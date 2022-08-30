Carpenter, Mora graduate from Berry College
Berry College welcomed its newest class of graduates.
Locals graduating include:
• Alexandra Carpenter of Winston, GA earned a BA degree in Music.
• Andrew Mora of Douglasville, GA earned a MBA degree in General Business.
Nationally recognized for academic excellence and as an outstanding educational value, Berry is an independent, coeducational, comprehensive liberal arts college of approximately 2,100 students. For more than a century, the college has offered an exceptional education that balances intellectual exploration, practical learning, and character development. Its 27,000-acre campus is the world's largest. Visit www.berry.edu.
UWG Names Local Residents to Summer 2022 President's List
The University of West Georgia has named 39 local residents to the Summer 2022 President's List.
The President's List is a record of an elite class of UWG Wolves who achieve a 4.0 grade point average for the semester.
This semester's local recipients are listed below. Past recipients can be found online at https://www.westga.edu/about-uwg/student-academic-achievement.
• Bailey Boswell
• Bailey Lyle
• Phillip Turrubiartes
• AnjolaOluwa Akinde
• Amy Grieb
• Mckenzie Voyles
