Local students named to Kennesaw State's Spring 2022 President's List
Kennesaw State University has named nearly 5,000 students to the President's List in recognition of their academic excellence for the Spring 2022 semester. To achieve this honor, each undergraduate student must have completed at least nine semester hours with a term grade point average of 4.0.
Students from Douglas County earning President's List honors are:
• Alex Gaskins of Douglasville, majoring in History Education-Interest
• Jasmine Lacey of Douglasville, majoring in Accounting-Interest
• Jennica Villanueva of Lithia Springs, majoring in Interactive Design
• Cydney Henderson of Douglasville, majoring in Criminal Justice
• Carlos Zambrano of Douglasville, majoring in Construction Management
• Alex Peterson of Douglasville, majoring in Information Technology
• Ethan Keheley of Douglasville, majoring in Mechanical Engineering
• Ansleigh Seymour of Douglasville, majoring in Elementary Education
• Mary Chabbouh of Winston, majoring in Nursing
• Sarah Acker of Douglasville, majoring in Nursing
• Alexcia Salvant of Douglasville, majoring in Construction Management
• Chad Sorensen of Douglasville, majoring in Geography
• Molli Brunsvold of Douglasville, majoring in Psychology
• Ela Valenzuela of Douglasville, majoring in Org & Prof Communication
• Reagan Wilbourn of Douglasville, majoring in Psychology
• Jasmine Willis of Douglasville, majoring in Secondary Education-Interest
• Delaynie Grogan of Douglasville, majoring in Information Systems-Interest
• Elizabeth Kimbrough of Douglasville, majoring in Integrated Health Science
• Hope Delagrange of Douglasville, majoring in Exercise Science
• Haley Combs of Winston, majoring in Journalism and Emerging Media
• Cameron Rice of Douglasville, majoring in Modern Language & Culture
• Beth McKnight of Douglasville, majoring in Finance
• Betsy Barron of Douglasville, majoring in Elementary Education
• Greg Hitnariansingh of Douglasville, majoring in Mechanical Engineering
• Jason Earl of Douglasville, majoring in Electrical Engineering
• Nicole Mcarthur of Douglasville, majoring in Management-Interest
• Jacob Cromer of Douglasville, majoring in Information Technology
• Lauren Dooley of Douglasville, majoring in Public Health Ed. - Interest
• Ethan Sanders of Douglasville, majoring in Sport Management
• Eduardo Velarde La Rosa of Douglasville, majoring in Marketing-Interest
• Aspen Sykes of Douglasville, majoring in Accounting-Interest
• Lindsey LePere of Douglasville, majoring in Management
• Lelani Smith of Douglasville, majoring in Modern Language & Culture
• Tani Brown of Douglasville, majoring in Dance
• Asarra McGee of Douglasville, majoring in Sociology
• Jayla Whittaker of Lithia Springs, majoring in Biology
• Ashley Owens of Douglasville, majoring in Elementary Education
• Emeree' Jackson of Douglasville, majoring in Marketing-Interest
• Madison Hughes of Douglasville, majoring in Elementary Education
• McCall Jackson of Douglasville, majoring in English
• Marissa Bailey of Lithia Springs, majoring in Technical Communication
• Spencer Starks of Douglasville, majoring in Computer Science
• Andy Phan of Douglasville, majoring in Computer Engineering
• Michael Leung of Lithia Springs, majoring in Computer Game Design & Dev
• Carlos De Santiago of Lithia Springs, majoring in Computer Science
• Julian Beris of Douglasville, majoring in Biology
• Karen Rigdon of Lithia Springs, majoring in Nursing-Interest
• Ali Mehr of Douglasville, majoring in Entrepreneurship-Interest
• Cristen Queen of Douglasville, majoring in Accounting
• Ariana Alvord of Douglasville, majoring in Biology
• Cassidie Grogan of Douglasville, majoring in Software Engineering
• Javid Gomez of Winston, majoring in Psychology
• Samaya Williams of Douglasville, majoring in Elementary Education-Interest
• Juliana Shaffer of Douglasville, majoring in Psychology
• Mia Hutchinson of Douglasville, majoring in Psychology
• Dawson White of Douglasville, majoring in Computer Science
• Kennedy King of Douglasville, majoring in Nursing-Interest
• MacKenzie Joiner of Winston, majoring in Biology
• Maggie Riggs of Douglasville, majoring in Nursing-Interest
