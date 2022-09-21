Locals Named To Summer 2022 Dean's List at Georgia State University
To be eligible for the Dean's List during the summer semester, degree-seeking students with a minimum Georgia State cumulative GPA of 2.00 must earn a 3.50 GPA for the semester and complete at least 6 semester hours of academic credit with no incompletes.
The following students from Douglas County were named to the summer 2022 Dean's List:
• Victor Adomako of Douglasville
• Cyndi Agyekum of Douglasville
• Salma Anderson of Douglasville
• Victoria Apac of Douglasville
• Kaira Bowen of Lithia Springs
• Devon Brothers of Douglasville
• Chanice Campbell of Douglasville
• Tanielia Campbell of Douglasville
• Caitryn Chemwor of Lithia Springs
• Jordan Clark of Douglasville
• Imani Conant-Curtis of Douglasville
• Jailen Corbin of Douglasville
• Siema Cox of Lithia Springs
• Jamie Crews of Douglasville
• Franjee Dassent of Douglasville
• Shannon Doctor of Lithia Springs
• Amanda Dorvelus of Douglasville
• Cayden Ellis of Douglasville
• Jonelle Farrar of Douglasville
• Lauryn Florentino of Douglasville
• Kamia Gresham of Douglasville
• Danielle Hall of Douglasville
• Quinn Harris of Douglasville
• Shaniya Hinds of Douglasville
• Jerad Johanningmeier of Winston
• Jasmin Johnson of Douglasville
• Kiara Kelly of Lithia Springs
• Lisette Lindley of Douglasville
• Severine Louis of Douglasville
• Peter McClain of Douglasville
• Joshua Mosley of Douglasville
• Ijeoma Nketeh of Lithia Springs
• Chinedu Nwosu of Douglasville
• Titus Quarshie of Douglasville
• Leticia Roberts of Douglasville
• Deanna Rodriguez of Douglasville
• Sima Saeed of Douglasville
• Zachary Williams of Douglasville
• Bernard Wright of Douglasville
Georgia State University, an enterprising urban public research university, is a national leader in graduating students from widely diverse backgrounds.
Locals Named To Summer 2022 President's List at Georgia State University
To be eligible for the President's List during the summer semester, degree-seeking students with a minimum Georgia State University cumulative grade point average (GPA) of 2.00 must earn a 4.0 GPA for the semester and complete at least 6 semester hours of academic credit with no incompletes.
Students from Douglas County include:
• Jadesola Ajibade of Douglasville
• Imani Armstrong of Lithia Springs
• Tiffany Beasley of Douglasville
• Nichol Bowen of Douglasville
• Brooke Bransford of Douglasville
• Rockelle Browne of Lithia Springs
• Laila Campbell of Douglasville
• Jewana Chaudhary of Douglasville
• Sydney Dumper of Douglasville
• Rhema Eugene-Ganiga of Douglasville
• Oksana Harrington of Douglasville
• Christopher Hayes of Douglasville
• Ebonique Heywood of Lithia Springs
• Justin Howard of Douglasville
• Skylar James of Winston
• Kathryn Kluttz of Lithia Springs
• Simone Lake of Douglasville
• Henry McClain of Douglasville
• Bethany McCullough of Douglasville
• Samantha Mesidor of Douglasville
• Jessica Minter of Douglasville
• Julie Nguyen of Douglasville
• Taylor Nixon of Lithia Springs
• Valentine Okpala of Douglasville
• Peter Oyekunle of Douglasville
• Tiffany Padilla-Cilio of Lithia Springs
• Brittani Powell of Douglasville
• Madeline Riddell of Douglasville
• Emani Silvera of Douglasville
• Alexius Singleton of Douglasville
• Diamond Solomon of Douglasville
• Ana Thuy of Douglasville
• Mikyle Troy of Douglasville
• Lauren Watkins of Lithia Springs
• Darnita Williams of Lithia Springs
• Serenity Wright of Douglasville
