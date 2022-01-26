Locas named to Fall 2021 President’s List at KSUKennesaw State University has named more than 5,100 students to the President’s List in recognition of their academic excellence for the Fall 2021 semester. To achieve this honor, each undergraduate student must have completed at least nine semester hours with a term grade point average of 4.0.
The President’s List honorees include the following Kennesaw State students from the area:
• Jonathan Carpenter of Winston
• Bruce Gikunju of Lithia Springs
• Trevor Cannan of Douglasville
• Madison Scogin of Winston
• Carlos Zambrano of Douglasville
• Porsha Simmons of Lithia Springs
• Jackson Mccauley of Winston
• Brian Groom of Douglasville
• Christopher Vazquez of Lithia Springs
• Ashleigh Breaux of Douglasville
• Cassidy Williams of Lithia Springs
• Tyler Stockunas of Douglasville
• Patrice Lake of Douglasville
• Ethan Keheley of Douglasville
• Ansleigh Seymour of Douglasville
• Serenity Hill of Douglasville
• Yosy Herrera of Douglasville
• Mary Chabbouh of Winston
• Sarah Acker of Douglasville
• Rodel Jose of Lithia Springs
• Brittany Tiveron of Douglasville
• Jeremy Plattel of Douglasville
• Harold Roberts of Lithia Springs
• Susan Henry Rodney of Douglasville
• Ashley Blanco of Douglasville
• Reagan Wilbourn of Douglasville
• Delaynie Grogan of Douglasville
• Kevin Toyle of Lithia Springs
• Elizabeth Kimbrough of Douglasville
• Danielle Rodriguez of Douglasville
• Melanie Olivares of Lithia Springs
• Marisa Caputo of Douglasville
• Elizabeth McKnight of Douglasville
• Betsy Barron of Douglasville
• Morgan Smith of Douglasville
• Ethan Key of Douglasville
• Kayla Parker of Douglasville
• Jason Earl of Douglasville
• Jacob Cromer of Douglasville
• Ethan Sanders of Douglasville
• Jalen Battle of Douglasville
• Lindsey LePere of Douglasville
• Trexell Bailey of Lithia Springs
• Lelani Smith of Douglasville
• Asarra McGee of Douglasville
• Takang Ojongmboh of Douglasville
• Emeree’ Jackson of Douglasville
• Madison Hughes of Douglasville
• McCall Jackson of Douglasville
• Marissa Bailey of Lithia Springs
• Spencer Starks of Douglasville
• Michael Leung of Lithia Springs
• Carlos De Santiago of Lithia Springs
• Ariana Alvord of Douglasville
• Dennis Ash of Douglasville
• Mia Hutchinson of Douglasville
• Kelvin Yamoah of Douglasville
• Dawson White of Douglasville
• Kennedy King of Douglasville
• Emmanuel Okafor of Douglasville
• Travis Vielot of Douglasville
• Christine Chabbouh of Winston
• Anicia Stewart of Douglasville
• Katie Cabeza of Douglasville
• Graciela Cabrera of Douglasville
• Ryan West of Douglasville
• Julian Bromfield of Douglasville
• Cody Stevens of Douglasville
• Ginna Kibler of Douglasville
• Caitlyn Pitts of Winston
• Summer Bridges of Douglasville
• Zarria Word of Douglasville
• Dreanna Simmons of Lithia Springs
• Collin Sutton of Douglasville
Locals named to Fall 2021 Dean’s List at KSUKennesaw State University congratulates the more than 7,300 Owls named to the University’s Dean’s List, which recognizes students for their academic achievement during the Fall 2021 semester. Undergraduate students enrolled in at least nine credit hours and with a grade point average of at least 3.5 were named to the list.
