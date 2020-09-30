Academic Honors and Achievements
Two from Douglasville amon new Wofford gradsEven though Wofford College was forced to postpone then cancel Commencement exercises for the Class of 2020, the college still celebrates the accomplishments of this resilient class. Area students receiving degrees were:
• Joseph Matthew Caldwell received a bachelor of arts degree in accounting. Caldwell is from Douglasville.
• Nneka Chika Mogbo received a bachelor of arts degree in intercultural studies with minors in Arabic, business and French and Francophone studies. Mogbo is from Douglasville. Wofford College, established in 1854, is a four-year, residential liberal arts college located in Spartanburg, S.C. It offers 26 major fields of study to a student body of 1,690 undergraduates.
UNG welcomes new cadets for fall 2020The University of North Georgia (UNG) welcomed new cadets this fall after successful completion of Freshman Recruit Orientation Group (FROG) Week at UNG. FROG Week, led by cadets with supervision from the commandant staff, helps transition the incoming cadets to the military lifestyle of the Corps. Structure has always been part of FROG Week at UNG. It increased this year with social distancing, masks, and other health and safety protocols implemented as the Corps of Cadets welcomed about 180 freshmen to campus for the Aug. 6-15 training event.
“FROG Week looked a little different this year because we’re following the COVID-19 guidelines to keep every cadet healthy and safe,” said retired Col. Joseph Matthews, commandant of cadets at UNG. “What has not changed is that we’re still training the next generation of Army leaders.”
New cadets at UNG include:
• Ethan Acker of Douglasville
• Seth Madden of Douglasville
• Walker McGraw of Douglasville
