Academic Honors and Achievements
Carpenter inducted into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi
Alexandra Carpenter of Winston, Georgia, was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Carpenter was initiated at Berry College.
Carpenter is among approximately 30,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10% of seniors and 7.5% of juniors are eligible for membership. Graduate students in the top 10% of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.
Phi Kappa Phi was founded in 1897 under the leadership of undergraduate student Marcus L. Urann who had a desire to create a different kind of honor society: one that recognized excellence in all academic disciplines. Today, the Society has chapters on more than 325 campuses in the United States and the Philippines. Its mission is “To recognize and promote academic excellence in all fields of higher education and to engage the community of scholars in service to others.”
Webb named to Emerson College Dean’s List
Presley Webb, a native of Douglasville, Georgia, has been named to Emerson College’s Dean’s List for the Fall 2020 semester. Webb is majoring in Media Arts Production and is a member of the Class of 2024. The requirement to make Emerson’s Dean’s List is a grade point average of 3.7 or higher.
Based in Boston, Massachusetts, opposite the historic Boston Common and in the heart of the city’s Theatre District, Emerson College educates individuals who will solve problems and change the world through engaged leadership in communication and the arts, a mission informed by liberal learning.
Tucker named to Ohio University Dean’s List
Ohio University Honors Tutorial College student Molly Tucker from Douglasville, GA, has been named to OHIO’s Fall 2020 Dean’s List.
More than 8,400 students qualified for the fall semester 2020 Dean’s List at Ohio University, including main and regional campuses.
Over 40 states were represented on the Dean’s List, including: Arizona, Connecticut, California, Florida, Illinois, Rhode Island, Texas and Ohio. Students also represented Ireland, Egypt, France, Germany, Japan, Canada and many other countries.
Due to COVID-19, OHIO students who earned 12 semester hours of credit, including at least six hours attempted for letter grades, with a minimum grade point average of at least 3.5 achieved this distinction.
Ohio University strives to be the best student-centered, transformative learning community in America, where students realize their promise, faculty advance knowledge, staff achieve excellence, and alumni become global leaders.
GSU Honors College recognizes local students for academic excellence
The Honors College at Georgia State University recognized 169 graduating seniors for academic excellence during the spring 2021 semester.
The following honorees from Douglasville, and the recognition earned with their respective degrees, include:
Sashary Rosado, of Douglasville, majoring in Interdisciplinary Studies, Advanced and Research Honors Distinction
Tamariya Hall, of Douglasville, majoring in Interdisciplinary Studies, Advanced Honors Distinction
The Honors College at Georgia State offers talented and motivated undergraduate students the experience of highly selective, small college with the breadth of programs and opportunities of a large, public research university in the heart of Atlanta. The Honors College awards graduation recognitions to students who have demonstrated mastery of the honors curriculum.
Georgia State University, an enterprising urban public research university, is a national leader in graduating students from widely diverse backgrounds.
Ellinas hired before graduation by Calvary Baptist Church
Timothy Ellinas, a senior pursuing a Bachelors degree in Biblical Studies from Bob Jones University, was hired before graduation as a intern at Calvary Baptist Church in Douglasville, Georgia. Ellinas is a resident of Douglasville.
Located in Greenville, South Carolina, Bob Jones University provides an outstanding regionally accredited Christian liberal arts education purposely designed to inspire a lifelong pursuit of learning, loving and leading.
BJU offers over 100 undergraduate and graduate programs in religion, education, fine arts and communication, arts and science, health professions, and business.
Fisher part of UNG team that places sixth in NSA Cyber Exercise
The University of North Georgia (UNG) finished sixth out of 11 schools participating in the National Security Agency Cyber Exercise (NCX) held virtually April 8-10.
Ryan Fisher of Douglasville, GA, was one of the UNG participants in NCX.
After entering as an expo team in 2019, this was the first year UNG participated as a competition team. UNG faced off against the nation’s five other senior military colleges, three service academies and two National Security Agency (NSA) units.
UNG’s team included 17 cadets and eight civilian students, including 11 seniors. Fourteen of these students are eligible to compete again next year.
“It’s a terrific training platform for our future cyber leaders,” said Dr. Bryson Payne, professor of computer science and director of the Center for Cyber Operations Education. “Our students are willing to try something new and get out there and learn. That’s what it takes to really excel in cyber.”
The three-day NCX competition included cyber combat, forensics and policy modules. The event “helps to develop and test cybersecurity skills, teamwork, planning, communication, critical thinking, and decision-making,” according to the NSA website.
UNG launched a cybersecurity bachelor’s degree in fall 2018 and is designated by the NSA and Department of Homeland Security as a National Center of Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense Education.
Operation Agile Leader prepares senior cadets to commission
Cadets from the University of North Georgia (UNG) generally spend the summer between their junior and senior years experiencing the grueling Advanced Camp at Fort Knox, Kentucky. The COVID-19 pandemic transformed that training to an academic-year-long effort known as Operation Agile Leader for seniors on campus.
Operation Agile Leader was the Army-mandated replacement in 2020-21 for Advanced Camp, which cadets must complete to be commissioned in the military. Cadets are tested on areas that include rifle marksmanship, hand grenades, first aid, Army combat fitness, and land navigation.
Among the 69 cadets who completed OAL training were:
• Angel Rosemond of Douglasville
• Savannah Willoughby of Douglasville
“It’s a way to ensure our graduating cadets who are commissioning are prepared to go on to their Basic Officer Leader Course,” said Col. Joshua D. Wright, UNG’s professor of military science.
Operation Agile Leader allows the U.S. Army Cadet Command to assess the cadets’ proficiency as future officers. This evaluation helps determine the cadets’ rank in the Order of Merit List, which is used to determine which cadets are Distinguished Military Students and Distinguished Military Graduates.
“It still offered them the chance to test their individual skills, as well as their leadership competencies,” said Maj. Joshua Larson, assistant professor of military science at UNG. “There’s so much going on right now. For us, it was trying to have a little bit of normalcy. Obviously, we had to do some things differently when we trained.”
Cadet Maj. Alison Gaynor, a senior from Hiram, Georgia, pursuing a degree in marketing, was grateful for her preparation.
“UNG’s Leadership Development Program prepared me well for Operation Agile Leader,” Gaynor said. “It feels like a regular school year with extra training. We’re proud of what we did junior year to get ready for this.”
Cadet Capt. Carson Doyle, commander of Golf Company in UNG’s Corps of Cadets, said the cadre and cadet leadership did a great job of balancing normal corps activities with Operation Agile Leader.
“The professor of military science and his staff were organized and did everything they could to help us get certified to commission on time,” said Doyle, a senior from Roanoke, Virginia, pursuing a degree in strategic and security studies.
The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi Inducts New Members
The following people recently were initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines.
• Amira Atwater of Douglasville at Georgia Southern University
• Karla Hernandez of Winston at Georgia College & State University
They are among approximately 30,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year.
