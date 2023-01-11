Academic Honors and Achievements
UNG confers degrees for fall 2022 graduates
For the fall 2022 semester, the University of North Georgia (UNG) awarded more than 900 degrees and 12 certificates to graduates. About 600 graduates participated in the fall 2022 commencement ceremonies held Dec. 17 at the Convocation Center at UNG’s Dahlonega Campus. Graduates included:
• Oreoluwa Fagbamiye of Douglasville
• Emily Frost of Douglasville
• Gunnar Hicks of Douglasville
• Andrew Welch of Douglasville
Douglas County Student Makes Brewton-Parker Dean’s List
One student from Douglas County qualified for the Dean’s List at Brewton-Parker College of Mount Vernon, Georgia, for the Fall 2022 semester, announced Dr. Robert Brian, Vice President for Academic Services.
The student is Cisley Lorraine Copper from Lithia Springs.
Qualifying students were enrolled in 12 or more hours and earned a grade point average of 3.6 or better.
Abbigayle Sutton of Douglasville Named to the Young Harris College Dean’s List
Abbigayle Sutton of Douglasville has been named to the Young Harris College Dean’s List for the Fall 2022 semester!
Only students who achieve a 3.5 grade point average or better are eligible to be named to this list.
Area residents graduate from Georgia Southwestern State University
The following area residents were among over 600 students who earned an undergraduate or graduate degree from Georgia Southwestern State University during the Fall 2022 Commencement Ceremony held on Friday, December 9 in the Convocation Hall of the Student Success Center.
Siredma Acosta of Douglasville, GA earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in human resource management.
Temiloluwa Lumpkin of Douglasville, GA earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in human resource management.
Karen Gorzynski of Douglasville, GA earned a specialist’s degree in teacher leadership.
Autumn Metcalf makes Fall 2022 Dean’s List at Georgia Southwestern State University
Autumn Metcalf, a resident of Douglasville, GA, made the Fall 2022 Dean’s List at Georgia Southwestern State University and was among 596 students recognized for scholastic achievement.
To be eligible for the Dean’s List, a student must earn a semester GPA of 3.5 or better and take a minimum of 12 credit hours.
Mount Marty University Announces Fall 2022 Dean’s List
Mount Marty University in Yankton, SD, is pleased to announce the Fall 2022 Dean’s List Honorees. The Dean’s List Honoree at Mount Marty University is defined as a full-time undergraduate student completing a full-time load of graded coursework with a minimum term grade point average of 3.5.
The fall 2022 Dean’s List honorees include the following local students:
• Marvan J Larose, of Douglasville.
Chitwood Earns Piedmont University Dean’s List Honor
Alexis Chitwood of Winston, GA, was among nearly 300 Piedmont University students who earned a GPA of 3.50-3.99 to qualify for the Dean’s List for the Fall 2022 semester.
