Shanon Wilson named to SNHU Dean’s List
Shanon Wilson of Douglasville has been named to Southern New Hampshire University’s Winter 2022 Dean’s List.
Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 are named to the Dean’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits; undergraduate day students must earn 12 credits in the fall or spring semester, and online students must earn 12 credits over two consecutive terms (EW1 & EW2, EW3 & EW4, or EW5 & EW6).
SNHU Announces Winter 2022 President’s List
It is with great pleasure that Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) congratulates the following students on being named to the Winter 2022 President’s List.
Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above are named to the President’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits; undergraduate day students must earn 12 credits in the fall or spring semester, and online students must earn 12 credits over two consecutive terms (EW1 & EW2, EW3 & EW4, or EW5 & EW6).
• Brittany Blanchette of Douglasville
• Reginald Amponsah of Douglasville
• Natalie Pope of Douglasville
• Kathryn Pennington of Douglasville
• Anecia Chavis-Puller of Douglasville
Locals named to President’s List at University of North Georgia
University of North Georgia (UNG) President Bonita C. Jacobs recognized students who achieved a 4.0 GPA during the spring 2022 semester. Students enrolled in 12 or more credit hours in bachelor’s degree programs who achieved a 4.0 grade point average were named to the President’s Honor Roll. Students enrolled in associate degree or dual enrollment programs who met the same level of achievement were named to the President’s List. Honorees included:
• Megan Giddens of Douglasville on the President’s Honor Roll.
• Sarah Giddens of Douglasville on the President’s Honor Roll.
• Justin Heintz of Douglasville on the President’s Honor Roll.
• Walker McGraw of Douglasville on the President’s Honor Roll.
• Allison Mount of Douglasville on the President’s Honor Roll.
• Caroline Yancey of Douglasville on the President’s Honor Roll.
Locals graduate from University of North Georgia
For the spring 2022 semester, the University of North Georgia (UNG) awarded about 1,700 degrees and 25 certificates to graduates. About 1,300 graduates participated in the spring 2022 commencement ceremonies held May 6-7 at the Convocation Center on UNG’s Dahlonega Campus. Graduates included:
• Kayla Danley of Winston, GA, graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Psychology.
• Sarah Giddens of Douglasville, GA, graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology with an Exercise Science Concentration.
• Isabella Harper of Douglasville, GA, graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing.
• Emily Pace of Douglasville, GA, graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Biology.
• Lauren Turner of Winston, GA, graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Psychology.
• Elizabeth Nails of Douglasville, GA, graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting.
• Merigan Thomas of Douglasville, GA, graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology with a Sports Medicine Concentration.
• Megan Giddens of Douglasville, GA, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology with an Exercise Science Concentration.
• Jorge Isidoro-Galeno of Douglasville, GA, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Biology.
• Abigail Wittwer of Douglasville, GA, graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting.
• Caroline Yancey of Douglasville, GA, graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Psychology.
Belmont University Announces Dean’s List
The following students achieved the Dean’s List at Belmont University for the Spring 2022 semester. Eligibility is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours (exclusive of audit and pass/fail courses this semester) and a quality grade point average of 3.5 with no grade below a C (inclusive of audit, pass/fail courses and zero-credit courses).
• Deanna Purnell of Douglasville
• Grant Weathington of Douglasville
Located two miles from downtown Nashville, Tennessee, Belmont University consists of nearly 8,800 students who come from every state and 33 countries. Consistently recognized by U.S. News & World Report for innovation and commitment to undergraduate teaching, Belmont brings together the best of liberal arts and professional education in a Christ-centered and student-focused community of learning and service. As a campus that aims to Let Hope Abound, the University is committed to producing graduates who are Hope Inspiring, Character Forming, Future Shaping, Community Engaging and Bridge Building people. With more than 115 areas of undergraduate study, 41 master’s programs and five doctoral degrees, there is no limit to the ways Belmont University can expand an individual’s horizon. For more information, visit www.belmont.edu.
