Fall 2021 Graduation at Georgia State University
More than 3,000 students graduated from Georgia State University during the fall 2021 semester at the associate's, bachelor's, master's, specialist and doctoral levels.
Graduates from Douglas County include:
• Allendria Brown of Douglasville, a Bachelor of Science degree, majoring in Psychology
• Alexandria Cooper of Douglasville, a Master of Education degree, majoring in Elementary Education with a concentration in Elementary Literacy
• Adrianne Dowdy of Lithia Springs, a Bachelor of Arts degree, majoring in Film and Media
• Ajia Kim of Lithia Springs, a Bachelor of Science degree, majoring in Computer Science
• Ashley Reyes of Winston, a Master of Public Health degree
• Alonna Rigby of Douglasville, an Associate of Science degree, with studies in Psychology
• Angel Robbins of Douglasville, a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, majoring in Accounting
• April Wilkes of Douglasville, a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree, majoring in Studio with a concentration in Textiles
• Carrington Morgan of Lithia Springs, a Bachelor of Arts degree, majoring in Art with a concentration in Studio Art
• Cassandra Ramos of Douglasville, a Bachelor of Science degree, majoring in Psychology
• Daniel Campos of Douglasville, a Bachelor of Arts degree, majoring in Political Science
• David Shepard of Douglasville, a Bachelor of Arts degree, majoring in Journalism with a concentration in Public Relations
• Evan Doty of Lithia Springs, a Bachelor of Science degree, majoring in Economics
• Essence Nelson of Douglasville, a Bachelor of Arts degree, majoring in Film and Media
• Evan Shadix of Douglasville, a Bachelor of Arts degree, majoring in Sociology
• Jackson Deakin of Douglasville, a Bachelor of Science degree, majoring in Criminal Justice with a concentration in Crime and Justice
• Jalisa Granger of Douglasville, an Associate of Science degree, with studies in Health Science Professions
• Janasia Lewis of Douglasville, a Bachelor of Science In Nursing degree
• John Rock of Douglasville, a Master of Science In Analytics degree with a concentration in Data Science in Business
• Jenifer Vega of Atlanta, a Master of Public Health degree, majoring in Public Health with a concentration in Environmental Health
• Jessica Washington of Lithia Springs, a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, majoring in Entrepreneurship
• Javin Williams of Douglasville, a Bachelor of Interdisciplinary Studies degree, majoring in Interdisciplinary Studies with a concentration in Sport Administration
• Jonnai Williams of Lithia Springs, an Associate of Arts degree, with studies in Film
• Katelyn Burton of Douglasville, a Bachelor of Science degree, majoring in Public Policy with a concentration in Planning & Economic Development
• Keisha Cespedes of Douglasville, an Associate of Science degree, with studies in Health Science Professions
• Kyera Cummings of Douglasville, an Associate of Arts degree, with studies in Foreign Language With Business
• Kennedy Wilson of Douglasville, a Bachelor of Interdisciplinary Studies degree, majoring in Interdisciplinary Studies with a concentration in Social Entrepreneurship
• Lola Akinkunmi of Douglasville, an Associate of Science In Nursing degree
• Lizette Arias of Douglasville, a Bachelor of Arts degree, majoring in Psychology
• Leslie Magallanes of Douglasville, a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, majoring in Finance
• Lindsay Whitley of Douglasville, a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, majoring in Managerial Sciences
• Morolayo Adeyemo of Douglasville, a Master of Arts In Teaching degree, majoring in Special Education with a concentration in Adapted Curriculum
• Molly Brown of Winston, a Master of Arts In Teaching degree, majoring in Special Education with a concentration in Adapted Curriculum
• Mai Kio of Douglasville, a Bachelor of Science degree, majoring in Public Health
• Matthew Lane of Douglasville, a Bachelor of Arts degree, majoring in Film and Media
• Mohammad Spall of Douglasville, a Bachelor of Science degree, majoring in Biological Science
• Natalie Pimentel of Douglasville, a Bachelor of Arts degree, majoring in Art with a concentration in Studio Art
• Owusu Bonsu of Douglasville, a Bachelor of Science degree, majoring in Computer Science with a concentration in Computer Software Systems
• Osaremen Okojie of Douglasville, a Bachelor of Arts degree, majoring in English with a concentration in Creative Writing
• Paul Adeoye of Winston, a Bachelor of Science degree, majoring in Biological Science
• Paloma Herrera of Douglasville, a Bachelor of Arts degree, majoring in Applied Linguistics
• Ricky Lindsey of Douglasville, a Master of Science In Analytics degree with a concentration in Data Science in Business
• Robert Swindle of Lithia Springs, a Bachelor of Interdisciplinary Studies degree, majoring in Interdisciplinary Studies with a concentration in Human Learning Development
• Reivan Vappie of Lithia Springs, a Bachelor of Science degree, majoring in Chemistry with a concentration in Biochemistry
• Sarah Starks of Douglasville, a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, majoring in Computer Information Systems
• Shacori Valentine of Douglasville, a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, majoring in Finance
• Tracee Dowdell of Douglasville, an Associate of Science degree, with studies in Business Administration
• Tyler Harris of Douglasville, a Bachelor of Science degree, majoring in Psychology
• Taylor White of Douglasville, a Bachelor of Science degree, majoring in Biological Science
Fall 2021 Dean's List at Georgia State University
To be eligible for the Dean's List, degree-seeking students must have earned a GPA of at least 3.5 for a minimum of nine semester hours of academic credit taken at Georgia State during the fall or spring term with no incompletes for the semester.
