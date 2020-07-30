Academic Honors and Achievements
Local students named to GSU Spring Dean’s ListThe following local students were named to the Spring Dean’s List at Georgia State University:
• Emily Douglas of Winston
• Imani Manning of Douglasville
• Isaac Miller of Douglasville
• Ian Willoughby of Douglasville
• Jaeda Berry of Douglasville
• Jazlyn Cardoza of Douglasville
• Jailen Corbin of Douglasville
• Jordon Griffin of Douglasville
• Justin Howard of Douglasville
• Jaylan Johnson of Douglasville
• Jasmine Scott of Villa Rica
• Kianna Amerson of Lithia Springs
• Kayla Krow of Douglasville
• Kemahdi Mann of Lithia Springs
• Kione’ Stewart of Douglasville
• Muhammad Khan of Douglasville
• Michael Shackleford of Lithia Springs
• Nidhi Patel of Douglasville
• Nicolle Rivers of Douglasville
• Oluwadamilola Fakoya of Lithia Springs
• Patrick Hogan of Douglasville
• Peter McClain of Douglasville
• Peter Oyekunle of Douglasville
• Rey Vazquez Del Valle of Douglasville
• Stephanie Buehler of Douglasville
• Skylar James of Winston
• Sydney Villafana of Douglasville
• Tahlar Bones of Douglasville
• Trinity Davis of Douglasville
• Maria Aralu of Douglasville
• Titus Quarshie of Douglasville
• Lola Akinkunmi of Douglasville
• Jerrai Burns of Douglasville
• Natalie Pimentel of Douglasville
• Thaishawn Porter of Douglasville
• Taylor White of Douglasville
• Victoria Beauchamp of Douglasville
• Christopher Coipel of Douglasville
Local student makes Dean’s List at Maryville CollegeMARYVILLE, Tenn. — A local student has made the Dean’s List for the Spring 2020 semester at Maryville College in Maryville, Tenn.
Consideration for the Dean’s List is open to full-time students who have a grade point average of at least 3.6 in all work undertaken, no grade below a “C” and no incompletes for the semester.
Among those named to the Dean’s List is Anastasia Dunn of Winston, GA. Dunn is majoring in Biochemistry at Maryville College.
Pacheco graduates from Troy UniversityTROY, Ala.— Rebeka Pacheco of Douglasville, graduated from Troy University during the Spring Semester/Term 4 of the 2019/2020 academic year.
Pacheco graduated with a Undergraduate degree from the College of Arts and Sciences while taking classes at Troy Online.
Locals named to Spring 2020 Honor’s List at JSUJACKSONVILLE, Ala. — JSU named nearly 900 students to the President’s and Deans’ Lists for their outstanding academic performance during the Spring 2020 semester, including:
• Valeria LoRusso of Lithia Springs
• Anigea Knight of Lithia Springs
• Nana Barimah of Douglasville
• Sheila Carden of Douglasville
• Caylin Davidson of Douglasville
• Uriah West of Douglasville
• Katherine Leonard of Douglasville
• Trinity Watts of Douglasville
• Madison Prince of Douglasville
• Joseph Mcmichen of Douglasville
• Joycelyn McCullough of Douglasville
• Talia Hudson of Douglasville
• Mechele Miller of Douglasville
• Paul Zachos of Douglasville
• Chloe Forrest of Douglasville
• Matthew Turner of Douglasville
• Amber Rodgers of Douglasville
• Colby Davis of Douglasville
• Kiana Johnson of Douglasville
• Marlee King of Winston
• Evan Nabors of Winston
Tucker named to Ohio University’s Spring 2020 Dean’s ListATHENS, OH — Molly Tucker of Douglasville has been named to Ohio’s Spring 2020 Dean’s List.
Price among 169 Piedmont Lions named to Academic All-Conference TeamDEMOREST, GA — Amari Price of Douglasville, GA, is among 169 Piedmont student-athletes named to the USA South Athletic Conference 2019-20 Academic All-Conference Team.
Local’s named to Kennesaw State’s President’s List for SpringKENNESAW, GA — Kennesaw State University recently named students to the President’s List in recognition of their academic excellence for the Spring 2020 semester. To achieve this honor, each student must have completed at least 9 semester hours with a term grade point average of 4.0.
