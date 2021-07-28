Academic Honors and Achievements
Locals named to Spring 2021 Dean’s List at KSU
Kennesaw State University recently named students to the Dean’s List in recognition of their academic excellence for the Spring 2021 semester. To achieve this honor, each undergraduate student must have completed at least 9 semester hours with a term grade point average of 3.5.
• Kibibi Joseph of Lithia Springs
• Yosy Herrera of Douglasville
• India Harris of Douglasville
• Ashley Owens of Douglasville
• Emeree’ Jackson of Douglasville
• Madison Hughes of Douglasville
• Brian Groom of Douglasville
• Brooklynn Jenkins of Douglasville
• Shivam Patel of Douglasville
• Elizabeth McKnight of Douglasville
• Mikial Abdur-Rahim of Douglasville
• Alexandro Martinez of Lithia Springs
• Matthew Intriago of Douglasville
• Jeremiah Smith of Douglasville
• Denver Wynter of Douglasville
• Xavier Scott of Lithia Springs
• Tyler Stockunas of Douglasville
• Oyinkansola Oyinloye of Douglasville
• Kristian Clemons of Douglasville
• Chloe Jarrett of Douglasville
• Khella Lazarre of Douglasville
• Conner Archey of Douglasville
• Kyle Kelly of Douglasville
• Jelena Hooi of Douglasville
• Miracle Wilks of Douglasville
• Emmalee Doran of Lithia Springs
• Cristen Queen of Douglasville
• Jordyn Dowda of Douglasville
• Amaya Tripline of Douglasville
• Ashley Blanco of Douglasville
• Warren Johnston of Douglasville
• Alvalance Chester of Lithia Springs
• Taylor Trevino of Douglasville
• Jackson Mccauley of Winston
• Evin Patten of Douglasville
• Collin Smith of Douglasville
• Robert Cagle of Douglasville
• Noah Eaton of Douglasville
• Spencer Brown of Douglasville
• Connor Handley of Douglasville
• Richard Ramcharan of Douglasville
• Tyrell Jones of Atlanta
• Cameron Grigsby of Douglasville
• Ibrahim M’Kadmi of Douglasville
• Matthew Basso of Douglasville
• Francis Chukwudolue of Douglasville
• Samuel Rutledge of Winston
• Leonardo Padierna-Lopez of Douglasville
• William Josepher of Douglasville
• Neal Jarzen of Douglasville
• Kevin Toyle of Lithia Springs
• Jason Earl of Douglasville
• Andy Phan of Douglasville
• Sara Davis of Douglasville
• William Olah of Douglasville
• Connor Mihelich of Douglasville
• Harold Roberts of Lithia Springs
• Alexander Miramontes of Douglasville
• Taylor Hunt of Douglasville
• Alexander Rushin of Douglasville
• Andrea Tully of Douglasville
• Kaitlen Hinson of Douglasville
• Hope Delagrange of Douglasville
• Lauren Dooley of Douglasville
• Carrie Way of Douglasville
• Simone Mohamed of Lithia Springs
• Tierra Gilchrist of Douglasville
• Kassidi Amos of Douglasville
• Anesha Nixon of Douglasville
• Kayla Bartell of Douglasville
• Sarah Acker of Douglasville
• Takang Ojongmboh of Douglasville
• Morgan Barker of Douglasville
• Anna Garrett of Douglasville
• Akua Acheampong of Douglasville
• Kenley Fincher of Kennesaw
• Arianna Glover of Douglasville
• Oluwaferanmi Balogun of Douglasville
• Hannah Bower of Douglasville
• Kaira Bowen of Lithia Springs
• Zaynab Massenburg of Kennesaw
• Jayla Whittaker of Lithia Springs
• Afrah Ayim-Darko of Douglasville
• Aniyah Harris of Douglasville
• Brianna Glass of Douglasville
• Ariana Alvord of Douglasville
• Domonique Chukwudolue of Douglasville
• Trinity Alamutu of Douglasville
• Morgan Blacksmith of Douglasville
• Camille Core of Douglasville
• Vahid Fusung of Douglasville
• Brea Decuir of Lithia Springs
• Olivia Robinson of Douglasville
• Maria Alvarez Rizo of Lithia Springs
• Daisha Thomas of Douglasville
• Jacob Craig of Winston
• Donavan Denton of Douglasville
• Jada Romero of Douglasville
• Sanai Gross of Douglasville
• Evan Shutley of Rockmart
• Serenity Hill of Douglasville
• Emily France of Lithia Springs
• Caleb Fields of Douglasville
• Ryan Flaherty of Winston
• Kianna Martin of Douglasville
• Brandon Schneider of Douglasville
• Mckenna Giles of Douglasville
• Cassidy Williams of Lithia Springs
• Emma Clarke of Carrollton
• Ebony Baxter of Douglasville
• April Dickerson of Douglasville
• Joshua Patten of Douglasville
• Chassey Lock of Douglasville
• Shavon Kollas of Douglasville
• Taylor Hanson of Douglasville
• Matthew Holcomb of Douglasville
• Kiah Armstrong of Douglasville
• Amber Gibbs of Douglasville
• Bailey Schmidt of Lithia Springs
• Bralyn Curry of Douglasville
• Amaris Sexton of Winston
• Isabel Marin of Winston
• Dennis Ash of Douglasville
• Anna Furr of Douglasville
• Jalen Battle of Douglasville
• Marissa Bailey of Lithia Springs
Locals named to Spring 2021 President’s List at KSU
Kennesaw State University recently named students to the President’s List in recognition of their academic excellence for the Spring 2021 semester. To achieve this honor, each undergraduate student must have completed at least 9 semester hours with a term grade point average of 4.0.