Students from Douglas County include:
• Liam Adamson of Douglasville
• Sheldon Agyemang of Douglasville
• Sandws Ahmady of Lithia Springs
• Jadesola Ajibade of Douglasville
• Kikiyin Ajibade of Douglasville
• Tyree Alexander of Douglasville
• Evelyn Amador of Douglasville
• Kianna Amerson of Lithia Springs
• Abigail Ammazi of Douglasville
• Lizette Arias of Douglasville
• Taliyah Baptiste of Douglasville
• Eric Belcher of Douglasville
• Ariel Berry of Douglasville
• Camryn Bierria of Douglasville
• Tahlar Bones of Douglasville
• Stephannie Bourgoin of Douglasville
• Craig Bravo of Douglasville
• Brittany Brayton of Douglasville
• Hannah Brooks of Douglasville
• Emily Buck of Douglasville
• Jazlyn Cardoza of Douglasville
• Madeline Childers of Douglasville
• Anthony Chong of Douglasville
• Mikayla Cleary of Douglasville
• Imani Conant-Curtis of Douglasville
• Xavier Crawford of Douglasville
• Trinity Davis of Douglasville
• Jada Day of Lithia Springs
• Jasmine Donald of Douglasville
• Nicholas Donis of Douglasville
• Naiya Douglas of Douglasville
• Semaje Ferguson of Savannah
• Ammiel Forbes of Douglasville
• Julian Fragoso-Marin of Douglasville
• Jasmine Francis of Douglasville
• Janay Gaines of Douglasville
• Daniel Eduardo Gamboa Martinez of Ciudad Juarez
• Nyeemah German-Bey of Douglasville
• Carla Gilmore of Douglasville
• Justin Gray of Douglasville
• Jake Grogan of Douglasville
• Sanai Gross of Douglasville
• Christopher Hayes of Douglasville
• Ke'Andra Hayes of Lithia Springs
• Arianna Henderson of Lithia Springs
• Paloma Herrera of Douglasville
• Foster Hewitt of Douglasville
• Khoa Ho of Lithia Springs
• Jayna Jadotte of Douglasville
• Kiara Kelly of Lithia Springs
• Ajia Kim of Lithia Springs
• Aidyn Kittrell of Douglasville
• Cassie Kyon of Lithia Springs
• Simone Lake of Douglasville
• Alyssa Lane of Winston
• Brandon Lemus of Lithia Springs
• Kylie Marrero of Douglasville
• Gabrielle Mattern of Douglasville
• Peter McClain of Douglasville
• Bethany McCullough of Douglasville
• Yoharis Mendoza of Douglasville
• Isaac Miller of Douglasville
• Taylor Morgan of Lithia Springs
• Weston Nabors of Douglasville
• Ijeoma Nketeh of Lithia Springs
• Russell Nkinituma of Douglasville
• Diana Perez of Douglasville
• Victoria Pommells of Douglasville
• Thaishawn Porter of Douglasville
• Sarah Pugh of Douglasville
• Zaineb Qadeer of Winston
• Jawaun Reid of Lithia Springs
• Eboni Richardson of Douglasville
• Skye Richardson of Douglasville
• Madeline Riddell of Douglasville
• Chrysae Robinson of Lithia Spgs
• Deanna Rodriguez of Douglasville
• Yadira Roman Valladares of Lithia Springs
• Chloe Rosegreen of Douglasville
• Hannah Rountree of Winston
• Jennelle Rowser of Douglasville
• Sima Saeed of Douglasville
• Daisy Salinas of Lithia Springs
• Abdul Samad of Douglasville
• Yvonna Scott of Lithia Springs
• David Shepard of Douglasville
• Khalil Skelton of Douglasville
• Diamond Solomon of Douglasville
• Jesus Suastegui of Douglasville
• Victory Taplin of Douglasville
• Taylor Townsend of Douglasville
• Dylan Trejo of Douglasville
• Haile Vakiener of Douglasville
• Eunice Villanueva of Lithia Springs
• Manilousia Vona of Douglasville
• Jessica Washington of Lithia Springs
• Christina Webb of Douglasville
• Victor Wilberforce of Douglasville
• Daleth Williams of Douglasville
• Hull Williams of Douglasville
• Javin Williams of Douglasville
• Milaan Williams of Douglasville
• Hajar Yousaf of Douglasville
• India Yulee of Winston
• William Zheng of Douglasville
