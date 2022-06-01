Janae' Johnson recognized for Outstanding Achievement during UA Honors Tapping on the Mound Ceremony
The University of Alabama honored the achievement of numerous students, faculty and staff during the annual Tapping on the Mound ceremony April 8.
The following students were recognized during the ceremony.
• Outstanding Freshmen: Yonathan Janka and Mims Williams.
• Outstanding Sophomore: Malea Benjamin.
• Outstanding Junior: David Strickland.
• Outstanding Senior: Rowan Batts.
• Outstanding Transfer Students: Will Dooley and Janae' Johnson of Douglasville.
• Outstanding Graduate Students: Kaitlyn May and Ifeanyi Okpala.
The Tapping on the Mound ceremony has been a UA tradition since the early 1900s.
The University of Alabama, part of The University of Alabama System, is the state's flagship university. UA shapes a better world through its teaching, research and service. With a global reputation for excellence, UA provides an inclusive, forward-thinking environment and nearly 200 degree programs on a beautiful, student-centered campus. A leader in cutting-edge research, UA advances discovery, creative inquiry and knowledge through more than 30 research centers. As the state's largest higher education institution, UA drives economic growth in Alabama and beyond.
Megan Blackstone graduates from University of the Cumberlands
University of the Cumberlands would like to congratulate Megan Blackstone of Winston, GA, on their graduation from Cumberlands! Megan completed their Master of Science in Physician Assistant Studies.
University of the Cumberlands held commencement ceremonies recently to celebrate its newest graduates. Participants in this year's commencement ceremonies included graduates from 49 states and territories and the countries of Canada, India, Brazil, Spain, New Zealand, and Italy, among others. A total of 2,068 graduates received their degrees from Cumberlands that weekend.
Cumberlands President Larry Cockrum opened the ceremonies offering heartfelt congratulations to the graduates as well as some advice and encouragement.
"Don't stress out over things you can't control. Even when things feel unsettled, we are all capable of a new and positive beginning," he said. "Sometimes, the worst things in life that happen to you can be the best things that happen to you - if you don't let the worst get the best of you. Have character. You will be remembered more for your kindness than for your accomplishments. And believe in yourself, no matter what happens."
Like in all areas of academia, academic excellence is prized among the graduating participants. A total of 236 students graduated this year while earning esteemed academic honors. Undergraduates named Cum Laude are those who have earned a cumulative GPA (grade point average) of 3.70 - 3.84; those named Magna Cum Laude earned a cumulative GPA of 3.85 - 3.94; and those named Summa Cum Laude earned a cumulative GPA of 3:95 - 4.0.
In addition to academics, the university also places a high value on community service amongst the student body. As announced during commencement ceremonies, undergraduate students in the Class of 2022 performed 46,674 hours of community service. That equals 5,834 eight-hour work days and 1,166 forty-hour work weeks. With volunteer work valued at $25.43 per hour by the Corporation for National and Community Service, the total contribution from Cumberlands undergraduates in the Class of 2022 is $1,186,919.82. Students who contributed 200 or more hours of community service during their undergraduate careers are designated as Hutton Scholars by the university. Of the students whose degrees were conferred in spring 2022, there were 69 Hutton Scholars.
UNG commissions new second lieutenants for spring 2022
In ceremonies held May 4-6 by the University of North Georgia, 77 graduating cadets were awarded commissions as second lieutenants. They are among the approximately 120 officers UNG expects to commission during the 2021-22 academic year. The new officers included:
Kayla Danley of Douglasville, Georgia, earned a degree in Psychology and commissioned into the Army National Guard, Military Intelligence.
Jorge Isidoro-Galeno of Atlanta, Georgia, earned a degree in Biology and commissioned into the Army National Guard, Aviation.
Positioned in the fastest-growing region of the state, the University of North Georgia comprises five campuses united by a single mission focused on academic excellence and academic and co-curricular programs that develop students into leaders for a diverse and global society. The University of North Georgia is a University System of Georgia leadership institution and is The Military College of Georgia. With almost 19,000 students, the University of North Georgia is one of the state's largest public universities. The university offers more than 100 programs of study ranging from certificate and associate degrees to doctoral programs.
Locals named to Dean's List at University of North Georgia
The deans of each of UNG's colleges announced the names of those students who made their respective lists for spring 2022.
Dean's List recognition is achieved by having at least a 3.5 grade point average, carrying 12 or more credit hours in one semester and having no grade lower than B. Dean's List honorees included:
• Isabella Broox Harper of Douglasville
• Abigail Claire Wittwer of Douglasville
• Cara Verner of Douglasville
• Gunnar James Hicks of Douglasville
• Natalie Elise Coburn of Douglasville
• Oreoluwa Craig Fagbamiye of Douglasville
• Maddison A. Bullock of Douglasville
• Emily Elizabeth Frost of Douglasville
• Cloi Grace Merritts of Douglasville
Berry College Class of 2022
Hadden, Hovis graduate from Berry College
• Emily Hadden of Douglasville, GA earned a BS in Chemistry
• Lauren Hovis of Douglasville, GA earned a BS in Animal Science
Nationally recognized for academic excellence and as an outstanding educational value, Berry is an independent, coeducational, comprehensive liberal arts college of approximately 2,100 students. For more than a century, the college has offered an exceptional education that balances intellectual exploration, practical learning, and character development. Its 27,000-acre campus is the world's largest. Visit www.berry.edu.
Locals named to Dean's List at Berry College
The Dean's List honors students who posted an academic average of 3.5 or better on a 4.0 scale while carrying a class load of at least 12 hours during the semester.
• Sydney Godfrey of Douglasville, GA
• Kontessa Joseph of Douglasville, GA
• Amelia Mae Rothwell of Douglasville, GA
• Caleb Wiggins of Douglasville, GA
• Lauren Hovis of Douglasville, GA
• Madison Massey of Douglasville, GA
• Zachary Warren of Winston, GA
• Alexandra Brookshire of Winston, GA
• Bailey Grayson of Winston, GA
Douglas County students Make Brewton-Parker Dean’s List
Two students from Douglas County qualified for the Dean’s List at Brewton-Parker College of Mount Vernon, Georgia, for the Spring 2022 semester, announced Dr. Robert Brian, Vice President for Academic Services.
Students are Natalie Marie Hardy, from Douglasville, and Jesse Todd Martin from Winston.
Qualifying students were enrolled in 12 or more hours and earned a grade point average of 3.6 or better.
Michael Hayes of Douglasville earns University of Nebraska-Lincoln degree
Michael L. Hayes of Douglasville was among 3,523 graduates who received degrees from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln during commencement exercises May 13 and 14.
Hayes earned a Master of Business Administration from the Office of Graduate Studies.
The graduates are from 58 countries; 45 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico; and more than 250 Nebraska communities.
Jay Keasling, Philomathia Professor of Alternative Energy at the University of California, Berkeley, and a Husker alumnus, delivered the undergraduate commencement address May 14 at Memorial Stadium. He also received an honorary Doctor of Science during the undergraduate ceremony. Terry L. Fairfield, former president and CEO of the University of Nebraska Foundation, received the Nebraska Builder Award for exceptional service to the state and university during the ceremony.
Marco Barker, vice chancellor for diversity and inclusion at Nebraska, gave the address at the graduate and professional degree ceremony May 13 at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Sara Howard, policy adviser for First Five Nebraska and former state senator, spoke to the law graduates May 14 at the Lied Center for Performing Arts.
