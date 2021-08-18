Academic Honors and Achievements
Troy University announces Summer/Term 5 graduates
Troy University is pleased to recognize students who completed the requirements for graduation during the Summer Semester and Term 5 of the 2020/2021 academic year. The summer semester includes graduates from the Troy, Ala., campus. Term 5 graduates include students at TROY’s campuses in Dothan, Phenix City and Montgomery, Ala., along with teaching sites outside of Alabama and online.
Local students who graduated include:
• Tenesha Nichols of Douglasville, GA
• Doylian Settles of Douglasville, GA
Locals among more than 200 Piedmont University graduates
More than 200 students graduated from Piedmont University this summer.
“On behalf of everyone at Piedmont University, I extend my sincerest congratulations to the graduates and their families,” said President James F. Mellichamp. “You are to be commended for your persistence and commitment to your education, even in the face of a global pandemic. We are proud to now call you Piedmont alumni.”
All told, 26 undergraduate and 183 graduate students received their degrees from Piedmont. Among them were:
• Brian Hitchcock of Douglasville, GA.
• Kaitlin Kennard of Douglasville, GA.
• Tracey Williams of Douglasville, GA.
Here is a closer look at the graduating class:
Seven students received the Doctor of Education (EdD), the highest professional degree Piedmont offers.
119 students achieved the Education Specialist (EdS) degree.
Graduates represented seven states, including Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Maryland, Missouri, North Carolina, and Oregon.
Commencement exercises were held July 30 at the Johnny Mize Athletic Center & Museum on Piedmont’s Demorest campus. It was Piedmont’s first graduation ceremony since resuming normal, pre-COVID operations.
Local students named to Lee University Spring 2021 Dean’s List
Lee University has announced its Spring 2021 Dean’s List.
Dean’s List recognition is earned by full-time, on-campus students with a semester grade point average between 3.7 and 4.00.
The following local students made the list:
• Kimberly Livingston of Lithia Springs
• Meredith Livingston of Lithia Springs
• Emily McManus of Winston
Lee University is a private, comprehensive university located in Cleveland, Tennessee, in the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains. Lee has emerged as a leader in higher education in the southeastern region. The university’s reputation as a quality institution can be seen in the high caliber of faculty, students, and friends who are drawn to the campus.
