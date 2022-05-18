KSU student Chambers presents research at Georgia Capitol
Destini Chambers of Douglasville is one of five students who represented Kennesaw State University at the Posters at the Georgia State Capitol event, a showcase of the state's best undergraduate research, on March 30.
The event gives students from Georgia's colleges and universities an opportunity to present their research to state leaders. This fourth annual event is an initiative of the Georgia Undergraduate Research Collective (GURC).
"We are so pleased to have five KSU students accepted to this event by Georgia legislators," said Amy Buddie, director of undergraduate research at KSU. "With the introduction of the 'Advancing Community and Culture' pillar to the Roadmap to R2 success, this event helps show our state's decision-makers that students at KSU and elsewhere are conducting meaningful, relevant research that makes a difference in our community."
The selected KSU students are Chambers, Jessie Chen, Gabrielle Jones, Nathaniel Jones and Luci Wilgus. Their research presentations will cover a range of disciplines.
Chambers, a junior studying engineering, is looking at the prediction of intent to start and stop movement by using Electroencephalogram (EEG) signals from the brain. She is using that data to create a Vehicle-to-Pedestrian (V2P) system that can be used in vehicles to protect pedestrians.
"I was initially fascinated by the analysis of the human brain and how to examine its fluctuations during the decision-making process," she explained when asked why she was influenced to conduct this research.
Rivera inducted into Honor Society at Dean College
Dean College is pleased to announce that Angel Rivera of Douglasville has been inducted into the following honor societies for their academic achievements: Chi Alpha Sigma
Founded in 1865, Dean College is a private, residential college located in Franklin Massachusetts, 45 minutes from Boston, Massachusetts, and Providence, Rhode Island. Dean College offers baccalaureate degrees, associate degree programs, as well as a robust schedule of part-time continuing and professional education credit and certificate programs throughout the calendar year.
Reed inducted into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi
Denisa Reed of Douglasville, Georgia, was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Reed was initiated at Georgia Southern University.
Reed is among approximately 25,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership. Graduate students in the top 10 percent of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.
GSU inducts 34 Students into The 1913 Society
Georgia State University inducted 34 students into The 1913 Society in April 2022.
Among the most prestigious student organizations at Georgia State University, ambassadors with The 1913 Society, named for the year the university was founded, serve as hosts for high-profile events and ceremonies. Members maintain excellent grades and carry themselves with poise and professionalism at all times.
Inductees from Douglas County include:
• Arianna Henderson of Lithia Springs, graduate of Douglas County High School, majoring in Public Health, anticipated graduation in 2023
• Sierra McIntosh of Douglasville, graduate of Douglas County High School, majoring in Biological Science, anticipated graduation in 2023
Georgia State University, an enterprising urban public research university, is a national leader in graduating students from widely diverse backgrounds.
Berry College students win big at the PITCH competition
Berry College students earned a total of $35,000 competing in the recent PITCH competition.
In the established venture division, the winners were:
• 1st place- Handley Owens, a marketing major from Jackson's Gap, Ala., created "Southern Belle Naturals" dog treats. Owens was awarded $7,500.
• 2nd place- Hannah Kim, an animal science major from Aliso Viejo, Calif., created "Sticky Kids" custom stickers. Kim was awarded $5,000.
• 3rd place- Malik LeBlanc, a marketing major from Douglasville, Ga., created "Get Jiggy" custom puzzles. LeBlanc was awarded $2,500.
In the potential venture division, the winners were:
• 1st place- Emma Huffman, a sustainable living major from Fredericksburg, Va., created "Ovoloi", the multi-layer sleeping bag. Huffman was awarded $7,500.
• 2nd place- Adam Fox, a marketing major from Buford, Ga., and Aiden Paul, a management and creative technology major from Chelsea, Ala., created "Framed Eyewear", a prescription lens and frames that are changeable. Fox and Paul were awarded $2,500 each.
• 3rd place- Mallory Smith, a management major from Rome, Ga., created "Rendebrew Coffee Co.", a mobile coffee trailer. Smith was awarded $2,500.
• 4th place- Emily Hornell, a management major from Fort Worth, Texas, created "Love From Above", a children's book. Hornell was awarded $1,000.
The Berry PITCH, sponsored by the Center for Student Enterprises and Entrepreneurship Development (C-SEED), mirrors the well-known Shark Tank by allowing students to present their ideas and compete for cash prizes totaling $35,000. Whether working as an individual or team, the PITCH gives students the ability to learn what entrepreneurship means and what it takes to advance an idea towards reality.
C-SEED faculty worked with entrepreneurs one-on-one to help develop their ideas and prepare material. The presentations took place April 8. HuffmanThe judges' overall winner was Huffman, and she received an additional $2,500. Owens was also the audience overall winner, earning an additional $1,000.
Following the PITCH competition, the Spark Conference, which is in partnership with the Rome/Floyd Chamber and C-SEED, provided an opportunity to share insights on the best practices in small business and free enterprises.
The conference is a platform designed to showcase the experience and insights of Berry and members of the Rome community, including general managers of the Berry Student Enterprises, outstanding local professionals and a keynote speaker.
This year's theme was "What the other Generation Needs to Know," which focused on generational characteristics and differences in today's workplace. Industry expert, Cam Marston, was the guest speaker for the event.
Fierro helps ECSU cheerleading team place in top 10 at College Nationals
The club cheerleading team at Eastern Connecticut State University finished in the top 10 at the National Cheerleaders Association (NCA) College Nationals this April 6-10 in Daytona Beach, FL. With more than 400 teams competing, the College Nationals is the largest collegiate cheerleading competition in the country.
Among the cheerleaders was junior Monica Jimenez Fierro of Douglasville, who majors in Criminology and Sociology.
The Eastern team competed in the D-III All-Girl Division and scored 87.3 out of 100 for difficulty, technique and skill. "The team also had one of the highest jump scores in the whole division," noted Sophia Tsiktas, president of the club cheerleading team. "The best part of the trip was being able to represent Eastern again after not competing since 2019 and finishing top 10 in the nation."
The team has had a busy year, cheering at Eastern basketball games, performing at a Bridgeport Islanders game and capping off the season with this trip to the NCA College Nationals.
"Although the next national tournament is another year away, the team cannot wait to get back to work and continue to share their progress with the Eastern community," said senior club member Katlyn Wilcox. "As always, the (team) would like to extend it gratitude to the student activities office, Scott Smith (athletic equipment manager) and all the supporters on and off the mat!"