• Lauren Alexander of Douglasville
• Isabelle Hanzlik of Douglasville
• Mckenzie Falls of Douglasville
• Jessica Dempsey of Douglasville
• Breanna Valdez of Douglasville
• Vanesa Mahlstadt of Douglasville
• Susan Henry Rodney of Douglasville
• Jada Ackey of Douglasville
• Dylan Rhodes of Douglasville
• Nicole Mcarthur of Douglasville
• Julie Kurkian of Lithia Springs
• Tucker Crawford of Douglasville
• Annabelle Renner of Douglasville
• Eduardo Velarde La Rosa of Douglasville
• Bryan King of Lithia Springs
• Aspen Sykes of Douglasville
• Bruce Gikunju of Lithia Springs
• Madison Wickline of Douglasville
• Lindsey LePere of Douglasville
• Izhaan Mehr of Douglasville
• Christopher Vazquez of Lithia Springs
• Katlin Scott of Winston
• Spencer Starks of Douglasville
• Carlos De Santiago of Lithia Springs
• Ronald West of Douglasville
• Alexander Peterson of Douglasville
• Francisco Alvarez-Rizo of Lithia Springs
• Jacob Cromer of Douglasville
• Kyle Ambrose of Douglasville
• Michael Leung of Lithia Springs
• Christopher Moultrie of Douglasville
• Paul Pieper of Douglasville
• Shannon Russell of Douglasville
• Alexander Alvord of Douglasville
• Ethan Keheley of Douglasville
• Brian Lin of Lithia Springs
• Ethan Key of Douglasville
• Gabrielle McLean of Douglasville
• Porsha Simmons of Lithia Springs
• Jasmine Willis of Douglasville
• Elizabeth Kimbrough of Douglasville
• Taylor Jones of Winston
• Callie Greathouse of Douglasville
• Monica Conley of Douglasville
• Kennedy King of Douglasville
• Tynia Black of Lithia Springs
• Brittany Tiveron of Douglasville
• Aaliyah Johnson of Douglasville
• Romain Ricketts of Douglasville
• Joi Crump of Douglasville
• Ashleigh Breaux of Douglasville
• Emma Talley of Douglasville
• Natalie Quick of Winston
• Madison Proctor of Douglasville
• Chandler West of Douglasville
• Zaria Polk of Douglasville
• Isabella Jones-Padilla of Douglasville
• McCall Jackson of Douglasville
• Alexa Wilkinson of Douglasville
• Joseph Rice of Douglasville
• Lelani Smith of Douglasville
• Caleb Murdock of Douglasville
• Joshua Martin of Douglasville
• Jason Rivers of Douglasville
• Kathy Howard of Douglasville
• Camari Stanley of Douglasville
• Reagan Sexton of Winston
• Reagan Wilbourn of Douglasville
• Marisa Caputo of Douglasville
• Kaitlyn Oliveira of Douglasville
• Mia Hutchinson of Douglasville
• Ashley Phillips of Douglasville
• Tristin Temple of Douglasville
• Hope Godwin of Winston
• Jacqueline Robinson of Winston
• Haley Combs of Winston
• Chiamaka Njoku of Lithia Springs
• Melissa Elias of Lithia Springs
• Brittany Gray of Lithia Springs
• Amor Russell of Douglasville
Maclin graduates from Freed-Hardeman University
Freed-Hardeman University held its spring graduation ceremony in mid-May where approximately 300 students received baccalaureate and graduate degrees. Commencement speaker John DeBerry, senior advisor to Tennessee Governor Bill Lee, encouraged graduates to have goals and to live their faith. DeBerry is an FHU alumnus and a member of the FHU Board of Trustees.
The following student, Fatima Maclin, of Douglasville, GA, graduated with a Education Specialist in Instructional Leadership Administration and Supervision (Licensure).
FHU congratulates this year’s graduates and prays for their continued success.
The mission of Freed-Hardeman University is to help students develop their God-given talents for His glory by empowering them with an education that integrates Christian faith, scholarship and service. With locations in Henderson, Memphis and Dickson, FHU offers bachelor’s, master’s, specialist’s and doctoral degrees. More information is available at http://fhu.edu.
Tasha Young Graduates from Ithaca College
Tasha Young of Douglasville graduated from Ithaca College with a BS in Cinema & Photography.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.