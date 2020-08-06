Academic Honors and Achievements
Kennesaw State students named to Dean’s List
Kennesaw State University congratulates the 7,220 students named to the Spring 2020 Dean’s List. Students enrolled in at least 9 credit hours and with a grade point average of at least 3.5 were named to the list.
The following local students were recognized:
• Milyssa Hilko of Douglasville
• Lance Smith of Douglasville
• Wilnely Zelada of Douglasville
• Chayla Bodenmuller of Lithia Springs
• Taylor Jones of Winston
• Sara Escobar of Douglasville
• Cameron Thomas of Douglasville
• Courtney Keith of Douglasville
• Loren Jensen of Douglasville
• Herple Ellis of Douglasville
• Carson Wiles of Douglasville
• Madison Langley of Winston
• Ashleigh Labonte of Douglasville
• Shari Purnell of Douglasville
• Benjamin Fangman of Douglasville
• Seth Moreland of Lithia Springs
• Kristina Morris of Douglasville
• Caleb Fields of Douglasville
• Phalon Alexander of Douglasville
• Jessica Melara of Douglasville
• Lamar Palmer of Douglasville
• Gary McManus of Winston
• Diamond Brooks of Douglasville
• Lorraine Apomah of Douglasville
• Tori Horne of Douglasville
• Evan Shutley of Rockmart
• Alexandro Martinez of Lithia Springs
• Austin Smith of Lithia Springs
• Richard Bioh of Douglasville
• Pedro Rebollar of Douglasville
• Christopher McGhee of Douglasville
• Jonathan Booze of Douglasville
• Simone Clark of Lithia Springs
• Tucker Crawford of Douglasville
• Christina Crum of Douglasville
• Joi Crump of Douglasville
• Anna Furr of Douglasville
• Cameron Grigsby of Douglasville
• Brian Groom of Douglasville
• Isabelle Hanzlik of Douglasville
• Matthew Intriago of Douglasville
• Brianna Lantigua of Lithia Springs
• Jerod Linares of Winston
• Kayla Meek of Douglasville
• Connor Mihelich of Douglasville
• Shivam Patel of Douglasville
• Brittany Priest of Douglasville
• Brandon Schneider of Douglasville
• Reagan Sexton of Winston
• Tristin Temple of Douglasville
• Chandler West of Douglasville
• Orion Williams of Douglasville
• Marcus McIntosh of Douglasville
• Amaris Sexton of Winston
• Austin Muse of Douglasville
• Brittany Tiveron of Douglasville
• Carissa Oldknow of Winston
• Cierra Morris of Douglasville
• Daniel Krzeczowski of Douglasville
• Diamond Drennen of Douglasville
• Edy O’Shields of Douglasville
• Elijah Stelle of Douglasville
• Harold Roberts of Lithia Springs
• Hope Godwin of Winston
• Ijeoma Nwachukwu of Douglasville
• Jeffrey Fontenot of Lithia Springs
• Jeremiah Smith of Douglasville
• Joshua Martin of Douglasville
• Kristian Clemons of Douglasville
• Kyle Ambrose of Douglasville
• Laura Lambert of Douglasville
• Madison Lowther of Douglasville
• Marcell Frost of Douglasville
• Mary Chabbouh of Winston
• Morgan Bibby of Douglasville
• Morgan Blacksmith of Douglasville
• Naima Salaam of Douglasville
• Richard Ramcharan of Douglasville
• Robert Williams of Lithia Springs
• Sarah Acker of Douglasville
• Serenity Hill of Douglasville
• Sierra Driskell of Douglasville
• Tahaira Dancy of Douglasville
• William Hanna of Douglasville
• Ebony Baxter of Douglasville
• Timothy Hughes of Douglasville
• William Josepher of Douglasville
• Tresie Madden of Douglasville
• Jessica Avila of Lithia Springs
• Leila Azerhouni of Douglasville
• Jayme Perry of Lithia Springs
• Melanie Olivares of Lithia Springs
• Ashley Cabrera of Lithia Springs
• Brian Lin of Lithia Springs
• Rodel Jose of Lithia Springs
• Brittany Gray of Lithia Springs
• Matthew Grindle of Lithia Springs
• Patrick Higginbotham of Lithia Springs
• Malique Brinson of Lithia Springs
• Olivia Robinson of Douglasville
• Joseph Rice of Douglasville
• Diana Calixto of Douglasville
• Amor Russell of Douglasville
• Noah Eaton of Douglasville
