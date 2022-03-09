Molly Tucker named to Ohio University's Fall 2021 Dean's List
Ohio University Honors Tutorial College student Molly Tucker of Douglasville has been named to OHIO's Fall 2021 Dean's List.
More than 5,000 students qualified for the fall semester 2021 Dean's List at Ohio University, including main and regional campuses.
Over 40 states were represented on the Dean's List, including: Arizona, Connecticut, California, Florida, Illinois, Rhode Island, Texas and Ohio. Students also represented Ireland, India, China, Oman and Switzerland.
OHIO students must earn at least a 3.5 grade point average for the semester with a schedule of classes totaling at least 15 hours, 12 of which were taken for letter grades, to achieve this distinction.
Randy Dwamena graduates from Ohio University
Randy Dwamena of Douglasville graduated with a MHA (Health Administration) from Ohio University's College of Health Sciences and Professions in Fall 2021.
More than 1,800 students graduated with bachelor's, master's or doctorate degrees from Ohio University for fall semester 2021.
The graduates represented many areas of the United States and an abundance of countries, including: Bangladesh, China, Greece and India.
Troy University announces Fall/Term 2 graduates
Troy University is pleased to recognize students who completed the requirements for graduation during the Fall Semester and Term 2 of the 2021/2022 academic year. The Fall Semester includes graduates from the Troy, Ala., campus. Term 2 graduates include students at TROY's campuses in Dothan, Phenix City and Montgomery, Ala., along with teaching sites outside of Alabama and online.
Local students who graduated include:
• Cherry Turner of Douglasville, GA
• Deja Starr of Douglasville, GA
Amelia Gauthreaux Named to Sewanee Dean's List
Amelia Gauthreaux of Villa Rica, Georgia, has been named to the Dean's List at the University of the South for the Fall 2021 term. To earn a place on Sewanee's Dean's List, a student must earn a minimum grade point average of 3.625 on a 4.0 scale. Amelia Gauthreaux is the daughter of Rhonda & William J. Gauthreaux of Villa Rica (30180).
The University of the South, familiarly known as Sewanee, is an independent liberal arts college located on 13,000 acres atop Tennessee's Cumberland Plateau between Nashville and Chattanooga. It has been consistently ranked among the top tier of national liberal arts colleges.
