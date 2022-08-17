Academic Honors and Achievements
Allen Awarded New York Tech Scholarship
Stephanie Allen from Douglasville is one of more than 150 students who have been awarded the Theodore K. Steele Memorial Scholarship at New York Institute of Technology. The scholarship is awarded to first-year students with a GPA of 3.75 or higher.
New York Institute of Technology’s six schools and colleges offer undergraduate, graduate, and professional degree programs in in-demand disciplines including computer science, data science, and cybersecurity; biology, health professions, and medicine; architecture and design; engineering; IT and digital technologies; management; and energy and sustainability.
Mack Graduates from UW-Madison
About 7,700 students received degrees from the University of Wisconsin-Madison on May 13 and 14, including Kaleb Mack of Douglasville.
Mack graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in International Studies.
There were two live ceremonies: one at the Kohl Center on May 13 for doctoral, MFA and medical students; and one at Camp Randall on May 14 for undergraduate, law and master’s students.
The commencement speaker was U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield, who encouraged students to take risks.
“If you stay comfortable — if you stay in your comfort zone, sticking to what you know — then you are making a bet,” she said. “You are betting that your life, and the world, will stay the same. And let me tell you, you will lose that bet every time.”
It was the last Badger commencement for Chancellor Rebecca Blank.
“In my nine years leading this great university, some of my most memorable moments have been with our students,” Blank told graduates Saturday. “You have inspired — and occasionally challenged me — with your passion, enthusiasm, and curiosity. And I’ll admit you’ve given me a good laugh with some of your ‘Becky Blank’ memes.”
Barni Shiferaw, the senior class vice president and Saturday’s student commencement speaker, said the celebration came with mixed feelings.
“In the past few days, there have been a lot of lasts,” he told his fellow graduates. “The last class. The last test. The last day at The Terrace. The last night out on the town. And I’m not going to lie, it’s a bittersweet feeling. But that feeling means something. It’s a testament to the place this university holds in our hearts.”
For more information about UW-Madison, visit http://www.wisc.edu.
Ford Named to Dean’s List at University of Maryland Global Campus
Celiceia Ford of Douglasville was named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester at University of Maryland Global Campus. To be eligible for the honor, a student must complete at least six credits during the term, earned a grade point average of at least 3.5 for the term, and maintained a cumulative GPA of 3.5 at UMGC.
Celebrating its 75th anniversary, University of Maryland Global Campus (UMGC) was established in 1947 to serve adults in the workforce. Today, UMGC enrolls some 90,000 students annually, offering bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral degree programs, as well as certificates in more than 125 fully online, hybrid and face-to-face programs and specializations.
Jones Graduates from UAlbany
Marking the culmination of their hard work and success, the University at Albany celebrated more than 4,200 students who received their degrees at the University’s 178th Commencement. This includes summer, fall and winter semester recipients from the 2021-2022 academic year.
Among the graduates was Douglasville native Xabier Jones, Bachelor of Arts, Emergency Prep, Homeland Sec & Cybersecurity.
Hall Graduates from Rochester Community and Technical College
Teresa Hall of Douglasville, graduated from Rochester Community and Technical College (RCTC) at the end of Spring Semester 2022. Teresa received Certificate for Cancer Registry Management with Honors.
The College’s 106th Commencement Ceremony was held on Thursday, May 12, 2022 in the Rochester Regional Sports Center Field House.
Webb Earns Dean’s List Honors At Emerson College
Presley Webb of Douglasville, GA earned Dean’s List honors for the Spring 2022 semester at Emerson College.
The requirement to make Dean’s List is a grade point average of 3.7 or higher for that semester.
Webb is majoring in Media Arts Production and is a member of the Class of 2024.
Benedict Honored on the Dean’s Academic Honor List at Baylor University
More than 4,800 Baylor University students have been named to the Dean’s Academic Honor List for the Spring 2022 semester.
Among the students honored was Douglasville native Jenna Benedict, who is in the School of Education.
The Dean’s Academic Honor List recognizes Baylor undergraduates for their outstanding academic work during each semester. Students honored on the Dean’s List earned a minimum semester grade-point average of 3.70 with no grade lower than a “C” while enrolled in at least 12 graded semester hours.
Cooper, Pearson Graduate from Baylor University
More than 3,000 Baylor University graduates — including nearly 90 graduates who completed their degree requirements in 2020 and 2021 — received their degrees during four commencement ceremonies May 13-14 in the Ferrell Center.
Graduates included two students from Douglas County:
• Barbara Nicole Cooper, of Douglasville, Master of Social Work, Social Work, Diana R. Garland School of Social Work.
• Amber Kiara Shantinique Pearson, of Lithia Springs, Master of Social Work, Social Work, Diana R. Garland School of Social Work.
President Linda A. Livingstone, Ph.D., presided over the ceremonies with Provost Nancy Brickhouse, Ph.D., and the deans of Baylor’s 12 colleges and schools presenting the candidates for graduation. More than 100 faculty members served as marshals and ushers during commencement.
As the preeminent Christian research university, Baylor’s mission is to educate students for worldwide leadership and service by integrating academic excellence and Christian commitment within a caring community.
“It’s been a remarkable year for Baylor University — from enjoying our first really normal semester since 2020, to earning Research 1 recognition as the premier Christian research university, to the ongoing successes of our athletics teams,” President Livingstone said. “This is certainly one of the most joyful times of the year and that joy culminates with commencement. Alongside their families, we celebrate with our graduates as they receive their Baylor degrees, head out into the world and let their lights shine wherever they go as proud Baylor Alumni.”
Through Baylor’s Illuminate strategic plan that builds on the University’s historic strengths and strategically invests in new areas of research and service, Baylor University is only the second private Research 1 university in the state of Texas, along with Rice, and among an elite list of 39 private universities designated as R1 by the Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education. Through top-tier research, scholarship and external funding support, R1 universities bring their voice to bear in addressing the world’s most significant challenges, with Baylor as a Christian research university infusing the quest for solutions, at the highest levels, with the University’s distinct Christian voice and mission.
Baylor provides numerous academic and research opportunities across various disciplines through 126 baccalaureate programs in fields as varied as business, engineering, nursing, pre-medicine, music and computer science, along with 80 master’s programs, 47 doctoral programs (including the J.D.), the Education Specialist program and Master of Laws program.
With a student-to-faculty ratio of 16 to 1, Baylor students interact with outstanding full-time faculty from their first days on campus through graduation. The University’s vibrant campus life also includes more than 300 clubs and organizations and varsity athletics competing in the Big 12 Conference. For more information about Baylor University, visit www.baylor.edu.
