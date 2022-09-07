Douglas County Sire Hardaway, QB, was 22 of 38 for 300 yards, 1 TD; rushed for 96 yards on 8 carries with 2 TD

Douglas County Chris Morgan, RB, rushed for 66 yards on 9 carries; had four receptions for 53 yards with 1 TD

Douglas County Deuce Alexander, WR, had eight catches for 95 yards and a TD

Douglas County Terien George, LB, had 12 tackles and QB hurry

Douglas County Zachariah Keith, DL, had 11 tackles

Vote

View Results