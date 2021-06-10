Locals named to President’s List at UNG
University of North Georgia (UNG) President Bonita C. Jacobs recognized students who achieved a 4.0 GPA during the spring 2021 semester. Students enrolled in 12 or more credit hours in bachelor’s degree programs who achieved a 4.0 grade point average were named to the President’s Honor Roll. Students enrolled in associate degree or dual enrollment programs who met the same level of achievement were named to the President’s List.
• Abigail Wittwer of Douglasville, GA, has been named to the President’s Honor Roll.
• Ashleigh Ayers of Winston, GA, has been named to the President’s Honor Roll.
• Sabrina Knutson of Winston, GA, has been named to the President’s Honor Roll.
• Natalie Johnson of Douglasville, GA, has been named to the President’s Honor Roll.
• Sarah Boggs of Douglasville, GA, has been named to the President’s Honor Roll.
• Justin Heintz of Douglasville, GA, has been named to the President’s Honor Roll.
• Walker McGraw of Douglasville, GA, has been named to the President’s Honor Roll.
Locals named to Dean’s List at UNG
The deans of each of UNG’s colleges announced the names of those students who made their respective lists for spring 2021. The following local students were named to the Dean’s List:
• Allison Mount of Douglasville
• Carly Shackelford of Douglasville
• Delphina Djeumeni of Douglasville
• Elizabeth Nails of Douglasville
• Ella Muse of Douglasville
• Ethan Acker of Douglasville
• Kristin McCloud of Douglasville
• Lauren Turner of Winston
• Lawson Willard of Douglasville
• Maddie Shiery of Douglasville
• Maddison Bullock of Douglasville
• Megan Turner of Douglasville
• Merigan Thomas of Douglasville
• Nathan Whatley of Lithia Springs
• Pierce Williams of Douglasville
Ellinas named to Dean’s List at Bob Jones
Timothy Ellinas, a Senior Biblical Studies major from Douglasville, was among approximately 800 Bob Jones University students named to the Spring 2021 Dean’s List.
The Dean’s List recognizes students who earn a 3.00-3.74 grade point average during the semester.
Located in Greenville, South Carolina, Bob Jones University provides an outstanding regionally accredited Christian liberal arts education purposely designed to inspire a lifelong pursuit of learning, loving and leading.
Allen graduates from Piedmont University
Piedmont University celebrated 380 spring graduates during a Commencement ceremony on May 14 in the Johnny Mize Athletic Center in Demorest, Georgia. They are the first to graduate from the institution since its name changed from Piedmont College to Piedmont University in April.
Chandler Allen of Douglasville, GA, was among the graduates.
President James F. Mellichamp and Board of Trustees Chairman Thomas A. “Gus” Arrendale III congratulated students receiving Bachelor of Arts, Bachelor of Science, Master of Business Administration, Master of Arts, Master of Arts in Teaching, Education Specialist, and Doctor of Education degrees.
King named to Dean’s List at Southern New Hampshire
Tatianna King of Lithia Springs has been named to Southern New Hampshire University’s Winter 2021 Dean’s List. The winter term runs from January to May.
Full-time students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 are named to the Dean’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits; undergraduate day students must earn 12 credits in fall or spring semester, and online students must earn 12 credits in either EW1 & EW2, EW3 & EW4, or EW5 & EW6.
Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) is a private, nonprofit institution with an 88-year history of educating traditional-aged students and working adults. Now serving more than 150,000 learners worldwide, SNHU offers approximately 200 accredited undergraduate, graduate and certificate programs, available online and on its 300-acre campus in Manchester, NH. Recognized as the “Most Innovative” regional university by U.S. News & World Report and one of the fastest-growing universities in the country, SNHU is committed to expanding access to high quality, affordable pathways that meet the needs of each learner. Learn more at www.snhu.edu.
Locals named to President’s List at SNHU
It is with great pleasure that Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) congratulates the following students on being named to the Winter 2021 President’s List. The winter term runs from January to May.
Full-time students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above are named to the President’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits; undergraduate day students must earn 12 credits in fall or spring semester, and online students must earn 12 credits in either EW1 & EW2, EW3 & EW4, or EW5 & EW6.
• Marissa Atherton of Douglasville
• Megan Cruz of Douglasville
• Timothy Little-Gala of Douglasville
• Yvonne Flemister of Douglasville
• Moya Brown of Douglasville
• Brittany Blanchette of Douglasville
Amadi earns nursing degree from Union University
Six hundred one students graduated from Union University May 15 during spring commencement services of the 196th graduating class on the university’s Great Lawn.
Brandon O. Gibson, chief operating officer for the state of Tennessee, delivered the commencement address.
“Your education has been a renewing of your mind — continually learn, continue to renew your mind as you go through life and always seek God’s will,” she said. “As you zig-zag through life, remember your time at Union fondly. Even the last year has provided you with a much-needed education, and you are well-equipped to embrace the twists and turns that will come.”
Located in Jackson, Tenn., Union University is a liberal arts-based university affiliated
• Crystal Amadi, Douglasville, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Locals named to Dean’s List at Georgia Southwestern
The following local residents made the Spring 2021 Dean’s List at Georgia Southwestern State University and were among 612 students recognized for scholastic achievement.
