Local students named to Kennesaw State's Fall 2022 President's List
Kennesaw State University has named 5,503 students to the President's List in recognition of their academic excellence for the Fall 2022 semester. To achieve this honor, each undergraduate student must have completed at least nine semester hours with a term grade point average of 4.0.
Students from Douglas County earning President's List honors are:
• Betsy Barron of Douglasville, majoring in Elementary Education
• Ashley Blanco of Douglasville, majoring in Elementary Education
• Josiane Hardin of Douglasville, majoring in Elementary Education
• Ashley Owens of Douglasville, majoring in Elementary Education
• Gavin Johnson of Douglasville, majoring in Finance-Interest
• Myles Cordero of Douglasville, majoring in Information Systems-Interest
• Axel Galdamez Lezama of Douglasville), majoring in Information Systems-Interest
• Xavier Scott of Lithia Springs, majoring in Information Systems
• Desaray Anderson of Douglasville, majoring in Marketing-Interest
• Christine Chabbouh of Winston, majoring in Marketing-Interest
• Tyler Stockunas of Douglasville, majoring in Marketing
• Zarria Word of Douglasville, majoring in Marketing-Interest
• Katie Cabeza of Douglasville, majoring in Accounting-Interest
• Bryan King of Lithia Springs, majoring in Accounting
• Jasmine Lacey of Douglasville, majoring in Accounting-Interest
• Zachary Leverett of Winston, majoring in Accounting
• Robert Akery of Douglasville, majoring in Management-Interest
• Carson Bullard of Douglasville, majoring in Undeclared - Business & Mgt
• Ian Tait of Douglasville, majoring in Management-Interest
• Kim Nguyen of Douglasville, majoring in Architecture
• Sullivan Bedenbaugh of Douglasville, majoring in Computer Science
• Tatiana Serrano of Douglasville, majoring in Undeclared - Sci, Comp & Tech
• Spencer Starks of Douglasville, majoring in Computer Science
• Robert Stone of Douglasville, majoring in Computer Science
• Dawson White of Douglasville, majoring in Computer Science
• Cody Reese of Winston, majoring in Information Technology
• Claudio Costa of Douglasville, majoring in Software Engineering
• Collin Sutton of Douglasville, majoring in Computer Game Design & Dev
• Trevor Cannan of Douglasville, majoring in Civil Engineering
• Corey Gordon of Douglasville, majoring in Civil Engineering
• Alan Nuno of Lithia Springs, majoring in Computer Engineering
• Kevin Toyle of Lithia Springs, majoring in Computer Engineering
• Alexis Osorio-Magana of Douglasville, majoring in Mechanical Engineering Tech
• Grantham Crabtree of Douglasville, majoring in Mechanical Engineering
• Gregory Hitnariansingh of Douglasville, majoring in Mechanical Engineering
• Taylor Hunt of Douglasville, majoring in Mechanical Engineering
• Ashlyn Davis of Douglasville, majoring in Sport Management
• Hope Delagrange of Douglasville, majoring in Exercise Science
• Morgan Johnson of Douglasville, majoring in Exercise Science-Interest
• Janae Rookard of Winston, majoring in Exercise Science-Interest
• Elizabeth Kimbrough of Douglasville, majoring in Integrated Health Science
• Mopelola Akintola of Douglasville, majoring in Nursing-Interest
• Kaia Alexander of Douglasville, majoring in Nursing-Interest
• Nyamewaa Ayim-Darko of Douglasville, majoring in Nursing-Interest
• Callie Greathouse of Douglasville, majoring in Nursing
• Caitlyn Pitts of Winston, majoring in Nursing-Interest
• Camille Richardson of Douglasville, majoring in Nursing-Interest
• Sara Riggs of Douglasville, majoring in Nursing-Interest
• Brock Sabourin of Douglasville, majoring in Nursing-Interest
• Sydney Smith of Lithia Springs, majoring in Nursing
• Maci Aikens of Douglasville, majoring in Human Services
• Mariah Bolen of Douglasville, majoring in Human Services
• Ariana Alvord of Douglasville, majoring in Biology
• Ulysses Beris of Douglasville, majoring in Biology
• Shelbie Simmonette of Douglasville (30135), majoring in Biology
• Jayla Whittaker of Lithia Springs, majoring in Biology
• Nina Owens of Douglasville, majoring in Dance
• Brea Decuir of Lithia Springs, majoring in Art
• Vahid Fusung of Douglasville, majoring in Digital Animation
• Christopher Jose of Douglasville, majoring in Digital Animation
• Danielle Rodriguez of Douglasville, majoring in Apparel and Textiles
