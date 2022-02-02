Barfield named to Dean’s List at Southwest Wisconsin Tech
Southwest Wisconsin Technical College in Fennimore, Wisconsin, has released the names of the students who have been named to the Fall Semester Dean’s List. The Dean’s List is made up of students enrolled in associate degree and technical diploma programs who have completed six or more credits during the semester and earned a grade point average (GPA) of 3.0 or higher for the semester (non-cumulative).
• Stephanie Barfield, Health Information Technology, Douglasville, GA.
Mercer University announces Fall 2021 President’s, Dean’s Lists
Mercer University recently announced the President’s List and Dean’s List for the fall 2021 semester. Inclusion on these lists requires students to meet rigorous GPA standards specific to the college or school within the University.
Founded in 1833, Mercer University is a dynamic and comprehensive center of undergraduate, graduate and professional education. The University enrolls more than 9,000 students in 12 schools and colleges — liberal arts and sciences, law, pharmacy, medicine, business, engineering, education, theology, music, nursing, health professions, and professional advancement — on major campuses in Macon and Atlanta, medical school sites in Macon, Savannah and Columbus, and at regional academic centers in Henry and Douglas counties.
The following area students earned a place on the lists:
HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME, GRADE LEVEL, COLLEGE, HONOR
Douglasville, Georgia
• Danaeus Arnold, sophomore, School of Business, Dean’s List
• Sheena Blue, senior, College of Professional Advancement, President’s List
• Zach Burnett, senior, College of Professional Advancement, President’s List
• Jordan Griffin, freshman, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Dean’s List
• Steven Guy, senior, College of Professional Advancement, Dean’s List
• David Hannah, senior, College of Education, President’s List
• Makayla Huskey, junior, School of Business, Dean’s List
• Kiya James, junior, College of Professional Advancement, Dean’s List
• Tallon Phillips, senior, College of Education, President’s List
• Cathy Smith-Curry, senior, College of Professional Advancement, President’s List
• Jacob Woods, sophomore, School of Business, Dean’s List
Lithia Springs, Georgia
• Amanda Crump, senior, College of Education, President’s List
• Shari Dawkins, senior, College of Education, Dean’s List
Raven Thompson, senior, College of Professional Advancement, Dean’s List
• Ericka Tobar-Martinez, senior, College of Education, Dean’s List
Winston, Georgia
• Leslie Johnson, senior, College of Education, Dean’s List
JSU Announces Fall 2021 President’s List
Nearly 1,100 students were named to the President’s List at Jacksonville State University for their outstanding academic performance in Fall 2021. The honorees include:
• Brodie Babcock of Lithia Springs
• Bianca Griggs of Douglasville
• Katherine Leonard of Douglasville
• Evie Martin of Douglasville
JSU Announces Fall 2021 Dean’s List
More than 1,200 students have been named to the Dean’s List for their outstanding academic performance at Jacksonville State University in Fall 2021. The honorees include:
• Valeria LoRusso of Lithia Springs
• Braylan Robinson of Lithia Springs
• Trinity Watts of Douglasville
• Madison Prince of Douglasville
• Emily Barnett of Douglasville
• Murchison Murray of Douglasville
• Josue Guzman of Douglasville
• Shelby Cox of Douglasville
• Baleigh Bradford of Douglasville
• Destin Felder of Douglasville
• Olivia Pinkston of Douglasville
• Elijah Lalanne of Douglasville
• Demarco Price of Douglasville
• Judith Herrera of Winston
Georgia Tech Fall 2021 Graduates Announced
The Georgia Institute of Technology presented degrees to approximately 4,900 undergraduate and graduate students during the Institute’s 261st Commencement exercises December 17-18, 2021, at Bobby Dodd Stadium.
• Dennis Adams of Lithia Springs — Master of Science in Aerospace Engineering
• Janell Tanner of Lithia Springs — Bachelor of Science in Computer Science with Highest Honors
• Raegan Allister of Douglasville — Master of Science in International Affairs
• Benjamin Leverett of Winston — Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering with Highest Honors
• Ethan Offenbacher of Douglasville — Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering
• John Murphy of Winston — Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering
The Georgia Institute of Technology, or Georgia Tech, is a top 10 public research university developing leaders who advance technology and improve the human condition.