• Ernare Ayuk of Douglasville
• Alexandria Cajuste of Douglasville
To be eligible for the Dean’s List, a student must earn a semester GPA of 3.5 or higher and take a minimum of 12 credit hours.
Local students named to Berry College Spring 2021 Dean’s List
The Dean’s List honors students who posted an academic average of 3.5 or better on a 4.0 scale while carrying a class load of at least 12 hours during the semester.
• Alexandra Carpenter of Winston, GA
• Hadley Davis of Douglasville, GA
• Sydney Godfrey of Douglasville, GA
• Jessica Herring of Douglasville, GA
• Katelin Horn of Winston, GA
• Jehiel Lemon of Douglasville, GA
• Andrew Mora of Douglasville, GA
• Amelia Mae Rothwell of Douglasville, GA
• Gabrielle Sexton of Winston, GA
Chitwood named a Piedmont Dean’s Scholar
Alexis Chitwood of Winston, GA, has been named a Piedmont University Dean’s Scholar for the Spring 2021 semester. Students named as a Dean’s Scholar achieve a perfect 4.0 GPA.
Newton named to Piedmont University Dean’s List
Weldon Newton of Douglasville, GA, has been named to the Piedmont University Dean’s List for the spring 2021 semester. Dean’s List honorees achieve a 3.50-3.99 GPA.
UNG confers degrees for spring 2021 graduates
For the spring 2021 semester, the University of North Georgia awarded more than 1,600 degrees and certificates to graduates. More than 1,100 participated in the spring 2021 commencement ceremonies May 8-9 at the Convocation Center on UNG’s Dahlonega Campus. The ceremonies resembled a mix of traditional elements and socially distant protocols.
• Natalie Johnson of Douglasville, GA, Bachelor of Science -. Summa Cum Laude
• Taylor Reinhardt of Douglasville, GA, Bachelor of Science -. Magna Cum Laude
ª Savannah Willoughby of Douglasville, GA, Bachelor of Science -.
Cajuste graduates from Georgia Southwestern State University
Alexandria Cajuste of Douglasville graduated from Georgia Southwestern State University during the Spring 2021 Commencement Ceremonies held on Saturday, May 15 in the Convocation Hall of the Student Success Center. Cajuste earned a Bachelor of Science in long-term care management .
Students in the College of Education and College of Nursing and Health Sciences walked in the 10:00 a.m. ceremony, while students in the College of Arts and Sciences and College of Business and Computing walked in the 2:00 p.m. ceremony. Nearly 250 students graduated across both ceremonies.
Tracey Cook, executive vice chancellor for strategy and fiscal affairs for the University System of Georgia, served as the commencement speaker for both ceremonies.
Local students graduate from LaGrange College
The following Douglasville-area students graduated at LaGrange College’s 190th commencement:
• Russell Shepherd—Bachelor of Science in Exercise Science
• Kylie Kimble—Bachelor of Science in Nursing
• Anthony Villanacci—Bachelor of Business Administration in Sports Management.
Georgia’s oldest private institution of higher learning, LaGrange College is consistently ranked among the South’s top colleges by U.S. News & World Report. A four-year liberal arts and sciences college affiliated with the United Methodist Church, LaGrange offers more than 50 areas of study with an emphasis on global engagement and service.
Bartlett named to Dean’s List at Harding University
MaryKyle Bartlett, a Junior social science major from Douglasville, is among more than 1,150 Harding University students included on the dean’s list for grades achieved during the spring 2021 semester.
The dean’s list is published each semester by Dr. Marty Spears, University provost, honoring those who have achieved high scholarship. To be eligible, a student must be carrying 12 or more hours with a 3.65 or higher grade-point average and no incompletes.
Harding University is a private Christian university located in Searcy, Arkansas.
Dunn named to Dean’s List at Maryville College
Local students have made the Dean’s List for the Spring 2021 semester at Maryville College in Maryville, Tenn.
Consideration for the Dean’s List is open to full-time students who have a grade point average of at least 3.6 in all work undertaken, no grade below a “C” and no incompletes for the semester.
Among those named to the Dean’s List is Anastasia Dunn of Winston, GA. Dunn is majoring in Biochemistry.
For more than 200 years, Maryville College has educated students to be giving citizens and gifted leaders, to study everything, so that they are prepared for anything.
Gravett, Dunn graduate from Maryville College
Local students have completed requirements for a bachelor’s degree at Maryville College in Maryville, Tenn.
The following students graduated from Maryville College in May 2021:
• Jacob Gravett, Bachelor of Arts, Management, Douglasville
• Anastasia Dunn, Bachelor of Arts, Biochemistry, Summa Cum Laude, Winston
Approximately 200 members of the Class of 2021 participated in commencement exercises held May 9. Cassius Cash, superintendent of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, was the commencement speaker and was also awarded an honorary doctor of humane letters degree during the ceremony. His address was titled “A Message to Our Future.”
For more than 200 years, Maryville College has educated students to be giving citizens and gifted leaders, to study everything, so that they are prepared for anything.
Maryville College is a nationally-ranked institution of higher learning and one of America’s oldest colleges.
