University of North Georgia announces Dean’s Lists for Fall 2022The deans of each of UNG’s colleges announced the names of those students who made their respective lists for Fall 2022.
Dean’s List recognition is achieved by having at least a 3.5 grade point average, carrying 12 or more credit hours in one semester and having no grade lower than B.
Dean’s List honorees included:
• Oreoluwa Fagbamiye of Douglasville
• Preston Kidd of Douglasville
• Cara Verner of Douglasville
• Josi George of Douglasville
• Skylar Akins of Douglasville
• Elliott Westbrook of Douglasville
• Ethan Acker of Douglasville
• Reagan Hudson of Douglasville
• Pierce Williams of Douglasville
• Kyle Martelino of Winston
University of North Georgia announces President’s Lists for Fall 2022University of North Georgia (UNG) President Bonita C. Jacobs recognized students who achieved a 4.0 GPA during the Fall 2022 semester. Students enrolled in 12 or more credit hours in bachelor’s degree programs who achieved a 4.0 grade point average were named to the President’s Honor Roll. Students enrolled in associate degree or dual enrollment programs who met the same level of achievement were named to the President’s List.
• Sarah Boggs of Douglasville earned recognition on the President’s Honor Roll.
• Emily Frost of Douglasville earned recognition on the President’s Honor Roll.
• Karli Hollis of Douglasville earned recognition on the President’s Honor Roll.
• Walker McGraw of Douglasville earned recognition on the President’s Honor Roll.
• Allison Mount of Douglasville earned recognition on the President’s Honor Roll.
• Sarah Yancey of Douglasville earned recognition on the President’s Honor Roll.
JSU Announces Fall 2022 President’s ListNearly 1200 students were named to the President’s List at Jacksonville State University for their outstanding academic performance in Fall 2022, including:
• Valeria Lynn LoRusso of Lithia Springs, GA
• Bianca L Griggs of Douglasville, GA
• Murchison Griff Murray of Douglasville, GA
• Chandler J Postell of Douglasville, GA
• Ayanna A Grant of Douglasville, GA
• Miles A Hembree of Winston, GA
• Jordan Alexis Eslinger of Winston, GA
JSU Announces Fall 2022 Dean’s ListMore than 1300 students have been named to the Dean’s List for their outstanding academic performance at Jacksonville State University in Fall 2022, including:
• Conner B Babcock of Lithia Springs, GA
• Damira N Wade of Lithia Springs, GA
• Zachery LaVelle Stanley of Lithia Springs, GA
• Raine Tillery of Douglasville, GA
• Katherine A Leonard of Douglasville, GA
• Randy Lamar Pitts of Douglasville, GA
• Taylor A Smith of Douglasville, GA
• Jake Kaden Harris of Douglasville, GA
• Chloe Louise Forrest of Douglasville, GA
• Emma N Smith of Douglasville, GA
• Shelby K Cox of Douglasville, GA
• Thomas A Hembree of Winston, GA
• Judith X Herrera of Winston, GA
JSU Announces Fall 2022 GraduatesNearly 600 students were awarded degrees as part of Jacksonville State University’s Fall 2022 commencement on Dec. 16, including the following:
• Nathadus Blakney of Douglasville
• Jacob Camp of Douglasville
• Ayanna Grant of Douglasville
• Katherine Leonard of Douglasville
• Terrance Martin of Douglasville
• Billie Rodriguez of Douglasville
• Zachery Stanley of Lithia Springs
• Ashley Westbrook of Douglasville
• Kemuel Williams of Lithia Springs
Valdosta State University Announces Fall 2022 Dean’s ListMore than 1,700 distinguished and accomplished students were recognized for exemplifying excellence in the attainment of their educational goals by being named to Valdosta State University’s Fall 2022 Dean’s List.
VSU’s Fall 2022 Dean’s List includes the following area residents:
• Keisha Jacobs of Douglasville
• Sherrelle Scarborough of Douglasville
• Malaysia Dorsey of Douglasville
• Ava Lindsey of Douglasville
Jose Valtierra Initiated into Omicron Delta KappaJose Valtierra, a native of Douglasville, was recently initiated into the Oglethorpe University Circle of Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society. The Society welcomed 646 new initiates from 23 universities during December 2022.
Students initiated into the Society must be sophomores, juniors, seniors, or graduate/professional students in the top 35% of their class, demonstrate leadership experience in at least one of the five pillars, and embrace the ODK ideals. Fewer than five% of students on a campus are invited to join each year.
Omicron Delta Kappa Society, the National Leadership Honor Society, was founded in Lexington, Virginia, on December 3, 1914. A group of 15 students and faculty members established the Society to recognize and encourage leadership at the collegiate level. The founders established the ODK Idea-the concept that individuals representing all phases of collegiate life should collaborate with faculty and others to support the campus and community. ODK’s mission is to honor and develop leaders; encourage collaboration among students, faculty, staff, and alumni; and promote ODK’s leadership values of collaboration, inclusivity, integrity, scholarship, and service on college and university campuses throughout North America. The Society’s national headquarters are located in Lexington, Virginia.
Shanon Wilson Named to SNHU Dean’s ListShanon Wilson of Douglasville has been named to Southern New Hampshire University’s Fall 2022 Dean’s List. The fall terms run from September to December.
SNHU Announces Fall 2022 President’s ListIt is with great pleasure that Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) congratulates the following students on being named to the Fall 2022 President’s List. The fall terms run from September to December.
Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above for the reporting term are named to the President’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired 8-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer.
• Terry Walker of Lithia Springs
• Edy Dollisme of Douglasville
• Anecia Chavis-Puller of Douglasville
• Brittany Blanchette of Douglasville
• Porchia Williams of Douglasville
• Crystal Oliver of Douglasville
Georgia College announces Fall 2022 Dean’s List
Georgia College & State University recognizes its students from the College of Health Sciences for making the Dean’s List for the fall 2022 semester.
Georgia College salutes all of its students who made the Dean’s List for their strong efforts.
• Amelia Glaser of Douglasville
• Emma Godfrey of Winston
• Bailey Gordon of Douglasville
Georgia College announces Fall President’s List
Georgia College & State University recognizes its students from the College of Arts & Sciences for making the President’s List for the fall 2022 semester.
Georgia College salutes all of its students who made the President’s List for their outstanding efforts.
• Anaya Cone of Douglasville
• Connor Sivley of Winston
