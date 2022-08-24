Kyleigh Haney of Douglasville Among Alabama Student-Athletes on SEC Spring Academic Honor Roll
For the seventh year in a row, The University of Alabama ranked in the top-two when it comes to the Southeastern Conference Spring Academic Honor Roll, taking second with 132 accolades in 2022, the league office announced Wednesday.
The Crimson Tide’s baseball (24), women’s golf (8) and rowing (37) teams led the SEC in their respective sports. Rowing also tallied the second-highest total among all schools and sports.
To earn a place on the honor roll, a student-athlete must earn a 3.0 or better grade point average for either the preceding academic year or their career and be a sophomore or better in academic standing. The spring list honors those student-athletes that participate in baseball, beach volleyball, men’s and women’s golf, lacrosse, rowing, softball, men’s and women’s tennis and men’s and women’s track and field. A total of 1,531 student-athletes earned the honor during the spring of 2022.
So far this season, Alabama has placed 273 students on the SEC fall, winter and spring honor rolls. Additional names will be added to the Tide’s tally when the first-year list comes out in July.
Among those honored was Douglasville native KJ Haney who plays softball and is majoring in criminal justice.
Maddison Bullock among those to earn degrees from UNG in summer 2022
For the summer 2022 semester, the University of North Georgia (UNG) awarded almost 530 degrees and more than 40 certificates to graduates. Almost 300 graduates participated in the summer 2022 commencement ceremony held Aug. 5 at the Convocation Center on UNG’s Dahlonega Campus.
Maddison Bullock of Douglasville, GA, graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Graphic Design.
Positioned in the fastest-growing region of the state, the University of North Georgia comprises five campuses united by a single mission focused on academic excellence and academic and co-curricular programs that develop students into leaders for a diverse and global society. The University of North Georgia is a University System of Georgia leadership institution and is The Military College of Georgia. With almost 19,000 students, the University of North Georgia is one of the state’s largest public universities. The university offers more than 100 programs of study ranging from certificate and associate degrees to doctoral programs.
Shaddai Singleton begins classes at Georgia Southwestern
On Wednesday, August 10, Shaddai Singleton, of Douglasville, GA, began classes at Georgia Southwestern State University (GSW) in Americus, Georgia. Shaddai was one of nearly 500 incoming freshmen — the largest freshman class in GSW history.
First-year students were officially welcomed to the University community at the Freshman Convocation held Tuesday, August 9. Each student was given a silver Presidential Challenge Coin by GSW President Dr. Neal Weaver to signify the beginning of their college journey at Georgia Southwestern. Upon graduation, they will receive a gold coin in its place, bestowing the silver coin to someone who made a significant impact on them during their time at Georgia Southwestern.
