Madison Canty Awarded Scholarship at Valdosta State University
Valdosta State University has awarded Madison Canty of Douglasville, Georgia, the Institute of Management Accountants Scholarship for Fall Semester of the 2022-2023 academic year.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Madison Canty Awarded Scholarship at Valdosta State University
Valdosta State University has awarded Madison Canty of Douglasville, Georgia, the Institute of Management Accountants Scholarship for Fall Semester of the 2022-2023 academic year.
Canty is one of more than 350 currently enrolled, incoming first-year, or transfer students selected to receive a scholarship through VSU Foundation Inc. These scholarships were established by private donors and are awarded each year to students with excellent academic achievement and/or financial need. Each recipient represents the high standards of the university.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.