burton of Douglasville
• James JN-Noel of Douglasville
• Andrew Thompson of Lithia Springs
• Brittany Brayton of Douglasville
• Jake W. Coldiron of Douglasville
Locals earn degrees from Georgia College
Dr. Steve Dorman, president of Georgia College, has awarded degrees to the graduating class of August 2021.
• Caroline Baccus of Lithia Springs
• Richard Freeman of Douglasville
• Angela Klein of Douglasville
• Sharon Moran of Winston
• Savannah Todd of Douglasville
Georgia College, the state's designated public liberal arts university, combines the educational experience expected at esteemed private liberal arts colleges with the affordability of public higher education.
Locals graduate from Valdosta State
Valdosta State University is proud to announce the members of its graduating class of Summer 2021. This includes the following area residents:
• Mustapha Cabbell of Douglasville earned the Doctor of Education in Curriculum and Instruction
• Joshua Carmichael of Douglasville earned the Education Specialist in Coaching Pedagogy in Physical Education
• Jared Lawhorn of Lithia Springs earned the Bachelor of Arts in Sociology and Anthropology
• Jennifer Ramsey of Douglasville earned the Bachelor of Business Administration in Management
More than 550 students completed their degree requirements during Summer Semester 2021.
Record 149 cadets take part in Advanced Camp at UNG
A University of North Georgia (UNG) record 149 rising senior cadets completed the Army's Advanced Camp at Fort Knox, Kentucky, this summer. A year earlier, the camp was canceled due to COVID-19 and converted into the yearlong Operation Agile Leader.
UNG's Corps of Cadets students were grateful to be part of the 38-day Advanced Camp where U.S. Army Cadet Command tested their military and leadership skills. This allowed Cadet Command to assess their proficiency as future officers. Camp is required for all cadets who seek a military officer commission.
• Kayla Danley of Winston completed Advanced Camp .
• Delphina Djeumeni of Douglasville completed Advanced Camp .
• Jorge Isidoro-Galeno of Douglasville completed Advanced Camp .
A record 33 UNG cadets earned the Recondo badge, which is awarded to cadets who display superior skills by exceeding the standards in all camp activities.
Cadet Capt. Hayley Farmer, a Griffin, Georgia, resident pursuing a degree in criminal justice, received the USAA Warrior Ethos Award, which is given to a cadet in each of the 11 regiments at camp.
After Advanced Camp, she helped mentor younger cadets at Basic Camp, also at Fort Knox. She said her time in the Corps of Cadets made the summer activities feel like "second nature."
"Camp reassured me that attending UNG was the best decision I've made for my career thus far," Farmer said.
Thanks to the Leadership Development Program (LDP) UNG cadets experienced throughout their junior year, they were ready for everything the Army presented them at Fort Knox.
"Our cadre are the best in the country," cadet Col. Ryan Jones said of UNG's military instructors. "They know how to work with cadets and give us the reality of what the Army is."
Jones, a senior from Richmond, Virginia, pursuing a degree in strategic and security studies, is the 2021-22 brigade commander who leads the more than 700 members of the corps.
Cadet Lt. Col. Callie Regal, a senior from Dalton, Georgia, pursuing a degree in interdisciplinary studies, will command the second battalion of UNG's Corps of Cadets in the upcoming academic year. She appreciated the teamwork at Advanced Camp.
"Everybody has their own piece to offer," Regal said. "You can learn so much from the people you're around. You can always ask questions."
Maj. Joshua Larson, assistant professor of military science at UNG, said the pressure of Advanced Camp helped Army officers like him assess the leadership potential of future officers.
"Performance was being observed, but potential was where the cadre came in with their own knowledge and experience," Larson said. "Tactics were a way to increase or reduce intensity on cadets in leadership positions to get good observations."
The consistent approach through which the corps provides cadets opportunities to lead their own training and events proved beneficial once they reached the high-stakes environment.
Cadet Capt. Terrance Dorsey, a Jonesboro, Georgia, resident pursuing a degree in sociology, was excited to grow his skills and help others do the same.
"The time in the field helped me understand my leadership style," Dorsey said. "I saw how I operate when I'm under stress and how others operate when they're under stress."
Springer Awarded Scholarship at Valdosta State University
Valdosta State University has awarded Jamie Springer of Douglasville, Georgia, the Melvene Hardee Endowment Scholarship for the 2021-2022 academic year.
Springer is one of nearly 300 currently enrolled, incoming first-year, or transfer students selected to receive a scholarship through VSU Foundation Inc. These scholarships were established by private donors and are awarded each year to students with excellent academic achievement and/or financial need. Each recipient represents the high standards of the university.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.