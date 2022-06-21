Locals named to President's List, Dean's List at Georgia Highlands
Georgia Highlands College has announced students named to the Spring 2022 President’s List and Dean’s List. To achieve President’s List status, students must earn a 4.0 grade point average and attain a minimum of nine semester hours of credit. To make Dean’s List students, must complete a minimum of nine semester hours and achieve at least a 3.5 average.
The following students were named to the President’s List:
• Megan Canty, Douglasville
• Tayah Dorough, Douglasville
• Alyssa Echols, Villa Rica
• Alyssa Folsom, Douglasville
• Kaylee Gardner, Douglasville
• Megan Holloway, Douglasville
• Gavin Johnson, Douglasville
• Shachia Jones, Douglasville
• Aubrey Jordan, Douglasville
• Nancy Miles, Douglasville
• Kaitlyn Morgan, Douglasville
• Leslie Norato, Douglasville
• Melissa Ortiz-Torres, Villa Rica
• Haley Overton, Lithia Springs
• Shloak Patel, Douglasville
• Kylie Vura, Douglasville
The following students were named to the Dean’s List:
Kayla Beasley, Douglasville
• Rebekah Biddulph, Douglasville
• Kayla Brooks, Winston
• Corrie Camden, Lithia Springs
• Brittney Clay, Douglasville
• Jacob Corll, Douglasville
• Avaye Gilford, Douglasville
• Dustin Gray, Douglasville
• Jacob Harris, Winston
• Maddalyn Hilton, Douglasville
• Jessica Johnson, Lithia Springs
• Santana Jones, Douglasville
• Jonathan Lambertis, Douglasville
• Brian Mejia, Douglasville
• Iris Perla-Iglesias, Douglasville
• Sarah Perry, Douglasville
• Litzy Ramirez, Douglasville
• Ivonne Ratkovic, Douglasville
• Soledad Rocha, Lithia Springs
• Adam Smith, Douglasville
• Malia Smith, Douglasville
• Kayla Weathington, Douglasville
• Claire Wright, Douglasville
403 named to Union University Dean's List
Four hundred three students have been named to the Union University Dean's List for the spring 2022 semester.
The Dean's List includes full-time students who achieve a 3.5 grade point average on a four-point scale.
Founded in 1823 and affiliated with the Tennessee Baptist Convention, Union University is characterized by quality Christ-centered teaching and learning. Union offers liberal arts training in more than 100 majors and programs of study along with professional programs in business, education and nursing.
About 3,000 students are currently enrolled.
Among those named to the Dean's List was Nikki Morris of Douglasville.
Evan Brown of Douglasville Receives Department of Communication Award at Mississippi College
The Mississippi College Department of Communication announced the 2021-22 academic year award winners. The Hollis and Julia Todd Scholarship is awarded to sophomore Communication majors. Eight students were selected this year including Evan Brown of Douglasville.
Andrew Hoskins named to Dean's List at U of M Crookston
Students named to the spring semester 2022 Dean's List were announced recently by the Office of the Registrar at University of Minnesota Crookston. The U of M Crookston is one of the most respected career-oriented, technology-based universities in the nation.
To qualify for a place on the Dean's List, students must complete 12 or more letter-graded (A-F) credits while attaining a 3.66 grade point average. The Crookston campus is the online leader in the University of Minnesota system and the only campus providing every full-time student with a laptop computer.
Students named to the Dean's List include the following:
• Andrew Hoskins of Douglasville
About UMN Crookston
One of five campuses in the University of Minnesota System, the University of Minnesota Crookston cultivates curiosity by engaging students in hands-on learning connecting theory to practice. As the experienced leader in delivering education online, the Crookston campus offers a distinctive learning environment providing personal attention and mentorship to develop leaders, lifelong learners, and engaged citizens. Visit Crookston at umcrookston.edu
Emily McManus Earns Dean's List Honor at Lee University
Lee University congratulates Emily McManus of Winston, GA, on earning Dean's List honors during the Spring 2022 semester.
Dean's List recognition is earned by full-time, undergraduate students with a semester grade point average between 3.7 and 4.00.
Congratulations on earning this academic achievement, Emily!
Lee University is a private, Christ-centered university located in Cleveland, Tennessee, in the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains. The university's reputation as a quality institution is seen in the high caliber of faculty, students, and friends who are drawn to campus. Over the past three decades, Lee has experienced remarkable transformations including significant growth in academic programs, athletics, institutional facilities, student enrollment, and faculty expertise and diversity. For more information, visit www.leeuniversity.edu.
Marquette Key graduates from Troy University
Marquette Key of Douglasville, GA, graduated from Troy University during the Spring Semester/Term 4 of the 2021-2022 academic year.
Key graduated with a master's degree while taking classes at Troy Online.
About Troy University
Troy University is a public, historic, international university with 22,500 students and 154,000 alumni. Students choose TROY for its quality academic programs, reasonable costs and availability of financial aid, outstanding faculty, and flexible in-class and online class offerings. Students on the Troy, Ala. campus enjoy a traditional college experience, while adult students are the centers of attention at campuses in Dothan, Montgomery and Phenix City, Ala., as well as at locations around the world and online.
Local Student Earns Westminster College Dean's List Honors for Spring 2022
Zion Posey of Douglasville, GA, was named to Westminster College's Dean's List for the spring 2022 semester. Posey is majoring in Philosophy.
Posey was among 369 students named to the Dean's List. To qualify, students must earn a GPA of 3.6 or higher.
About Westminster College: Westminster College is nationally known for its collaborative environment, outstanding experiential learning programs, focus on student success, and the effort invested in making higher education affordable and attainable to all students. Established in 1852, Westminster is proud to be the first college in the country open to all people, regardless of race, ethnicity, sex or religion from its founding charter by the Presbyterian Church (USA).
JSU Announces Spring 2022 Graduates
More than 800 students were awarded degrees as part of Jacksonville State University's Spring 2022 commencement on May 6, including:
• Evan K. Nabors of Winston, GA
• Mya D. Walker of Douglasville, GA
• Joycelyn R. Windham of Douglasville, GA
About Jacksonville State University: Founded in 1883 as a state teachers college, Jacksonville State University has grown from humble beginnings into the Alabama regional university with the highest percentage of accredited programs. Located in the Appalachian foothills midway between Birmingham and Atlanta, JSU offers more than 150 courses of study, including over 40 online programs, at the undergraduate and graduate level. To learn more, visit www.jsu.edu, call 1-800-231-JAX1 or e-mail jaxfacts@jsu.edu.
Hunter Bailey of Douglasville makes the Dean's List at Georgia College
Hunter Bailey of Douglasville, GA, made the Dean's List at Georgia College.
Georgia College recognizes its students from the J. Whitney Bunting College of Business and Technology for their outstanding work for the 2022 spring semester.
Congratulations on making the Dean's List!
Chitwood Named a Piedmont Dean's Scholar
Alexis Chitwood of Winston, GA, has been named a Piedmont University Dean's Scholar for the Spring 2022 semester. Students who are named a Dean's Scholar achieve a perfect 4.0 GPA during the semester.
Chitwood was among more than 200 students earning the Dean's Scholar designation.
About Piedmont University
Piedmont University is one of the most dynamic small universities in the Southeast. Its 300-acre residential campus is nestled in the foothills of the North Georgia mountains. Founded in 1897, Piedmont is a comprehensive liberal arts institution offering a variety of career-oriented majors in the arts and sciences, business, education, and nursing.
