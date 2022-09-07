President’s and Dean’s List announced for GHC
Georgia Highlands College has announced students named to the Summer 2022 President’s List and Dean’s List. To achieve President’s List status, students must earn a 4.0 grade point average and attain a minimum of nine semester hours of credit. To make Dean’s List students, must complete a minimum of nine semester hours and achieve at least a 3.5 average.
The following students were named to the President’s List:
• Xamora Harrison-Jerom, Douglasville
• Jessica Johnson, Lithia Springs
• Aubrey Jordan, Douglasville
• Darlene Knowlin, Douglasville
• Iris Perla-Iglesias, Douglasville
The following students were named to the Dean’s List:
• Nancy Miles, Douglasville
• Leslie Norato, Douglasville
• Kayla Weathington, Douglasville
• Ja‘nae Wray, Douglasville
Lorraine Joseph graduates from Cumberlands
University of the Cumberlands would like to congratulate Lorraine Joseph of Douglasville, GA, on completing their Doctor of Philosophy in Counselor Education and Supervision this August. Well done, Patriot!
University of the Cumberlands is one of the largest and most affordable private universities in Kentucky. Located in Williamsburg, Kentucky, Cumberlands is an institution of regional distinction offering quality undergraduate, graduate, doctoral, and online degree programs. Learn more at ucumberlands.edu.
Obie Yeary III Named to SNHU Dean’s List
Obie Yeary III of Lithia Springs (30122) has been named to Southern New Hampshire University’s Summer 2022 Dean’s List. The summer terms run from May to August.
Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 for the reporting term are named to the Dean’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired 8-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer.