Shorter University Announces Local Dean’s List Students
Shorter University has announced students named to the dean’s list during the fall semester of 2021. To achieve this honor, students must have been enrolled full time and have earned at least a 3.5 grade point average for the term.
Students named to the list include:
HOMETOWN, STATE, NAME, MAJOR
Douglasville, GA
• Jordan Bowzard, Communication Studies
• Aleigha Eason, Marketing
• Kayla George, Theatre
• Baraka Salumu, Music Education
Winston, GA
• Maverick Beaudreau, Communication Studies
• Abbie Howard, Christian Studies
JSU Announces Fall 2021 Graduates
More than 600 students were awarded degrees as part of Jacksonville State University’s Fall 2021 commencement on December 10.
• Alysia Brown-Curry of Douglasville
• Cardell Felder of Douglasville
• Madison Prince of Douglasville
• Andriana Raggs of Douglasville
• Matthew Turner of Douglasville
Tiffany Wilson of Douglasville named to Dean’s List at The Citadel
Tiffany Wilson of Douglasville, Georgia is among the more than 1,300 cadets and students recognized for their academic achievements during the fall 2021 semester at The Citadel.
The dean’s list is a recognition given to cadets and students who are registered for 12 or more semester hours and whose grade point average is 3.20 or higher, with no grade of I (Incomplete) and no grade below C for work in a semester.
Cadets who are named to the dean’s list receive a medal, which is worn on their uniform during the semester following their academic achievement. Non-cadet students on the dean’s list are presented a certificate.
Academics at The Citadel are divided between five schools: the Tommy and Victoria Baker School of Business, the School of Engineering, the School of Humanities and Social Sciences, the Swain Family School of Science and Mathematics and the Zucker Family School of Education.
Fall 2021 Graduates Announced at UA
The University of Alabama awarded 2,362 degrees during its fall commencement ceremonies on Dec. 10-11, 2021.
Local students receiving honors:
• Chelsea Martin of Douglasville received a Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration
• Christy Pelzer of Douglasville received a Bachelor of Science in Human Environmental Sciences
Samford University Dean’s List Announced for Fall 2021 Semester
Samford University recognizes 1,826 students named to the 2021 fall semester Dean’s List.
To qualify for the dean’s list, a student must have earned a minimum 3.5 grade point average out of a possible 4.0 while attempting at least 12 credit hours of coursework. Dean’s List is the highest academic recognition given by the school at the end of each semester.
• Andrew Anderson of Douglasville, GA
• Emmaline Conn of Douglasville, GA
• Audrey Myers of Douglasville, GA
Milner of Lithia Springs named to Muskingum University Academic Merit List
Alicia Milner of Lithia Springs has been named to the Fall 2021 Academic Merit List at Muskingum University in New Concord, Ohio.
The Academic Merit list contains the names of undergraduate degree-seeking students who started the semester as a part-time student (minimum load of 6 completed hours) and earned a term GPA of 3.60 or above on A-F graded coursework.
Lauren Wood of Douglasville Named to Fall 2021 Dean’s List at Hofstra University
Lauren Wood of Douglasville, GA, excelled during the Fall 2021 semester, achieving a GPA of at least 3.5 to earn a spot on the Dean’s List.
Hofstra University is a nationally ranked and recognized private university in Hempstead, N.Y. that is the only school to ever host three consecutive presidential debates (2008, 2012 and 2016).
Marching Southerners Win Top Honor in College Bands
Jacksonville State University’s famed marching band, The Marching Southerners, has won the top prize in college bands — the prestigious Sudler Trophy from the John Phillip Sousa Foundation — and also been invited to represent the US in Normandy, France, at the 80th anniversary of D-Day in June 2024. Local members of the band include:
• Jade Cervantes of Douglasville, Alto Sax section.
• Jacob Womack of Douglasville, Flute section.
• Randy Pitts of Douglasville, Front Ensemble section.
• Destin Felder of Douglasville, Baritone / Euphonium section.