• Chloe Cowan of Lithia Springs, majoring in Undeclared - Social Science
• McCall Jackson of Douglasville, majoring in English
• Summer Bridges of Douglasville, majoring in History
• Jonathan Carpenter of Winston, majoring in Interdisciplinary Studies
• Constantinos Fotopoulos of Douglasville, majoring in Interdisciplinary Studies
• Molli Brunsvold of Douglasville, majoring in Psychology
• Amerah Cole of Lithia Springs, majoring in Psychology
• Javid Gomez of Winston, majoring in Psychology
• Madison Hughes of Douglasville, majoring in Psychology
• Juliana Shaffer of Douglasville, majoring in Psychology
• Aliyah Sirmons of Lithia Springs, majoring in Psychology
• Nathaniel Turner of Douglasville, majoring in Psychology
• Reagan Wilbourn of Douglasville, majoring in Psychology
• Riana Mavity of Lithia Springs, majoring in Media & Entertainment
• William Watson of Douglasville, majoring in Media & Entertainment-Interest
• Lauryn Simmonette of Douglasville, majoring in Criminal Justice
• Marissa Bailey of Lithia Springs, majoring in Technical Communication
• Jennica Villanueva of Lithia Springs, majoring in Interactive Design
Valdosta State University Announces Fall 2022 Graduates
Valdosta State University is proud to announce the members of its graduating class of Fall 2022. This includes the following area residents:
• Heather Grimmer of Winston has earned the Bachelor of Business Administration in Management
• Elijah Janeau of Douglasville has earned the Bachelor of Business Admin in Finance
• LaTosha Wright of Douglasville has earned the Education Specialist in Educational Leadership
Teanna Jenkins of Douglasville Earns Degree from University of Maryland Global Campus
Teanna Jenkins, of Douglasville, earned a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from University of Maryland Global Campus in fall 2022.
Jenkins was one of more than 7,600 students worldwide who earned degrees from UMGC in the fall. Graduates came from all 50 states, five U.S. territories, and 18 countries.
Zari Mackey named to Wofford College's fall 2022 Dean's List
Zari Mackey has been named to the fall 2022 Dean's List at Wofford College in Spartanburg, S.C. Mackey is from Douglasville, Georgia.
Andrew Hoskins named to Fall Semester 2022 Dean's List at UMN Crookston
The University of Minnesota Crookston announces students who were named to the Fall 2022 Dean's List which was recently released by the Office of the Registrar. To qualify for the Dean's List, students must complete 12 or more letter-graded (A-F) credits while attaining a 3.66 grade point average.
Students named to the Dean's List include Andrew Hoskins of Douglasville, GA, majoring in Marketing.
FHU Announces Fall 2022 President's, Dean's Lists
Freed-Hardeman University has released the names of students who made the President's and Dean's Lists for the Fall 2022 semester. To be on the President's List, a student must be full-time and have a 4.0 grade point average. Students on the Dean's List have earned a minimum 3.4 grade point average for the semester.
The following students from Douglas County were recently recognized by the university:
MacKenzie Scarborough, of Douglasville, Georgia, was named to the Dean's List. Scarborough is earning a Bachelor of Arts in Photography.
Camber Adkins, of Douglasville, Georgia, was named to the President's List. Adkins is earning a Bachelor of Arts in Art Graphic Design.
Fall 2022 Graduates Announced at UA
The University of Alabama awarded over 1,650 degrees during its fall commencement ceremonies on Dec. 10, 2022.
A recent economic analysis found that a degree from The University of Alabama can pay more over time than investments in United States stock market indexes. The University provides numerous opportunities for service and growth to help prepare future generations through its educational, cultural and social experiences. UA is not only home to competitive academic programs, expert faculty and a beautiful campus, but it is also the place Where Legends Are Made.
Students listed as candidates to receive degrees include:
• Raven Godwin of Lithia Springs received Bachelor of Arts.
• Michaela Kitchen of Douglasville received Master of Public Health.
• Zharia Rogan of Lithia Springs received Bachelor of Science.
• Antrez Walker of Douglasville received Bachelor of Arts.
