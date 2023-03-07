Johnson selected to University of Minnesota Twin Cities Dean's List
Seria Johnson, of Douglasville, a freshman, College of Liberal Arts, has been named to the 2022 fall semester Dean's List at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities, the university announced March 2.
To qualify for the Dean's List, a student must complete 12 or more letter-graded credits while attaining a 3.66 grade point average.
University of Mississippi Announces Fall 2022 Chancellor's Honor Roll
The University of Mississippi announced the following local students were named to the Fall 2022 Honor Roll lists, including Chancellor's Honor Roll:
• Zoe Justice, of Lithia Springs, GA
• Molly Moss, of Douglasville, GA
The Chancellor's Honor Roll is reserved for students who earn a semester GPA of 3.75-4.00. In order to be eligible for honor roll designation, a student must have completed at least 12 graded hours for the semester and may not be on academic probation during the semester.
"The remarkable students achieving Chancellor's Honor Roll are among the best and brightest at the University of Mississippi," said Chancellor Glenn Boyce. "I commend them for their hard work and dedication resulting in their outstanding academic achievements and this well-deserved recognition."