The Dean’s List honorees include the following Kennesaw State students from Douglas County:
• Kessie Vaughn of Douglasville
• Orion Williams of Douglasville
• Cynthia Serrano of Douglasville
• Kibibi Joseph of Lithia Springs
• Brandon Serrano of Douglasville
• Gabrielle McLean of Douglasville
• Jennica Villanueva of Lithia Springs
• Jessica Howard of Douglasville
• Drake Bragg of Lithia Springs
• Robert Stone of Douglasville
• Alexandro Martinez of Lithia Springs
• Shivam Patel of Douglasville
• Chastidy Banks of Douglasville
• Jordyn Dowda of Douglasville
• Jake Melish of Douglasville
• Tristen Brown of Winston
• Cody Reese of Douglasville
• Joseph Doran of Lithia Springs
• Kayla Bartell of Douglasville
• Kenley Fincher of Douglasville
• Kayla Meek of Douglasville
• Vahid Fusung of Douglasville
• Evin Patten of Douglasville
• Paul Pieper of Douglasville
• Sara Davis of Douglasville
• William Collins of Douglasville
• Morgan Blacksmith of Douglasville
• Mya Williams of Douglasville
• Francisco Alvarez-Rizo of Lithia Springs
• Amaris Sexton of Winston
• Dylan Rhodes of Douglasville
• Franklin Salters of Douglasville
• Hope Godwin of Winston
• Kyle Ambrose of Douglasville
• Hannah Bower of Douglasville
• Connor Handley of Douglasville
• Gabrielle Augustine of Douglasville
• Sydney Smith of Lithia Springs
• Jacqueline Robinson of Winston
• Richard Ramcharan of Douglasville
• Noor Al-Husseini of Douglasville
• Molli Brunsvold of Douglasville
• Ashley Heerlein of Douglasville
• Amor Russell of Douglasville
• Yagna Patel of Lithia Springs
• William Josepher of Douglasville
• Justin Grant of Douglasville
• Jada Ackey of Douglasville
• Neal Jarzen of Douglasville
• Jasmine Willis of Douglasville
• Destini Chambers of Douglasville
• Bryan King of Lithia Springs
• Callie Greathouse of Douglasville
• Andrew Garlin of Douglasville
• Haley Combs of Winston
• Joseph Rice of Douglasville
• Avery Henry of Douglasville
• Gregory Hitnariansingh of Douglasville
• Xavier Scott of Lithia Springs
• Mark Blossomgame of Douglasville
• Olivia Robinson of Douglasville
• Jordon Griffin of Douglasville
• Andrew Mclain of Winston
• Thanae Vlamis of Douglasville
• Mikial Abdur-Rahim of Douglasville
• Annabelle Renner of Douglasville
• Camille Core of Douglasville
• Alan Nuno of Lithia Springs
• Maci Aikens of Douglasville
• Diana Calixto of Douglasville
• Amber Gibbs of Douglasville
• Kaitlyn Oliveira of Douglasville
• Karen Villanueva of Douglasville
• Madison Proctor of Douglasville
• Jayla Johnson of Douglasville
• Emmalee Doran of Lithia Springs
• Aspen Sykes of Douglasville
• Robert Cagle of Douglasville
• Samuel Sasser of Douglasville
• Mckenna Sarvis of Douglasville
• Victoria Naile of Douglasville
• Natalie Brown of Douglasville
• Jada Romero of Douglasville
• Lesli Rodriguez of Douglasville
• Maria Alvarez Rizo of Lithia Springs
• Ashley Owens of Douglasville
• Afrah Ayim-Darko of Douglasville
• Andy Phan of Douglasville
• Zaria Polk of Douglasville
• Laiya Killingham of Douglasville
• Aniyah Harris of Douglasville
• Alanna Washington of Douglasville
• Anesha Nixon of Douglasville
• Taylor Hunt of Douglasville
• Izhaan Mehr of Douglasville
• Cristen Queen of Douglasville
• Caitlyn Hackney of Winston
• Akua Acheampong of Douglasville
• Meagen Cole of Lithia Springs
• Dylan Stockunas of Douglasville
• Alsaline Nim-Dixon of Douglasville
• Shayla Love of Douglasville
• Dejanae Miller of Douglasville
• Steven Lewis of Douglasville
• Bethany Petri of Douglasville
• Aja Floyd of Douglasville
• Jada Crowell of Douglasville
• Kayla Coates of Lithia Springs
• Sara Riggs of Douglasville
• Kassidy Amerson-Fox of Douglasville
• Aryanna Wilson of Douglasville
• Benjamin Spichiger of Douglasville
• Brian Loewer of Douglasville
• Kaitlyn Smith of Douglasville
• Melissa Elias of Lithia Springs
• Emily Rudeseal of Winston
• Ashlyn Davis of Douglasville
• Madison Ballauf of Douglasville
• Henry Cook of Douglasville
• Isaac Jackson of Douglasville
• Ugochi Ubbaonu of Lithia Springs
• Elijah Jones of Winston
• Sara Kloser of Douglasville
• Varnessa West of Douglasville
• Jorge Villegas-Valladares of Douglasville
• David Woodhouse of Douglasville
• Kelsea Jones of Lithia Springs
• Christian Martella of Douglasville
• Jacob Stanhope of Douglasville
• Carson Bullard of Douglasville
• Ebony Golden of Lithia Springs
• Summer Medina of Douglasville
• Sebastian Schmitz of Lithia Springs
• Lealbert Gonzalez of Lithia Springs
Belmont University announces Fall 2021 Dean’s ListThe following students achieved the Dean’s List at Belmont University for the Fall 2021 semester. Eligibility is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours (exclusive of audit and pass/fail courses this semester) and a quality grade point average of 3.5 with no grade below a C (inclusive of audit, pass/fail courses and zero-credit courses).
• Grant Weathington of Douglasville
• Lindsay Dixon of Douglasville
• Deanna Purnell of Douglasville
UNG confers degrees for fall 2021 graduatesFor the fall 2021 semester, the University of North Georgia (UNG) awarded about 900 degrees and 30 certificates to graduates. About 600 graduates participated in the fall 2021 commencement ceremonies held Dec. 17-18 at the Convocation Center on UNG’s Dahlonega Campus. The graduates included:
• Sabrina Knutson of Winston, Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Modern Languages with a French Concentration and Business Emphasis
• Delphina Djeumeni of Douglasville, Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Political Science
Douglasville Resident Named to Fall 2021 Semester Dean’s List at Dean CollegeDean College is pleased to announce that Angel Rivera of Douglasville has earned a place on the Dean’s List for the Fall 2021 semester. Students named to the Dean’s List have demonstrated a serious commitment to their studies while at Dean College.