• Katlin Scott of Douglasville
• Kiah Armstrong of Douglasville
• Destini Chambers of Douglasville
• Jose Martinez of Douglasville
• Ashley Phillips of Douglasville
• Brieanna Wright of Douglasville
• Jessica Sprayberry of Douglasville
• Jackson Lemley of Douglasville
• Phasu Thaweesap of Douglasville
• Elizabeth Kimbrough of Douglasville
• Makenna Warren of Douglasville
• Hannah Baier of Douglasville
• Jack Makosky of Douglasville
• Jordyn Dowda of Douglasville
• Berenice Lucio of Douglasville
• Marisa Caputo of Douglasville
• Nicole Mcarthur of Douglasville
• Jeremy Plattel of Douglasville
• Oluwaferanmi Balogun of Douglasville
• Jelena Hooi of Douglasville
• Alexis Williams of Douglasville
• Kylah Edge of Douglasville
• Kassidi Amos of Douglasville
• Andrew Garlin of Douglasville
• Kadarius Rea of Douglasville
• Ashleigh Breaux of Douglasville
• Isabelle Martel of Douglasville
• Dimitrios Stephens of Douglasville
• Rikia Glass of Douglasville
• Sydney Smith of Douglasville
• Aniekan Ekong of Douglasville
• Morgan Smith of Douglasville
• Miracle Wilks of Douglasville
• Patrick Krouba of Douglasville
• Anaiya Rubin of Douglasville
• Neal Jarzen of Douglasville
• Jacob Craig of Winston
• Ariana Alvord of Douglasville
• Danielle Rodriguez of Douglasville
• Christina Henry of Douglasville)
• Zaynab Massenburg of Douglasville
• Emily Benoit of Douglasville
Local students named to President’s List at GHC
Georgia Highlands College has announced students named to the spring 2020 President’s List. To achieve President’s List status, students must earn a 4.0 grade point average and attain a minimum of nine semester hours of credit. To make Dean’s List students must complete a minimum of nine semester hours and achieve at least a 3.5 average.
The following students from Douglas County were named to the President’s List:
• Khaled Abdul Rahman, Douglasville
• Temitope Anthony, Douglasville
• Angela Benedict, Douglasville
• Bailey Bolton, Douglasville
• Summer Bridges, Douglasville
• Jasmine Brown, Douglasville
• Joseph Bruce, Douglasville
• Bianca Foster, Douglasville
• Andrew Hawkinson, Douglasville
• Michael Howard, Douglasville
• Brooklynn Jenkins, Douglasville
• Jacquelyn Jones, Winston
• Aubrey Jordan, Douglasville
• Kimberly Kreider, Douglasville
• Alejandra Landaverde Labrador, Douglasville
• Matthew Locke, Douglasville
• Sam Love, Douglasville
• Kristy Muse, Douglasville
• Olivia Reidenbach, Douglasville
• Skye Richardson, Douglasville
• Oluwawemimo Suberu, Douglasville
• Jessica Ventura, Douglasville
• Macy Washington, Douglasville
Boyer graduates from Coastal Carolina University
CONWAY, SC — Anaiah Boyer, a sports management major from Lithia Springs graduated from Coastal Carolina University in the Spring 2020. Coastal Carolina University launched its first virtual commencement ceremony on Friday, May 8, at 6 p.m., featuring a recorded message from alumnus and Emmy-nominated actor Michael Kelly.
Cote of Lithia Springs makes Dean’s List at RIT
ROCHESTER, NY — Aaron Cote of Lithia Springs was named to the Dean’s List at Rochester Institute of Technology for the 2020 Spring Semester. Cote is in the computer science program. Degree-seeking undergraduate students are eligible for Dean’s List if their term GPA is greater than or equal to 3.400; they do not have any grades of “Incomplete”, “D” or “F”; and they have registered for, and completed, at least 12 credit hours.
Larece of Lithia Springs graduates from the University of Utah
SALT LAKE CITY, UT — Goddess Larece of Lithia Springs graduated from the University of Utah on April 30, 2020. Larece, whose major is listed as Games BS was among the 8,628 graduates who were honored during the university’s first-ever virutal commencement due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.