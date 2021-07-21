Academic Honors and Achievements
Locals named to Dean’s List at Georgia State
• Melissa Tamayo of Douglasville
• Jaylin Trammell of Douglasville
• Chinemerem Ubbaonu of Lithia Springs
• Amanda Koffi-Az of Lithia Springs
• Victor Wilberforce of Douglasville
• Ada Wood of Winston
• Serenity Wright of Douglasville
• Ali Al-Husseini of Douglasville
• Jacob Battle of Douglasville
• Amelia Bearden of Douglasville
• Eric Belcher of Douglasville
• Elijah Bransford of Douglasville
• Caitryn Chemwor of Lithia Springs
• Enya Dake of Lithia Springs
• Jasmine Donald of Douglasville
• Mesfin Gezahegne of Douglasville
• Samantha Henderson of Douglasville
• Crispus Hendrix of Douglasville
• Lisette Lindley of Douglasville
• Kylie Marrero of Douglasville
• Peter McClain of Douglasville
• Ijeoma Nketeh of Lithia Springs
• Dominic Owusu-Ansah of Lithia Springs
• Akshil Patel of Douglasville
• Arya Patel of Douglasville
• Victoria Pommells of Douglasville
• Rori Ray of Douglasville
• Rocio Rebollar of Douglasville
• Skye Richardson of Douglasville
• Deanna Rodriguez of Douglasville
• Etheard Thebaud of Douglasville
• Shacori Valentine of Douglasville
• Jessica Washington of Lithia Springs
• Gracie Atsma of Douglasville
• Ariel Berry of Douglasville
• Ashlee Burts of Douglasville
• Sarah Celestin of Douglasville
• Hannah Forrester of Douglasville
• Rachel Garcia-Aguirre of Douglasville
• Tanasia Harris of Douglasville
• Michelle Howard of Lithia Springs
• Peter Oyekunle of Douglasville
• Denae Williams of Douglasville
• Christie Alfred of Douglasville
• Jailen Corbin of Douglasville
• Emily Douglas of Winston
• Gia Franklin of Douglasville
• Arrie Jackson of Lithia Springs
• Justina Kim of Douglasville
• Ahdeaylah Moore of Lithia Springs
• Sandy Pham of Douglasville
• Eunice Villanueva of Lithia Springs
• Keera Amerson of Lithia Springs
• Kianna Amerson of Lithia Springs
• Ariana Castro of Douglasville
• Jordan Cooley of Douglasville
• Corey Jackson of Douglasville
• Allison Manuel of Douglasville
• Kyshauna Robinson-Burton of Lithia Springs
• Troy Telfer of Lithia Springs
• Mai Han Tran of Douglasville
• Justice White of Douglasville
• Katelyn Burton of Douglasville
• Maryurys Chavarria of Douglasville
• Jackson Deakin of Douglasville
• Evan Doty of Lithia Springs
• Christopher Hayes of Douglasville
• LeTerrion Lindley of Douglasville
• Haile Vakiener of Douglasville
• Brittany Brayton of Douglasville
• Temia Caraballo of Douglasville
• Kelsea Patrick of Douglasville
• Joseph Vaughns of Douglasville
Roussel named to Dean’s List at Eastern Connecticut
Eastern Connecticut State University recently released its Dean’s List for the spring 2021 semester, in which nearly 1,300 students were recognized for maintaining high GPAs.
Among them is full-time student Roussel Jerome of Douglasville, who majors in Health Sciences.
Tucker named to Dean’s List at Ohio University
Ohio University Honors Tutorial College student Molly Tucker from Douglasville, GA, has been named to Ohio’s Spring 2021 Dean’s List.
More than 7,800 students qualified for the spring semester 2021 Dean’s List at Ohio University, including main and regional campuses.
Conn, Myers earn spots on Dean’s List at Samford
Samford University recognizes 1,703 students named to the 2021 spring semester Dean’s List.
To qualify for the dean’s list, a student must have earned a minimum 3.5 grade point average out of a possible 4.0 while attempting at least 12 credit hours of coursework. Dean’s List is the highest academic recognition given by the school at the end of each semester.
• Emmaline Conn of Douglasville, GA
• Audrey Myers of Douglasville, GA
Locals named to Dean’s, President’s Lists at University of Alabama
A total of 11,813 students enrolled during the spring 2021 term at The University of Alabama made the Dean’s List with academic records of 3.5 or above (on a 4.0 scale), or the President’s List with academic records of 4.0 (all A’s).
The UA Dean’s and President’s lists recognize full-time undergraduate students. The lists do not apply to graduate students or to undergraduate students who take less than a full course load.
• Timothy Bowens of Douglasville was named to the Presidents List.
• Janae’ Johnson of Douglasville was named to the Deans List.
• Taressa Stringer of Douglasville was named to the Deans List.
• Keshon Mccune of Winston was named to the Deans List.
Mercer University announces Spring 2021 President’s, Dean’s Lists
Mercer University recently announced the President’s List and Dean’s List for the spring 2021 semester. Inclusion on these lists requires students to meet rigorous GPA standards specific to the college or school within the University.
Founded in 1833, Mercer University is a dynamic and comprehensive center of undergraduate, graduate and professional education. The University enrolls more than 9,000 students in 12 schools and colleges — liberal arts and sciences, law, pharmacy, medicine, business, engineering, education, theology, music, nursing, health professions, and professional advancement — on major campuses in Macon and Atlanta, medical school sites in Macon, Savannah and Columbus, and at regional academic centers in Henry and Douglas counties.
The following area students earned a place on the lists:
Douglasville
• Danaeus Arnold, sophomore, School of Business, Dean’s List
• Kade Aucoin, senior, School of Business, Dean’s List
• Sheena Blue, senior, College of Professional Advancement, President’s List
• Angel Cook, junior, College of Education, President’s List
• Eboni Cook, senior, College of Education, Dean’s List
• Porcha Cook, senior, College of Professional Advancement, Dean’s List
• Miya Crawford, junior, College of Education, Dean’s List
• Morgan Dykes, junior, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, President’s List
• Steven Guy, senior, College of Professional Advancement, President’s List
• David Hannah, senior, College of Education, President’s List
• Valerie High, senior, College of Education, President’s List
• Tiffany Hill, senior, College of Nursing, Dean’s List
• Anna Jones, senior, School of Business, Dean’s List
• Claudine Kase, sophomore, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Dean’s List
• Jessica Montague, senior, College of Nursing, Dean’s List
• Laurie Parker, senior, College of Education, President’s List
• Cathy Smith-Curry, senior, College of Professional Advancement, President’s List
• Seyi Taiwo, senior, College of Education, Dean’s List
Lithia Springs
• Keymara Cooley, senior, College of Professional Advancement, Dean’s List
• Shari Dawkins, senior, College of Education, Dean’s List
• Hurlaysis Ikner-Jones, senior, College of Professional Advancement, Dean’s List
• Indira Lee, junior, College of Professional Advancement, Dean’s List
• Dominique Michie, senior, College of Professional Advancement, President’s List
• Ericka Tobar-Martinez, senior, College of Education, Dean’s List
Winston
• Leslie Johnson, senior, College of Education, President’s List
• Karimah Jones, senior, College of Education, Dean’s List