Locals named to President’s List at Georgia Southern University
Georgia Southern University recently recognized approximately 2,200 students for excellence in academics on the Spring 2022 President’s List. To be eligible for the President’s List, a student must have at least a 4.0 grade point average and carry a minimum of 12 hours for the semester.
• Daryl Demarest of Douglasville
• Rebekah Dyar of Douglasville
• Daniela Gonzalez Del Castillo of Douglasville
• Abigail Guglielmetti of Douglasville
• Reece Hart of Douglasville
• Carter Kidd of Douglasville
• Morgan Sanders of Douglasville
• Kendall Thomas of Douglasville
Locals named to Dean’s List at Georgia Southern
Georgia Southern University recently recognized approximately 3,230 students for excellence in academics on the Spring 2022 Dean’s List. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, a student must have at least a 3.5 grade point average and carry a minimum of 12 hours for the semester.
• Hannah Grace Beaudin of Douglasville
• Jeremiah Champion of Lithia Springs
• Milan Everett of Douglasville
• Jibola Fagbamiye of Douglasville
• Antoinette Harkness of Douglasville
• Kirsten Harris of Douglasville
• Karrington Jones of Douglasville
• Morgan Labonte of Douglasville
• Julian Martin of Douglasville
• AntoineJeremiah Matthews of Douglasville
• Haley McGeathey of Douglasville
• Merah Nichols of Douglasville
• Jack Pridgen of Douglasville
• Kameron Riggs of Douglasville
• Allyson Siekerman of Douglasville
• Nicole Smith of Winston
• Jade Summerour of Douglasville
• Katherine Wagner of Douglasville
• Gloria Wilson of Winston
Alex Patrick named to Campbellsville University’s President’s List
The academic honors’ President’s List for the Spring 2022 semester has been announced by Dr. Donna Hedgepath, Campbellsville University’s provost and vice president for academic affairs.
The following student has been named to Campbellsville University’s President’s List for Spring 2022:
Alex Patrick, from Douglasville, GA.
The academic honors’ list recognizes students who achieve a grade point average of 3.50 or above for the semester with a course load of at least 12 hours. The Spring 2022 academic honors’ list includes a total of 795 students, with 371 named to the President’s List for achieving a 4.0 grade point average, and 424 named to the Dean’s List for achieving a 3.5 to 3.99 GPA.
Campbellsville University is a widely acclaimed Kentucky-based Christian university with more than 12,000 students offering over 100 programs of studying including Ph.D., master, baccalaureate, associate, pre-professional and certification programs. The website for complete information is www.campbellsville.edu.
Ernare Ayuk graduates from Georgia Southwestern State
Ernare Ayuk of Douglasville, Ga. graduated from Georgia Southwestern State University during the Spring 2022 Commencement Ceremonies held on Friday, May 13 in the Convocation Hall of the Student Success Center. Ayuk earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in marketing magna cum laude.
Nearly 300 students graduated in the ceremony, which was held at 3:00 pm. Barbara Rivera Holmes, who serves on the University System of Georgia Board of Regents, was the commencement speaker.
Ernare Ayuk makes Spring 2022 Dean’s List at Georgia Southwestern State University
Ernare Ayuk, a resident of Douglasville, Ga., made the Spring 2022 Dean’s List at Georgia Southwestern State University and was among 542 students recognized for scholastic achievement.
To be eligible for the Dean’s List, a student must earn a semester GPA of 3.5 or better and take a minimum of 12 credit hours.
UNG students shine on Honors and Awards Day
UNG students who showed promise, demonstrated creativity, displayed excellence, served others and exceeded all expectations had their moment in the spotlight during the annual Student Honors and Awards Day events held April 12-14. Winners included:
• Justin Heintz of Douglasville was awarded Most Promising Student in Advanced Chinese.
• Caroline Yancey of Douglasville was awarded Outstanding Student of Psychological Science.
Alexis Chitwood named a Piedmont University Dean’s Scholar
Alexis Chitwood of Winston was named to the Piedmont University Dean’s Scholar for the Spring of 2022 semester. She was among more than 200 students to earn the Dean’s Scholar designation.
To be named a Dean’s Scholar, a student must achieve a perfect 4.0 grade-point average during the semester.