• Christine Chabbouh of Winston, majoring in Marketing-Interest
• Katie Cabeza of Douglasville, majoring in Accounting-Interest
• Julian Bromfield of Douglasville, majoring in Mechanical Engineering
• Cody Stevens of Douglasville, majoring in Criminal Justice
• Ashlyn Davis of Douglasville, majoring in Sport Management
• Caitlyn Pitts of Winston, majoring in Nursing-Interest
• Henry Cook of Douglasville, majoring in Exercise Science-Interest
• Summer Bridges of Douglasville, majoring in History
• Elijah Jones of Winston, majoring in Mechatronics Engineering
• Collin Sutton of Douglasville, majoring in Computer Science
• Carson Bullard of Douglasville, majoring in Undeclared - Business & Mgt
• Ebony Golden of Lithia Springs, majoring in Theatre & Performance Studies
• Summer Medina of Douglasville, majoring in Exercise Science-Interest
• Greg Riddle of Douglasville, majoring in Cybersecurity Interest
• Emma Daniell of Douglasville, majoring in Modern Language & Culture
• Joshua Carter of Douglasville, majoring in Electrical Engineering
• Jordan Pierce of Douglasville, majoring in Elementary Education-Interest
Ke'Andra Hayes Receives the Field Work Placement Award at GSU
Ke'Andra Hayes of Lithia Springs received the School of Social Work's Field Work Placement Award during the Andrew Young School of Policy Studies 2022 Honors Day celebration at Georgia State University.
The award recognizes students who have, in the judgment of the School of Social Work faculty, gone above and beyond in their field placement while demonstrating initiative and creativity.
Georgia Tech Spring 2022 graduates announced
The Georgia Institute of Technology presented degrees to more than 4,500 undergraduate and graduate students during the Institute's 262nd Commencement exercises May 6-7, 2022, at Bobby Dodd Stadium.
Among the graduates were:
• Karissa Beveridge of Douglasville - Bachelor of Science in Architecture
• Devon Boatright of Douglasville - Bachelor of Science in Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering with Highest Honors
• Ibrahima Diallo of Douglasville - Bachelor of Science in Computer Science
• Nicole Fegans of Douglasville - Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with Honors
• Anli French of Douglasville - Bachelor of Science in Architecture with Highest Honors
• Harley Fuller of Douglasville - Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering with Honors
• Tagleet Geltser of Douglasville - Bachelor of Science in Materials Science and Engineering with Highest Honors
• Daniel Justice of Lithia Springs - Bachelor of Science in Computer Science with High Honors
• Sue Reon Kim of Douglasville - Master of Science in Human-Computer Interaction
• Jiawei Li of Lithia Spgs - Bachelor of Science in Computer Science with Highest Honors
• Xufei Liu of Douglasville (30135) - Bachelor of Science in Industrial Engineering with Highest Honors
• Luke Marchbanks of Douglasville - Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering with High Honors
• Haley McElroy of Douglasville - Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with Highest Honors
• William Platt of Douglasville - Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering
• Ibrahim Raifu of Douglasville - Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering with High Honors
• Shelby Robinson of Douglasville - Bachelor of Science in Computer Science
• Logan Sweeney of Douglasville - Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering with Honors
• Thanh Nhan Tran of Douglasville - Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering with Highest Honors
• Hana Zanlerigu of Lithia Springs - Bachelor of Science in Biomedical Engineering
Freed-Hardeman University Announces Spring 2022 President's, Dean's Lists
Freed-Hardeman University has released the names of students who made the President's and Dean's Lists for the spring 2022 semester.
To be on the President's List, a student must be full-time and have a 4.0 grade point average. Students on the Dean's List have earned a minimum 3.4 grade point average for the semester.
Camber Adkins, of Douglasville, Georgia, was named to FHU's President's List. Adkins is earning a Bachelor of Arts in Art Graphic Design.