KSU students who earned this top academic achievement for spring include:
• Emily Davis of Douglasville
• Jessica Dempsey of Douglasville
• Vanesa Mahlstadt of Douglasville
• Jennifer Pacheco-ramirez of Lithia Springs
• Caleb Peppers of Douglasville
• Elizabeth Sanders of Douglasville
• Breanna Valdez of Douglasville
• Amani Elchaar of Douglasville
• Khella Lazarre of Douglasville
• Amber Nelson of Douglasville
• Tyler Stockunas of Douglasville
• Eduardo Velarde La Rosa of Douglasville
• Ashley-Michelle Williams of Douglasville
• Robert Cagle of Douglasville
• Jackson Mccauley of Winston
• Taylor Trevino of Douglasville
• Carlos Zambrano of Douglasville
• Jacob Cromer of Douglasville
• Ibrahim M’Kadmi of Douglasville
• Daniel Powder of Douglasville
• Samuel Rutledge of Winston
• Arturo Valdes of Douglasville
• Ronald West of Douglasville
• Spencer Carroll of Douglasville
• Beatrice Chandler of Lithia Springs
• Justin Grant of Douglasville
• David Hansrote of Douglasville
• Gregory Hitnariansingh of Douglasville
• Ethan Keheley of Douglasville
• Kaitlin Ledford of Douglasville
• Rafael Paschal of Douglasville
• Samuel Pettit of Douglasville
• Kamau Pryce of Douglasville
• Brandon Serrano of Douglasville
• Takaya Suzuki of Winston
• Hakeem Wilson of Douglasville
• Kayla Bartell of Douglasville
• Tynia Black of Lithia Springs
• Monica Conley of Douglasville
• Amalee Downey of Douglasville
• Jenuwin Drayton of Douglasville
• Callie Greathouse of Douglasville
• Haley Worthy of Winston
• Emma Clarke of Douglasville
• Breanna Collins of Douglasville
• Haley Combs of Winston
• Trevor Downs of Douglasville
• Indigo Flournoy of Douglasville
• Collin Gibbs of Douglasville
• Whitney Johns of Douglasville
• Maile Liu of Douglasville
• Jessica Rodriguez of Lithia Springs
• Sarah Scott of Douglasville
• Jordann Shields of Lithia Springs
• Jada Tucker of Douglasville
• Jennica Villanueva of Douglasville
• Levon Wiggins of Douglasville
• Reagan Wilbourn of Douglasville
• Geoffrey Eger of Douglasville
• Mackenzi Waddell of Winston
• Natalie Quick of Winston
• Emma Talley of Douglasville
• Dishawn Cullen of Winston
• Constantinos Fotopoulos of Douglasville
Colbert named to Troy University Chancellor’s ListTROY, AL — Jermaine Colbert of Lithia Springs, GA has been named to the Chancellor’s List at Troy University for the spring semester/Term 4 of the 2019/2020 academic year.
Area residents graduate from Mercer UniversityMACON/ATLANTA, Ga. — Mercer University conferred bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees to more than 2,200 students representing 12 schools and colleges during the 2019-2020 academic year.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Mercer’s four ceremonies were held virtually or rescheduled for later in the summer.
The following area students were among those who graduated from Mercer during the 2019-2020 academic year:
Douglasville, Georgia• Tina Birdsong, College of Education, Bachelor of Science in Education
• Tiffany Blamble, College of Health Professions, Master of Medical Science
• Tiffany Blamble, College of Health Professions, Master of Public Health
• Abigail Bonsu, College of Nursing, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
• Adriana Cole, College of Education, Bachelor of Science in Education
• Shreuka David, College of Education, Bachelor of Science in Education
• James Foreman, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts
• Jacqueline Gay, School of Theology, Master of Divinity
• Kimberly Gessner, School of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Engineering
• Athena Jones, College of Professional Advancement, Bachelor of Arts
• Monte King, School of Business, Bachelor of Business Administration
• Lindsey Lindsey, College of Pharmacy, Doctor of Pharmacy
• Quinta Lossa, College of Professional Advancement, Bachelor of Science
• David Mance, College of Professional Advancement, Bachelor of Science
• Darniesha Mayhew, College of Pharmacy, Doctor of Pharmacy
• Cristanee Minor, College of Education, Bachelor of Science in Education
• Michelle Newell, College of Professional Advancement, Master of Science
• Charles Odom, College of Professional Advancement, Master of Science
• Lisa Oliver, College of Education, Master of Arts in Teaching
• Takeya Osborne, College of Professional Advancement, Bachelor of Science
• Michael Parker, College of Professional Advancement, Master of Science
• Meera Patel, College of Pharmacy, Doctor of Pharmacy
• Freddie Pelzer, College of Professional Advancement, Bachelor of Arts
• Jillisa Peppers, College of Education, Bachelor of Science in Education
• Joshua Pike, School of Business, Master of Business Administration
• Christina Rich, College of Education, Master of Arts in Teaching
• Nikia Robinson, College of Health Professions, Master of Public Health
• Rista Rogers, College of Education, Bachelor of Science in Education
• Camelle Simmons, College of Education, Doctor of Philosophy
• Austin Taylor, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science
• Donita Thomas, College of Health Professions, Master of Public Health
• Shirley Thompson-Lewis, School of Theology, Doctor of Ministry
• Stephanie Thrower, College of Education, Bachelor of Science in Education
• Martina Wilson, College of Professional Advancement, Master of Science
Lithia Springs, Georgia• Christina Dobbs, College of Professional Advancement, Bachelor of Science
• Frieda Fiankobea, School of Business, Bachelor of Business Administration
• Averadella Roberts, College of Professional Advancement, Bachelor of Science in Social Science
• Niketta Williams, College of Professional Advancement, Bachelor of Applied Science
Winston, Georgia• Leonor Steele, College of Professional Advancement, Bachelor of Arts
• Tracy Williams, College of Professional Advancement, Bachelor of Science
